Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Professional Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 54 Professional Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 803.35% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 8007 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Professional Services companies.
1. Levio
Growth 500: 2
Growth (2013–2018): 16727%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Provides consulting services to clients in the business and government sectors
2. Diff
Growth 500: 21
Growth (2013–2018): 3526%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides diversified e-commerce solutions
3. Axess Law
Growth 500: 44
Growth (2013–2018): 1759%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides technology-driven legal services to the Canadian market
4. Envolta
Growth 500: 61
Growth (2013–2018): 1450%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based accounting services

5. Maven Consulting
Growth 500: 70
Growth (2013–2018): 1339%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides capital project management for power utilities and infrastructure development in western and northern Canada

6. NLS Engineering
Growth 500: 76
Growth (2013–2018): 1267%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Operates multidisciplinary engineering projects across Canada and the U.S.
7. Dentalcorp
Growth 500: 79
Growth (2013–2018): 1232%
Revenue (2018): $200-500 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Acquires and partners with general and specialist dental clinics across Canada
8. RAM Consulting
Growth 500: 82
Growth (2013–2018): 1206%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides technical consultancy services to private and public clients in the infrastructure, marine, utility and transportation sectors
9. Sangha Tone Chartered Professional Accountants
Growth 500: 85
Growth (2013–2018): 1175%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Langley, B.C.
What it does: Provides accounting, tax and advisory services for corporations in the Greater Vancouver area
10. Mako Design + Invent
Growth 500: 91
Growth (2013–2018): 1080%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops physical products for startups and small businesses
11. The Burnie Group
Growth 500: 99
Growth (2013–2018): 1030%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers management consulting services with a focus on strategy and operations
12. Keyspire
Growth 500: 106
Growth (2013–2018): 972%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.
What it does: Provides education and an online community for real estate investors
13. Embr
Growth 500: 133
Growth (2013–2018): 729%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in experiential marketing for clients in the beverage industry
14. OPIN Software
Growth 500: 142
Growth (2013–2018): 629%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises
15. Waste Solutions Canada
Growth 500: 165
Growth (2013–2018): 545%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides management and auditing services in the waste and recycling industry throughout Canada
16. Flat Iron Building Group
Growth 500: 168
Growth (2013–2018): 538%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers construction management, general contracting and design-build services for interiors
17. Brevitas Consulting
Growth 500: 176
Growth (2013–2018): 518%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Provides consulting services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage industries
18. Traction on Demand
Growth 500: 235
Growth (2013–2018): 391%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce implementations
19. DX Mobilier Événementiel
Growth 500: 245
Growth (2013–2018): 371%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Rents out furniture for decor and events
20. Heartland International English School
Growth 500: 257
Growth (2013–2018): 349%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Offers English language training and testing to international students in Winnipeg and Mississauga
21. Green Standards
Growth 500: 263
Growth (2013–2018): 337%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Helps large organizations donate, resell and recycle unwanted office furniture and supplies
22. NewFound Recruiting
Growth 500: 268
Growth (2013–2018): 325%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors
23. All Smiles Dental Centre
Growth 500: 270
Growth (2013–2018): 315%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Newmarket, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in family and cosmetic dentistry
24. Optimus SBR
Growth 500: 273
Growth (2013–2018): 310%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Delivers management-consulting services to private and public companies
25. Trindent Management Consulting
Growth 500: 283
Growth (2013–2018): 291%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides management consulting to clients in energy, finance, health care and other industries
26 Environics Analytics (No. 290);
27 Fusion Analytics (No. 293);
28 Six S Partners (No. 302);
29 DS Lawyers Canada LLP (No. 303);
30 Invictus Professional Snowfighters (No. 313);
31 Spirit of Math (No. 323);
32 TOERSA Security (No. 326);
33 Geekspeak Commerce (No. 332);
34 Talent Employment (No. 343);
35 X-Design (No. 345);
36 Avaleris (No. 346);
37 Isaac Operations (No. 348);
38 STGM Architectes (No. 356);
39 Discover Banff Tours (No. 363);
40 TEEMA Solutions Group (No. 427);
41 Paragraph (No. 431);
42 Scribendi (No. 433);
43 The Marquee Group (No. 440);
44 M.I.T. Consulting (No. 445);
45 Worksite Safety Compliance Centre (No. 446);
46 HRdownloads (No. 450);
47 Castlemore Dental (No. 456);
48 SGH Design Partners (No. 462);
49 Liberty Security (No. 468);
50 Safety First Consulting (No. 469);
51 Fishburn Sheridan & Associates (No. 481);
52 Managing Matters (No. 485);
53 Ecofish Research (No. 490);
54 aNd Logistix (No. 492);