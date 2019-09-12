Meet London’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 10 London companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 385.78% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1567 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in London.

1. Mobials

Growth 500: 43

Growth (2013–2018): 1794%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Develops, markets and sells software related to home and vehicle ownership

2. Waste Solutions Canada

Growth 500: 165

Growth (2013–2018): 545%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides management and auditing services in the waste and recycling industry throughout Canada

3. Zomaron

Growth 500: 172

Growth (2013–2018): 523%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides electronic-payment-processing software and merchant services

4. tbk

Growth 500: 367

Growth (2013–2018): 183%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in web design, branding, digital marketing and software solutions

5. Digital Echidna

Growth 500: 368

Growth (2013–2018): 183%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides Drupal web design and development

6. StarTech.com

Growth 500: 372

Growth (2013–2018): 181%

Revenue (2018): $200-500 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells parts and accessories for IT equipment

7. HRdownloads

Growth 500: 450

Growth (2013–2018): 124%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support

8. Glass Canada

Growth 500: 454

Growth (2013–2018): 122%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in glass installation and repair for residential and commercial clients

9. Canada Moving

Growth 500: 495

Growth (2013–2018): 102%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in relocation services

10. Info-Tech Research Group

Growth 500: 500

Growth (2013–2018): 100%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in research and advisory for IT clients