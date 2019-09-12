Meet Ottawa’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 25 NCR companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 787.94% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5486 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in NCR.
1. Shopify
Growth 500: 33
Growth (2013–2018): 2036%
Revenue (2018): $>1000 million
Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.
What it does: Provides an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to sell, manage and ship products
2. HostedBizz
Growth 500: 36
Growth (2013–2018): 1978%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector
3. Watersedge Dental Laboratory
Growth 500: 37
Growth (2013–2018): 1967%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Creates dental appliances and restorations
4. Martello Technologies
Growth 500: 46
Growth (2013–2018): 1692%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems
5. Envolta
Growth 500: 61
Growth (2013–2018): 1450%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based accounting services
6. Maxxeon
Growth 500: 62
Growth (2013–2018): 1417%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Designs and builds work and inspection lights for tradespeople and technicians
7. CanadaWheels.ca
Growth 500: 63
Growth (2013–2018): 1392%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Sells automotive wheels, tires and parts online
8. Lightenco
Growth 500: 75
Growth (2013–2018): 1294%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in energy and operational savings projects for commercial, industrial and public institutions across Canada and Mexico
9. MDOS Consulting
Growth 500: 89
Growth (2013–2018): 1098%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cyber security and management consulting services
10. Giatec Scientific
Growth 500: 103
Growth (2013–2018): 982%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry
11. OPIN Software
Growth 500: 142
Growth (2013–2018): 629%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises
12. Regional Fence
Growth 500: 153
Growth (2013–2018): 588%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.
What it does: Supplies, installs and manufactures residential, commercial and high-security fences
13. InGenius Software
Growth 500: 167
Growth (2013–2018): 540%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides computer telephony integration (CTI) services to contact centres
14. Milestone Environmental Contracting
Growth 500: 182
Growth (2013–2018): 500%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops and implements solutions for the remediation of large and complex environmentally impacted sites across Canada
15. NewFound Recruiting
Growth 500: 268
Growth (2013–2018): 325%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors
16. Kettleman’s Bagel Co.
Growth 500: 275
Growth (2013–2018): 306%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Sells traditional Montreal-style bagels
17. The Mortgage Advisors
Growth 500: 321
Growth (2013–2018): 231%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides mortgage financing for residential, commercial and industrial clients
18. TOERSA Security
Growth 500: 326
Growth (2013–2018): 228%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in professional security services
19. CloseReach
Growth 500: 333
Growth (2013–2018): 221%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides technology solutions, consulting and training
20. Avaleris
Growth 500: 346
Growth (2013–2018): 200%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.
What it does: Provides IT services related to identity and cybersecurity
21. BG Distribution
Growth 500: 422
Growth (2013–2018): 140%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in architectural and door hardware and electronic security
22. Inflector Environmental Services
Growth 500: 426
Growth (2013–2018): 138%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides environmental abatement, remediation, demolition and related services
23. RBR
Growth 500: 432
Growth (2013–2018): 135%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures oceanographic instruments for public and private researchers
24. Fishburn Sheridan & Associates
Growth 500: 481
Growth (2013–2018): 107%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides engineering and consulting services to building and facility owners
25. Orangutech
Growth 500: 491
Growth (2013–2018): 104%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Delivers Microsoft-based collaboration tools, services and software