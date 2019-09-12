Meet Kitchener-Waterloo’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 11 Kitchener-Waterloo companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 621.96% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1179 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Kitchener-Waterloo.
1. Smile.io
Growth 500: 53
Growth (2013–2018): 1617%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants
2. Axonify
Growth 500: 67
Growth (2013–2018): 1360%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Operates a microlearning platform geared toward employee onboarding
3. Keyspire
Growth 500: 106
Growth (2013–2018): 972%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Provides education and an online community for real estate investors
4. CareHawk
Growth 500: 150
Growth (2013–2018): 595%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Develops and manufactures safety communication systems
5. Magnet Forensics
Growth 500: 164
Growth (2013–2018): 546%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital forensics software tools for police, national security and other public and private sector agencies
6. Woodhouse Group
Growth 500: 166
Growth (2013–2018): 541%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Offers software that integrates phones with customer relationship management (CRM) systems
7. Eclipse Automation
Growth 500: 256
Growth (2013–2018): 349%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Designs, installs and services custom industrial automation systems
8. Diva International
Growth 500: 272
Growth (2013–2018): 311%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Produces feminine hygiene products sold through retail chains and health stores
9. Six S Partners
Growth 500: 302
Growth (2013–2018): 255%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Sells enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and provides training and support services to users
10. Riverside Millwork Group
Growth 500: 378
Growth (2013–2018): 174%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures interior products including trim and moulding, custom doors, hardware and storage units
11. Vinyl Trends
Growth 500: 458
Growth (2013–2018): 120%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures foam products for flooring and hardware retail