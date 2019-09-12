Meet Kitchener-Waterloo’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

  0

aerial view of Kitchener Waterloo. (iStock)

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete Growth 500 Ranking » Complete Startup 50 Ranking » How to Enter »

The 11 Kitchener-Waterloo companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 621.96% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1179 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Kitchener-Waterloo.

1. Smile.io
Growth 500: 53
Growth (2013–2018): 1617%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants

2. Axonify
Growth 500: 67
Growth (2013–2018): 1360%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Operates a microlearning platform geared toward employee onboarding

3. Keyspire
Growth 500: 106
Growth (2013–2018): 972%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Provides education and an online community for real estate investors

4. CareHawk
Growth 500: 150
Growth (2013–2018): 595%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Develops and manufactures safety communication systems

5. Magnet Forensics
Growth 500: 164
Growth (2013–2018): 546%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital forensics software tools for police, national security and other public and private sector agencies

6. Woodhouse Group
Growth 500: 166
Growth (2013–2018): 541%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Offers software that integrates phones with customer relationship management (CRM) systems

7. Eclipse Automation
Growth 500: 256
Growth (2013–2018): 349%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Designs, installs and services custom industrial automation systems

8. Diva International
Growth 500: 272
Growth (2013–2018): 311%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Produces feminine hygiene products sold through retail chains and health stores

9. Six S Partners
Growth 500: 302
Growth (2013–2018): 255%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Sells enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and provides training and support services to users

10. Riverside Millwork Group
Growth 500: 378
Growth (2013–2018): 174%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures interior products including trim and moulding, custom doors, hardware and storage units

11. Vinyl Trends
Growth 500: 458
Growth (2013–2018): 120%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures foam products for flooring and hardware retail

GROWTH 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Editor's note: Competition is healthy. But inspiration is key.
A word with Article, Canada's fastest-growing company
Cluep: Put people above product
Diva: Break global markets
Kids & Co: Know your niche
Pride Group Trucking: Invest in your employees
Tiber River Naturals: Embrace the pivot
Glacier: Start from scratch

Key lessons from GROWTH 500 winners

Master the direct-to-consumer model
Become an industry trendsetter
How to find good help
How to attract talent to tricky markets

Comments are closed.