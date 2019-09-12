Meet Montreal’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 58 Montreal companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 860.27% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5126 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Montreal.

1. Alliance Zone

Growth 500: 13

Growth (2012–2017): 6187%

Revenue (2017): 10-20

Headquarters: Longueuil, Que.

What it does: Sources, trades and exports grains and seeds

2. Neuvoo

Growth 500: 14

Growth (2013–2018): 5556%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Operates a job-search engine populated with aggregated listings

3. Diff

Growth 500: 21

Growth (2013–2018): 3526%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides diversified e-commerce solutions

4. Introspect Technology

Growth 500: 32

Growth (2013–2018): 2125%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs and manufactures test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications

5. Bonlook

Growth 500: 35

Growth (2013–2018): 1994%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Sells prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses

6. IRT Technologies

Growth 500: 39

Growth (2013–2018): 1939%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology

7. Dialekta

Growth 500: 40

Growth (2013–2018): 1936%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops digital marketing strategies for B2B and B2C brands

8. Quadbridge

Growth 500: 45

Growth (2013–2018): 1710%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Supplies IT hardware and software to mid- and large-sized businesses

9. Energy Transportation Group

Growth 500: 49

Growth (2013–2018): 1666%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Transports freight by ocean, air, rail and road

10. Fuze HR Solutions

Growth 500: 55

Growth (2013–2018): 1572%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services across North America

11. CyberPublicity

Growth 500: 56

Growth (2013–2018): 1552%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides web marketing solutions to businesses

12. FenceCore

Growth 500: 81

Growth (2013–2018): 1209%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides IT solutions to businesses

13. Toast Studio

Growth 500: 87

Growth (2013–2018): 1115%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides content marketing production and strategy services

14. Illogika

Growth 500: 92

Growth (2013–2018): 1079%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops interactive games

15. UP Equip

Growth 500: 100

Growth (2013–2018): 1019%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Verchères, Que.

What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment

16. Osedea

Growth 500: 105

Growth (2013–2018): 973%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides custom digital solutions

17. GSoft

Growth 500: 118

Growth (2013–2018): 857%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops workplace-efficiency and employee-engagement software

18. Recrute Action

Growth 500: 122

Growth (2013–2018): 830%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Specializes in recruitment of contract and permanent employees

19. VOTI Detection

Growth 500: 127

Growth (2013–2018): 781%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops X-ray security systems designed to detect threats and contraband

20. Theratechnologies

Growth 500: 137

Growth (2013–2018): 675%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Specializes in pharmaceutical distribution to address areas of unmet medical need

21. Bloom

Growth 500: 143

Growth (2013–2018): 627%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs and implements digital media marketing campaigns

22. XRM Vision

Growth 500: 146

Growth (2013–2018): 615%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers customer relationship management (CRM) consulting services

23. BBQ Québec

Growth 500: 155

Growth (2013–2018): 586%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Longueuil, Que.

What it does: Sells BBQ and BBQ accessories through retail stores and distribution

24. Spray-Net

Growth 500: 170

Growth (2013–2018): 531%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Boucherville, Que.

What it does: Franchises home exterior spray-painting services and manufactures paint and coatings

25. Dempton Consulting Group

Growth 500: 171

Growth (2013–2018): 528%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Advises companies on business and technology issues

26 Vortex Aquatic Structures (No. 185);

27 A+ (No. 188);

28 Équipe Microfix (No. 202);

29 Connect&GO (No. 204);

30 Servomax (No. 221);

31 D2C Media (No. 223);

32 EBOX (No. 227);

33 XipLink (No. 238);

34 Sinobec Trading (No. 241);

35 Equisoft (No. 242);

36 IOU Financial (No. 244);

37 Arani (No. 249);

38 Functionalab Group (No. 281);

39 Askida (No. 306);

40 LinkNow Media (No. 310);

41 Emyode (No. 311);

42 DataCandy (No. 314);

43 FX Innovation (No. 324);

44 C3F Telecom (No. 328);

45 Coaching Financier Trek (No. 335);

46 Synergie Médicale (No. 382);

47 QHouseKids (No. 398);

48 FlagShip (No. 402);

49 Deville Technologies (No. 410);

50 Theatrixx Technologies (No. 417);

51 Groupe Premier Médical (No. 421);

52 Diversitech (No. 424);

53 Spiria (No. 425);

54 Paragraph (No. 431);

55 Botsis Fruits and Vegetables (No. 448);

56 Favuzzi (No. 483);

57 Canvec Leasing (No. 488);

58 Dental Savings Club (No. 498);

