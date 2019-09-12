Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Marketing & Media Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 46 Marketing & Media companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1223.66% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 2580 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Marketing & Media companies.

1. SendtoNews

Growth 500: 4

Growth (2013–2018): 13898%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Victoria , B.C.

What it does: Operates a sports video and advertising distribution platform

2. Cluep

Growth 500: 5

Growth (2013–2018): 11433%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform

3. Hotspex Media Division

Growth 500: 24

Growth (2013–2018): 2921%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Uses technology and behavioural insights to create market research

4. 3RA Intercâmbio

Growth 500: 26

Growth (2013–2018): 2758%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers support services for Latin American students pursuing education in Canada

5. Daily Hive

Growth 500: 38

Growth (2013–2018): 1952%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal

6. Dialekta

Growth 500: 40

Growth (2013–2018): 1936%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops digital marketing strategies for B2B and B2C brands

7. Glacier

Growth 500: 42

Growth (2013–2018): 1829%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Specializes in student-targeted advertising

8. CyberPublicity

Growth 500: 56

Growth (2013–2018): 1552%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides web marketing solutions to businesses

9. Squeeze Studio Animation

Growth 500: 57

Growth (2013–2018): 1545%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Specializes in 3D animation

10. Promotional Drives

Growth 500: 66

Growth (2013–2018): 1361%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides custom-branded USB drives to businesses

11. MoveYourMetal.com

Growth 500: 69

Growth (2013–2018): 1342%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry

12. Toast Studio

Growth 500: 87

Growth (2013–2018): 1115%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides content marketing production and strategy services

13. Elite Digital

Growth 500: 101

Growth (2013–2018): 1016%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides digital marketing services for corporate and small and mid-sized businesses

14. Underdog Studio

Growth 500: 108

Growth (2013–2018): 967%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers creative, marketing and consulting services

15. Knewsales Group

Growth 500: 117

Growth (2013–2018): 887%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto , Ont.

What it does: Specializes in customer acquisition via experiential sales programs

16. Jumpfactor

Growth 500: 119

Growth (2013–2018): 840%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Implements inbound marketing strategies for clients

17. Bloom

Growth 500: 143

Growth (2013–2018): 627%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs and implements digital media marketing campaigns

18. Index Exchange

Growth 500: 147

Growth (2013–2018): 612%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates a global ad exchange platform for digital publishers and suppliers

19. Explorer Research

Growth 500: 158

Growth (2013–2018): 570%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Researches shopper behaviour to drive marketing insights

20. CO-OP Advertising

Growth 500: 178

Growth (2013–2018): 515%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides strategic marketing and advertising services

21. Canada Prime Marketing

Growth 500: 194

Growth (2013–2018): 474%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers brand management, marketing and event-planning services

22. RankHigher

Growth 500: 209

Growth (2013–2018): 444%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Offers digital marketing solutions to businesses

23. FKA

Growth 500: 210

Growth (2013–2018): 440%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Offers marketing and communications services

24. NGEN Communications

Growth 500: 229

Growth (2013–2018): 401%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides advertising services to emerging brands

25. SearchKings

Growth 500: 236

Growth (2013–2018): 386%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Builds advertising campaigns based on Google AdWords

26 Fervent Events (No. 237);

27 Intrigue (No. 240);

28 All Inclusive Marketing (No. 276);

29 Dig Insights (No. 294);

30 Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 298);

31 Candybox Marketing (No. 300);

32 LinkNow Media (No. 310);

33 WordJack Media (No. 315);

34 Prizm Media (No. 316);

35 Giants & Gentlemen (No. 322);

36 LOFT Communications + Events (No. 349);

37 tbk (No. 367);

38 KMI Publishing and Events (No. 369);

39 BreezeMaxWeb (No. 374);

40 Shift Marketing (No. 412);

41 Art & Science (No. 414);

42 Beneco Packaging (No. 418);

43 KIMBO Design (No. 438);

44 Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 465);

45 Rock-It Promotions (No. 466);

46 LifeLearn (No. 482);

