Meet Ottawa’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 25 NCR companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 787.94% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5486 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in NCR.

1. Shopify

Growth 500: 33

Growth (2013–2018): 2036%

Revenue (2018): $>1000 million

Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.

What it does: Provides an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to sell, manage and ship products

2. HostedBizz

Growth 500: 36

Growth (2013–2018): 1978%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based IT services to clients in the technology sector

3. Watersedge Dental Laboratory

Growth 500: 37

Growth (2013–2018): 1967%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Creates dental appliances and restorations

4. Martello Technologies

Growth 500: 46

Growth (2013–2018): 1692%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems

5. Envolta

Growth 500: 61

Growth (2013–2018): 1450%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based accounting services

6. Maxxeon

Growth 500: 62

Growth (2013–2018): 1417%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Designs and builds work and inspection lights for tradespeople and technicians

7. CanadaWheels.ca

Growth 500: 63

Growth (2013–2018): 1392%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Sells automotive wheels, tires and parts online

8. Lightenco

Growth 500: 75

Growth (2013–2018): 1294%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in energy and operational savings projects for commercial, industrial and public institutions across Canada and Mexico

9. MDOS Consulting

Growth 500: 89

Growth (2013–2018): 1098%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cyber security and management consulting services

10. Giatec Scientific

Growth 500: 103

Growth (2013–2018): 982%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.

What it does: Develops mobile-based technology in the construction industry

11. OPIN Software

Growth 500: 142

Growth (2013–2018): 629%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises

12. Regional Fence

Growth 500: 153

Growth (2013–2018): 588%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Gatineau, Que.

What it does: Supplies, installs and manufactures residential, commercial and high-security fences

13. InGenius Software

Growth 500: 167

Growth (2013–2018): 540%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides computer telephony integration (CTI) services to contact centres

14. Milestone Environmental Contracting

Growth 500: 182

Growth (2013–2018): 500%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops and implements solutions for the remediation of large and complex environmentally impacted sites across Canada

15. NewFound Recruiting

Growth 500: 268

Growth (2013–2018): 325%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors

16. Kettleman’s Bagel Co.

Growth 500: 275

Growth (2013–2018): 306%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Sells traditional Montreal-style bagels

17. The Mortgage Advisors

Growth 500: 321

Growth (2013–2018): 231%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides mortgage financing for residential, commercial and industrial clients

18. TOERSA Security

Growth 500: 326

Growth (2013–2018): 228%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in professional security services

19. CloseReach

Growth 500: 333

Growth (2013–2018): 221%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides technology solutions, consulting and training

20. Avaleris

Growth 500: 346

Growth (2013–2018): 200%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.

What it does: Provides IT services related to identity and cybersecurity

21. BG Distribution

Growth 500: 422

Growth (2013–2018): 140%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in architectural and door hardware and electronic security

22. Inflector Environmental Services

Growth 500: 426

Growth (2013–2018): 138%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides environmental abatement, remediation, demolition and related services

23. RBR

Growth 500: 432

Growth (2013–2018): 135%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures oceanographic instruments for public and private researchers

24. Fishburn Sheridan & Associates

Growth 500: 481

Growth (2013–2018): 107%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides engineering and consulting services to building and facility owners

25. Orangutech

Growth 500: 491

Growth (2013–2018): 104%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Delivers Microsoft-based collaboration tools, services and software