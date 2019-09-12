Meet Montreal’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 58 Montreal companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 860.27% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5126 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Montreal.
1. Alliance Zone
Growth 500: 13
Growth (2012–2017): 6187%
Revenue (2017): 10-20
Headquarters: Longueuil, Que.
What it does: Sources, trades and exports grains and seeds
2. Neuvoo
Growth 500: 14
Growth (2013–2018): 5556%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Operates a job-search engine populated with aggregated listings
3. Diff
Growth 500: 21
Growth (2013–2018): 3526%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides diversified e-commerce solutions
4. Introspect Technology
Growth 500: 32
Growth (2013–2018): 2125%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs and manufactures test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications
5. Bonlook
Growth 500: 35
Growth (2013–2018): 1994%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Sells prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses
6. IRT Technologies
Growth 500: 39
Growth (2013–2018): 1939%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology
7. Dialekta
Growth 500: 40
Growth (2013–2018): 1936%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops digital marketing strategies for B2B and B2C brands
8. Quadbridge
Growth 500: 45
Growth (2013–2018): 1710%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Supplies IT hardware and software to mid- and large-sized businesses
9. Energy Transportation Group
Growth 500: 49
Growth (2013–2018): 1666%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Transports freight by ocean, air, rail and road
10. Fuze HR Solutions
Growth 500: 55
Growth (2013–2018): 1572%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services across North America
11. CyberPublicity
Growth 500: 56
Growth (2013–2018): 1552%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides web marketing solutions to businesses
12. FenceCore
Growth 500: 81
Growth (2013–2018): 1209%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides IT solutions to businesses
13. Toast Studio
Growth 500: 87
Growth (2013–2018): 1115%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides content marketing production and strategy services
14. Illogika
Growth 500: 92
Growth (2013–2018): 1079%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops interactive games
15. UP Equip
Growth 500: 100
Growth (2013–2018): 1019%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Verchères, Que.
What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment
16. Osedea
Growth 500: 105
Growth (2013–2018): 973%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides custom digital solutions
17. GSoft
Growth 500: 118
Growth (2013–2018): 857%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops workplace-efficiency and employee-engagement software
18. Recrute Action
Growth 500: 122
Growth (2013–2018): 830%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Specializes in recruitment of contract and permanent employees
19. VOTI Detection
Growth 500: 127
Growth (2013–2018): 781%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops X-ray security systems designed to detect threats and contraband
20. Theratechnologies
Growth 500: 137
Growth (2013–2018): 675%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Specializes in pharmaceutical distribution to address areas of unmet medical need
21. Bloom
Growth 500: 143
Growth (2013–2018): 627%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs and implements digital media marketing campaigns
22. XRM Vision
Growth 500: 146
Growth (2013–2018): 615%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Offers customer relationship management (CRM) consulting services
23. BBQ Québec
Growth 500: 155
Growth (2013–2018): 586%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Longueuil, Que.
What it does: Sells BBQ and BBQ accessories through retail stores and distribution
24. Spray-Net
Growth 500: 170
Growth (2013–2018): 531%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Boucherville, Que.
What it does: Franchises home exterior spray-painting services and manufactures paint and coatings
25. Dempton Consulting Group
Growth 500: 171
Growth (2013–2018): 528%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Advises companies on business and technology issues
26 Vortex Aquatic Structures (No. 185);
27 A+ (No. 188);
28 Équipe Microfix (No. 202);
29 Connect&GO (No. 204);
30 Servomax (No. 221);
31 D2C Media (No. 223);
32 EBOX (No. 227);
33 XipLink (No. 238);
34 Sinobec Trading (No. 241);
35 Equisoft (No. 242);
36 IOU Financial (No. 244);
37 Arani (No. 249);
38 Functionalab Group (No. 281);
39 Askida (No. 306);
40 LinkNow Media (No. 310);
41 Emyode (No. 311);
42 DataCandy (No. 314);
43 FX Innovation (No. 324);
44 C3F Telecom (No. 328);
45 Coaching Financier Trek (No. 335);
46 Synergie Médicale (No. 382);
47 QHouseKids (No. 398);
48 FlagShip (No. 402);
49 Deville Technologies (No. 410);
50 Theatrixx Technologies (No. 417);
51 Groupe Premier Médical (No. 421);
52 Diversitech (No. 424);
53 Spiria (No. 425);
54 Paragraph (No. 431);
55 Botsis Fruits and Vegetables (No. 448);
56 Favuzzi (No. 483);
57 Canvec Leasing (No. 488);
58 Dental Savings Club (No. 498);