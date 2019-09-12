Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 76 Manufacturing companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 577.34% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 12918 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Manufacturing companies.

1. GreenSpace Brands

Growth 500: 17

Growth (2013–2018): 4529%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Acquires and develops natural food products

2. My Construction Supply

Growth 500: 18

Growth (2013–2018): 3792%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Brantford, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes concrete accessories, fasteners and building products

3. Cutter & Buck Canada

Growth 500: 23

Growth (2013–2018): 2938%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.

What it does: Designs, manufactures and distributes sportswear

4. Introspect Technology

Growth 500: 32

Growth (2013–2018): 2125%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs and manufactures test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications

5. Watersedge Dental Laboratory

Growth 500: 37

Growth (2013–2018): 1967%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Creates dental appliances and restorations

6. IRT Technologies

Growth 500: 39

Growth (2013–2018): 1939%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology

7. Genyk

Growth 500: 58

Growth (2013–2018): 1526%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Shawinigan, Que.

What it does: Develops and manufactures polyurethane foam systems for thermal institutions

8. Maxxeon

Growth 500: 62

Growth (2013–2018): 1417%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Designs and builds work and inspection lights for tradespeople and technicians

9. Whoosh!

Growth 500: 73

Growth (2013–2018): 1302%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes cleaning products for touchscreens and devices

10. Big Country Raw

Growth 500: 96

Growth (2013–2018): 1049%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Smithville, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures, distributes and sells raw pet food

11. Pehr

Growth 500: 97

Growth (2013–2018): 1045%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto , Ont.

What it does: Designs, manufactures and sells children’s accessories, storage and bedding

12. UP Equip

Growth 500: 100

Growth (2013–2018): 1019%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Verchères, Que.

What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment

13. Jupiter Avionics

Growth 500: 104

Growth (2013–2018): 979%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Kelowna, B.C.

What it does: Designs and manufactures airborne audio communications equipment

14. Herbaland

Growth 500: 124

Growth (2013–2018): 808%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale

15. Premise LED

Growth 500: 141

Growth (2013–2018): 629%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures commercial and industrial light fixtures

16. CareHawk

Growth 500: 150

Growth (2013–2018): 595%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Develops and manufactures safety communication systems

17. Fiasco Gelato

Growth 500: 160

Growth (2013–2018): 565%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Manufactures all-natural gelato and sorbets sold in grocery stores and restaurants

18. Panthera Dental

Growth 500: 161

Growth (2013–2018): 561%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Sells custom dental implant and sleep apnea oral devices

19. Kinova

Growth 500: 163

Growth (2013–2018): 555%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Boisbriand, Que.

What it does: Develops and manufactures service and assistive robotics for people with disabilities

20. Jenny Bird

Growth 500: 183

Growth (2013–2018): 496%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Designs, retails and wholesales branded fashion jewellery

21. Vortex Aquatic Structures

Growth 500: 185

Growth (2013–2018): 493%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Pointe-Claire, Que.

What it does: Designs, manufactures and installs aquatic playgrounds and outdoor spaces

22. Pliteq

Growth 500: 186

Growth (2013–2018): 493%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in recycled rubber building products for commercial sound control

23. First Light Technologies

Growth 500: 192

Growth (2013–2018): 480%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Victoria, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures solar-powered outdoor lighting

24. Harmonic Machine

Growth 500: 198

Growth (2013–2018): 469%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Chilliwack, B.C.

What it does: Specializes in advanced CNC machining

25. Canada Goose

Growth 500: 207

Growth (2013–2018): 446%

Revenue (2018): $500-1000 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells performance luxury outerwear and apparel

26 Chocolats Favoris (No. 208);

27 Gincor Werx (No. 220);

28 Surgically Clean Air (No. 225);

29 Greenlight Innovation (No. 226);

30 Motion Composites (No. 228);

31 BioNeutra North America (No. 231);

32 Eco Guardian (No. 248);

33 Arani (No. 249);

34 Shearwater Research (No. 255);

35 Eclipse Automation (No. 256);

36 Canadian Down & Feather Company (No. 258);

37 O’Doughs (No. 267);

38 Diva International (No. 272);

39 MSW Plastics (No. 274);

40 Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 286);

41 Kuzco Lighting (No. 288);

42 Sweets from the Earth (No. 289);

43 Pioneering Technology (No. 309);

44 LED Smart (No. 312);

45 MAD Elevator (No. 329);

46 Spin Master (No. 330);

47 Laminacorr Industries (No. 331);

48 Opsens (No. 334);

49 StarFish Medical (No. 336);

50 Les Emballages Box Pack (No. 340);

51 Terra Cotta Cookie Co. (No. 358);

52 Everspring Farms (No. 359);

53 Advance Lumber and Pallet (No. 364);

54 GG Telecom (No. 370);

55 Wellington Perforated Sheet & Plate (No. 379);

56 Stemcell Technologies (No. 381);

57 Synergie Médicale (No. 382);

58 Phoenix Building Components (No. 383);

59 E.B. Box Company (No. 392);

60 Treasure Mills (No. 394);

61 Vêtements Flip Design (No. 400);

62 Precision Fab (No. 406);

63 Deville Technologies (No. 410);

64 Damotech (No. 413);

65 Theatrixx Technologies (No. 417);

66 Diversitech (No. 424);

67 RBR (No. 432);

68 Adria Power Systems (No. 437);

69 Label Source (No. 447);

70 Conovey (No. 452);

71 Vinyl Trends (No. 458);

72 GJG International (No. 467);

73 INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing (No. 473);

74 ConsuLab (No. 489);

75 Arzon (No. 493);

76 GK Interior Solutions (No. 494);

