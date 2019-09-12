Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 76 Manufacturing companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 577.34% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 12918 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Manufacturing companies.
1. GreenSpace Brands
Growth 500: 17
Growth (2013–2018): 4529%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and develops natural food products
2. My Construction Supply
Growth 500: 18
Growth (2013–2018): 3792%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Brantford, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes concrete accessories, fasteners and building products
3. Cutter & Buck Canada
Growth 500: 23
Growth (2013–2018): 2938%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and distributes sportswear
4. Introspect Technology
Growth 500: 32
Growth (2013–2018): 2125%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs and manufactures test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications
5. Watersedge Dental Laboratory
Growth 500: 37
Growth (2013–2018): 1967%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Creates dental appliances and restorations
6. IRT Technologies
Growth 500: 39
Growth (2013–2018): 1939%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology
7. Genyk
Growth 500: 58
Growth (2013–2018): 1526%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Shawinigan, Que.
What it does: Develops and manufactures polyurethane foam systems for thermal institutions
8. Maxxeon
Growth 500: 62
Growth (2013–2018): 1417%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Designs and builds work and inspection lights for tradespeople and technicians
9. Whoosh!
Growth 500: 73
Growth (2013–2018): 1302%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices
10. Big Country Raw
Growth 500: 96
Growth (2013–2018): 1049%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Smithville, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures, distributes and sells raw pet food
11. Pehr
Growth 500: 97
Growth (2013–2018): 1045%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto , Ont.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and sells children’s accessories, storage and bedding
12. UP Equip
Growth 500: 100
Growth (2013–2018): 1019%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Verchères, Que.
What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment
13. Jupiter Avionics
Growth 500: 104
Growth (2013–2018): 979%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Kelowna, B.C.
What it does: Designs and manufactures airborne audio communications equipment
14. Herbaland
Growth 500: 124
Growth (2013–2018): 808%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale
15. Premise LED
Growth 500: 141
Growth (2013–2018): 629%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures commercial and industrial light fixtures
16. CareHawk
Growth 500: 150
Growth (2013–2018): 595%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Develops and manufactures safety communication systems
17. Fiasco Gelato
Growth 500: 160
Growth (2013–2018): 565%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Manufactures all-natural gelato and sorbets sold in grocery stores and restaurants
18. Panthera Dental
Growth 500: 161
Growth (2013–2018): 561%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Sells custom dental implant and sleep apnea oral devices
19. Kinova
Growth 500: 163
Growth (2013–2018): 555%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Boisbriand, Que.
What it does: Develops and manufactures service and assistive robotics for people with disabilities
20. Jenny Bird
Growth 500: 183
Growth (2013–2018): 496%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Designs, retails and wholesales branded fashion jewellery
21. Vortex Aquatic Structures
Growth 500: 185
Growth (2013–2018): 493%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Pointe-Claire, Que.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and installs aquatic playgrounds and outdoor spaces
22. Pliteq
Growth 500: 186
Growth (2013–2018): 493%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in recycled rubber building products for commercial sound control
23. First Light Technologies
Growth 500: 192
Growth (2013–2018): 480%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures solar-powered outdoor lighting
24. Harmonic Machine
Growth 500: 198
Growth (2013–2018): 469%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Chilliwack, B.C.
What it does: Specializes in advanced CNC machining
25. Canada Goose
Growth 500: 207
Growth (2013–2018): 446%
Revenue (2018): $500-1000 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells performance luxury outerwear and apparel
26 Chocolats Favoris (No. 208);
27 Gincor Werx (No. 220);
28 Surgically Clean Air (No. 225);
29 Greenlight Innovation (No. 226);
30 Motion Composites (No. 228);
31 BioNeutra North America (No. 231);
32 Eco Guardian (No. 248);
33 Arani (No. 249);
34 Shearwater Research (No. 255);
35 Eclipse Automation (No. 256);
36 Canadian Down & Feather Company (No. 258);
37 O’Doughs (No. 267);
38 Diva International (No. 272);
39 MSW Plastics (No. 274);
40 Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 286);
41 Kuzco Lighting (No. 288);
42 Sweets from the Earth (No. 289);
43 Pioneering Technology (No. 309);
44 LED Smart (No. 312);
45 MAD Elevator (No. 329);
46 Spin Master (No. 330);
47 Laminacorr Industries (No. 331);
48 Opsens (No. 334);
49 StarFish Medical (No. 336);
50 Les Emballages Box Pack (No. 340);
51 Terra Cotta Cookie Co. (No. 358);
52 Everspring Farms (No. 359);
53 Advance Lumber and Pallet (No. 364);
54 GG Telecom (No. 370);
55 Wellington Perforated Sheet & Plate (No. 379);
56 Stemcell Technologies (No. 381);
57 Synergie Médicale (No. 382);
58 Phoenix Building Components (No. 383);
59 E.B. Box Company (No. 392);
60 Treasure Mills (No. 394);
61 Vêtements Flip Design (No. 400);
62 Precision Fab (No. 406);
63 Deville Technologies (No. 410);
64 Damotech (No. 413);
65 Theatrixx Technologies (No. 417);
66 Diversitech (No. 424);
67 RBR (No. 432);
68 Adria Power Systems (No. 437);
69 Label Source (No. 447);
70 Conovey (No. 452);
71 Vinyl Trends (No. 458);
72 GJG International (No. 467);
73 INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing (No. 473);
74 ConsuLab (No. 489);
75 Arzon (No. 493);
76 GK Interior Solutions (No. 494);