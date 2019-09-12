Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Professional Services Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 54 Professional Services companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 803.35% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 8007 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Professional Services companies.

1. Levio

Growth 500: 2

Growth (2013–2018): 16727%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Provides consulting services to clients in the business and government sectors

2. Diff

Growth 500: 21

Growth (2013–2018): 3526%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides diversified e-commerce solutions

3. Axess Law

Growth 500: 44

Growth (2013–2018): 1759%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides technology-driven legal services to the Canadian market

4. Envolta

Growth 500: 61

Growth (2013–2018): 1450%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based accounting services

”

5. Maven Consulting

Growth 500: 70

Growth (2013–2018): 1339%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides capital project management for power utilities and infrastructure development in western and northern Canada

”

6. NLS Engineering

Growth 500: 76

Growth (2013–2018): 1267%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Operates multidisciplinary engineering projects across Canada and the U.S.

7. Dentalcorp

Growth 500: 79

Growth (2013–2018): 1232%

Revenue (2018): $200-500 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Acquires and partners with general and specialist dental clinics across Canada

8. RAM Consulting

Growth 500: 82

Growth (2013–2018): 1206%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides technical consultancy services to private and public clients in the infrastructure, marine, utility and transportation sectors

9. Sangha Tone Chartered Professional Accountants

Growth 500: 85

Growth (2013–2018): 1175%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Langley, B.C.

What it does: Provides accounting, tax and advisory services for corporations in the Greater Vancouver area

10. Mako Design + Invent

Growth 500: 91

Growth (2013–2018): 1080%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops physical products for startups and small businesses

11. The Burnie Group

Growth 500: 99

Growth (2013–2018): 1030%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers management consulting services with a focus on strategy and operations

12. Keyspire

Growth 500: 106

Growth (2013–2018): 972%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Cambridge, Ont.

What it does: Provides education and an online community for real estate investors

13. Embr

Growth 500: 133

Growth (2013–2018): 729%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in experiential marketing for clients in the beverage industry

14. OPIN Software

Growth 500: 142

Growth (2013–2018): 629%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Uses Drupal software to create and implement digital projects for enterprises

15. Waste Solutions Canada

Growth 500: 165

Growth (2013–2018): 545%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides management and auditing services in the waste and recycling industry throughout Canada

16. Flat Iron Building Group

Growth 500: 168

Growth (2013–2018): 538%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers construction management, general contracting and design-build services for interiors

17. Brevitas Consulting

Growth 500: 176

Growth (2013–2018): 518%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Provides consulting services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage industries

18. Traction on Demand

Growth 500: 235

Growth (2013–2018): 391%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Develops and consults on cloud-based software, specializing in Salesforce implementations

19. DX Mobilier Événementiel

Growth 500: 245

Growth (2013–2018): 371%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Rents out furniture for decor and events

20. Heartland International English School

Growth 500: 257

Growth (2013–2018): 349%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Offers English language training and testing to international students in Winnipeg and Mississauga

21. Green Standards

Growth 500: 263

Growth (2013–2018): 337%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Helps large organizations donate, resell and recycle unwanted office furniture and supplies

22. NewFound Recruiting

Growth 500: 268

Growth (2013–2018): 325%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Offers professional services to firms in the public and private sectors

23. All Smiles Dental Centre

Growth 500: 270

Growth (2013–2018): 315%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Newmarket, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in family and cosmetic dentistry

24. Optimus SBR

Growth 500: 273

Growth (2013–2018): 310%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Delivers management-consulting services to private and public companies

25. Trindent Management Consulting

Growth 500: 283

Growth (2013–2018): 291%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides management consulting to clients in energy, finance, health care and other industries

26 Environics Analytics (No. 290);

27 Fusion Analytics (No. 293);

28 Six S Partners (No. 302);

29 DS Lawyers Canada LLP (No. 303);

30 Invictus Professional Snowfighters (No. 313);

31 Spirit of Math (No. 323);

32 TOERSA Security (No. 326);

33 Geekspeak Commerce (No. 332);

34 Talent Employment (No. 343);

35 X-Design (No. 345);

36 Avaleris (No. 346);

37 Isaac Operations (No. 348);

38 STGM Architectes (No. 356);

39 Discover Banff Tours (No. 363);

40 TEEMA Solutions Group (No. 427);

41 Paragraph (No. 431);

42 Scribendi (No. 433);

43 The Marquee Group (No. 440);

44 M.I.T. Consulting (No. 445);

45 Worksite Safety Compliance Centre (No. 446);

46 HRdownloads (No. 450);

47 Castlemore Dental (No. 456);

48 SGH Design Partners (No. 462);

49 Liberty Security (No. 468);

50 Safety First Consulting (No. 469);

51 Fishburn Sheridan & Associates (No. 481);

52 Managing Matters (No. 485);

53 Ecofish Research (No. 490);

54 aNd Logistix (No. 492);

