Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Marketing & Media Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 46 Marketing & Media companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1223.66% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 2580 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Marketing & Media companies.
1. SendtoNews
Growth 500: 4
Growth (2013–2018): 13898%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Victoria , B.C.
What it does: Operates a sports video and advertising distribution platform
2. Cluep
Growth 500: 5
Growth (2013–2018): 11433%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an artificially intelligent mobile ad platform
3. Hotspex Media Division
Growth 500: 24
Growth (2013–2018): 2921%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Uses technology and behavioural insights to create market research
4. 3RA Intercâmbio
Growth 500: 26
Growth (2013–2018): 2758%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers support services for Latin American students pursuing education in Canada
5. Daily Hive
Growth 500: 38
Growth (2013–2018): 1952%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal
6. Dialekta
Growth 500: 40
Growth (2013–2018): 1936%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops digital marketing strategies for B2B and B2C brands
7. Glacier
Growth 500: 42
Growth (2013–2018): 1829%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Specializes in student-targeted advertising
8. CyberPublicity
Growth 500: 56
Growth (2013–2018): 1552%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides web marketing solutions to businesses
9. Squeeze Studio Animation
Growth 500: 57
Growth (2013–2018): 1545%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Specializes in 3D animation
10. Promotional Drives
Growth 500: 66
Growth (2013–2018): 1361%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides custom-branded USB drives to businesses
11. MoveYourMetal.com
Growth 500: 69
Growth (2013–2018): 1342%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers digital advertising services for the automotive industry
12. Toast Studio
Growth 500: 87
Growth (2013–2018): 1115%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides content marketing production and strategy services
13. Elite Digital
Growth 500: 101
Growth (2013–2018): 1016%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides digital marketing services for corporate and small and mid-sized businesses
14. Underdog Studio
Growth 500: 108
Growth (2013–2018): 967%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers creative, marketing and consulting services
15. Knewsales Group
Growth 500: 117
Growth (2013–2018): 887%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto , Ont.
What it does: Specializes in customer acquisition via experiential sales programs
16. Jumpfactor
Growth 500: 119
Growth (2013–2018): 840%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Implements inbound marketing strategies for clients
17. Bloom
Growth 500: 143
Growth (2013–2018): 627%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs and implements digital media marketing campaigns
18. Index Exchange
Growth 500: 147
Growth (2013–2018): 612%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates a global ad exchange platform for digital publishers and suppliers
19. Explorer Research
Growth 500: 158
Growth (2013–2018): 570%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Researches shopper behaviour to drive marketing insights
20. CO-OP Advertising
Growth 500: 178
Growth (2013–2018): 515%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides strategic marketing and advertising services
21. Canada Prime Marketing
Growth 500: 194
Growth (2013–2018): 474%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers brand management, marketing and event-planning services
22. RankHigher
Growth 500: 209
Growth (2013–2018): 444%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Offers digital marketing solutions to businesses
23. FKA
Growth 500: 210
Growth (2013–2018): 440%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Offers marketing and communications services
24. NGEN Communications
Growth 500: 229
Growth (2013–2018): 401%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides advertising services to emerging brands
25. SearchKings
Growth 500: 236
Growth (2013–2018): 386%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Builds advertising campaigns based on Google AdWords
26 Fervent Events (No. 237);
27 Intrigue (No. 240);
28 All Inclusive Marketing (No. 276);
29 Dig Insights (No. 294);
30 Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications (No. 298);
31 Candybox Marketing (No. 300);
32 LinkNow Media (No. 310);
33 WordJack Media (No. 315);
34 Prizm Media (No. 316);
35 Giants & Gentlemen (No. 322);
36 LOFT Communications + Events (No. 349);
37 tbk (No. 367);
38 KMI Publishing and Events (No. 369);
39 BreezeMaxWeb (No. 374);
40 Shift Marketing (No. 412);
41 Art & Science (No. 414);
42 Beneco Packaging (No. 418);
43 KIMBO Design (No. 438);
44 Kaiser Lachance Communications (No. 465);
45 Rock-It Promotions (No. 466);
46 LifeLearn (No. 482);