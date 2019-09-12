Meet Kitchener-Waterloo’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 11 Kitchener-Waterloo companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 621.96% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1179 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Kitchener-Waterloo.

1. Smile.io

Growth 500: 53

Growth (2013–2018): 1617%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants

2. Axonify

Growth 500: 67

Growth (2013–2018): 1360%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Operates a microlearning platform geared toward employee onboarding

3. Keyspire

Growth 500: 106

Growth (2013–2018): 972%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.

What it does: Provides education and an online community for real estate investors

4. CareHawk

Growth 500: 150

Growth (2013–2018): 595%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Develops and manufactures safety communication systems

5. Magnet Forensics

Growth 500: 164

Growth (2013–2018): 546%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Develops digital forensics software tools for police, national security and other public and private sector agencies

6. Woodhouse Group

Growth 500: 166

Growth (2013–2018): 541%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Offers software that integrates phones with customer relationship management (CRM) systems

7. Eclipse Automation

Growth 500: 256

Growth (2013–2018): 349%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.

What it does: Designs, installs and services custom industrial automation systems

8. Diva International

Growth 500: 272

Growth (2013–2018): 311%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Produces feminine hygiene products sold through retail chains and health stores

9. Six S Partners

Growth 500: 302

Growth (2013–2018): 255%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Sells enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and provides training and support services to users

10. Riverside Millwork Group

Growth 500: 378

Growth (2013–2018): 174%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures interior products including trim and moulding, custom doors, hardware and storage units

11. Vinyl Trends

Growth 500: 458

Growth (2013–2018): 120%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures foam products for flooring and hardware retail