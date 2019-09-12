Meet London’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 10 London companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 385.78% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1567 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in London.
1. Mobials
Growth 500: 43
Growth (2013–2018): 1794%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops, markets and sells software related to home and vehicle ownership
2. Waste Solutions Canada
Growth 500: 165
Growth (2013–2018): 545%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides management and auditing services in the waste and recycling industry throughout Canada
3. Zomaron
Growth 500: 172
Growth (2013–2018): 523%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides electronic-payment-processing software and merchant services
4. tbk
Growth 500: 367
Growth (2013–2018): 183%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in web design, branding, digital marketing and software solutions
5. Digital Echidna
Growth 500: 368
Growth (2013–2018): 183%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides Drupal web design and development
6. StarTech.com
Growth 500: 372
Growth (2013–2018): 181%
Revenue (2018): $200-500 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells parts and accessories for IT equipment
7. HRdownloads
Growth 500: 450
Growth (2013–2018): 124%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support
8. Glass Canada
Growth 500: 454
Growth (2013–2018): 122%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in glass installation and repair for residential and commercial clients
9. Canada Moving
Growth 500: 495
Growth (2013–2018): 102%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in relocation services
10. Info-Tech Research Group
Growth 500: 500
Growth (2013–2018): 100%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in research and advisory for IT clients