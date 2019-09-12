Growth 500: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

These are the 500 fastest-growing companies in Canada, measured by their revenue growth over the last five years

    Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
    In many ways, the companies on the 2019 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies are diverse: they represent a vast array of industries, regions and size. But in one variable they are firmly united: each has demonstrated aggressive—often, exponential—revenue growth. Get to know this year’s cohort of entrepreneurial superstars.

    RankCompany5-year growth (%)2018 revenue ($mil)IndustryCityProvinceEmployees, 2018 (full-time equivalent)
    1Article24182100-200†RetailVancouverB.C.295
    2Levio 1672720-50Professional ServicesQuebec CityQue.506
    3Prodigy1486620-50SoftwareBurlingtonOnt.212
    4SendtoNews 1389820-50†Marketing & MediaVictoriaB.C.28
    5Cluep1143320-50Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.33
    6Link Energy1099920-50EnergyCalgaryAlta.7
    7Jobber1029020-50SoftwareEdmontonAlta.127
    8Pixieset855510-20†SoftwareVancouverB.C.25
    9Prodigy Ventures 837210-20Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.124
    10Maropost766820-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.132
    11Progressa690910-20Financial ServicesVancouverB.C.120
    12Bold Commerce687810-20SoftwareWinnipegMan.282
    13Alliance Zone 618710-20AgricultureLongueuilQue.4
    14Neuvoo 555620-50Human ResourcesMontrealQue.140
    15LowestRates.ca 523010-20Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.40
    16Wave492420-50Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.187
    17GreenSpace Brands452950-100ManufacturingTorontoOnt.62
    18My Construction Supply37925-10ManufacturingBrantfordOnt.9
    19ThinkOn37095-10Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.28
    20Pela36095-10RetailKelownaB.C.13
    21Diff352610-20Professional ServicesMontrealQue.91
    22Ecopia32885-10Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.30
    23Cutter & Buck Canada29385-10ManufacturingBramptonOnt.24
    24Hotspex Media Division29215-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.7
    25RecycleSmart282210-20Industrial ServicesRichmondB.C.40
    263RA Intercâmbio27585-10Marketing & MediaVancouverB.C.18
    27TouchBistro247820-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.308
    28Pride Group Enterprises2365200-500Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.65
    29J&M Group 229710-20Information TechnologyMississaugaOnt.225
    30sMedia22052-5SoftwareReginaSask.14
    31Wyse Meter Solutions 215310-20Industrial ServicesMississaugaOnt.25
    32Introspect Technology21252-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.17
    33Shopify2036>1000†SoftwareOttawaOnt.4000
    34Victoria Emerson20112-5RetailTorontoOnt.7
    35Bonlook199410-20RetailMontrealQue.195
    36HostedBizz 19782-5Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.16
    37Watersedge Dental Laboratory 19672-5ManufacturingOttawaOnt.38
    38Daily Hive 19522-5Marketing & MediaVancouverB.C.80
    39IRT Technologies 19392-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.30
    40Dialekta193610-20Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.38
    41Gentai Capital19105-10Financial ServicesRichmondB.C.14
    42Glacier18292-5Marketing & MediaCalgaryAlta.16
    43Mobials 17942-5SoftwareLondonOnt.42
    44Axess Law17592-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.40
    45Quadbridge171050-100Information TechnologyMontrealQue.53
    46Martello Technologies16925-10SoftwareOttawaOnt.92
    47Fiix 16865-10†SoftwareTorontoOnt.115
    48Sunwire16685-10TelecommunicationsSudburyOnt.39
    49Energy Transportation Group1666100-200Transportation & LogisticsMontrealQue.180
    50Truespeed Internet Services16662-5TelecommunicationsBrockvilleOnt.17
    51The Logistics Factory 16532-5Transportation & LogisticsRichmond HillOnt.5
    52Impact Drywall 16505-10ConstructionLeducAlta.5
    53Smile.io16175-10SoftwareKitchenerOnt.52
    54Volanté Systems160910-20SoftwareTorontoOnt.85
    55Fuze HR Solutions 157220-50Human ResourcesMontrealQue.126
    56CyberPublicity15522-5Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.27
    57Squeeze Studio Animation 154510-20Marketing & MediaQuebec CityQue.100
    58Genyk152620-50ManufacturingShawiniganQue.17
    59Everworks 149310-20Information TechnologyHamiltonOnt.54
    60T-Shirt Elephant14872-5Retail TorontoOnt.60
    61Envolta 14502-5Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.50
    62Maxxeon 14172-5ManufacturingOttawaOnt.6
    63CanadaWheels.ca13922-5RetailOttawaOnt.13
    64DashThis13822-5SoftwareQuebec CityQue.33
    65WithinUs13782-5Wholesale & DistributionBurnabyB.C.10
    66Promotional Drives13612-5Marketing and MediaTorontoOnt.4
    67Axonify 136010-20SoftwareWaterlooOnt.150
    68Eight Ounce Coffee13542-5Wholesale & DistributionCalgaryAlta.19
    69MoveYourMetal.com13422-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.5
    70Maven Consulting13392-5Professional ServicesVancouverB.C.18
    71Canada Drives133050-100Financial ServicesVancouverB.C.450
    72HiMama13172-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.50
    73Whoosh!13022-5ManufacturingTorontoOnt.7
    74AOT Technologies13022-5Information TechnologyVictoriaB.C.22
    75Lightenco12942-5EnergyOttawaOnt.15
    76NLS Engineering12675-10Professional ServicesHamiltonOnt.35
    77NextGen Drainage Solutions12655-10AgriculturePilot MoundMan.17
    78Aligned Capital Partners 123750-100Financial ServicesBurlingtonOnt. 315
    79Dentalcorp1232200-500Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.3339
    80Canadian Executive Search Group121720-50†Human ResourcesChathamOnt.15
    81FenceCore 12092-5Information TechnologyMontrealQue.16
    82RAM Consulting12062-5Professional ServicesVancouverB.C.45
    83Unbounce120120-50SoftwareVancouverB.C.156
    84Seal It Up Industrial Services11972-5Industrial ServicesBramptonOnt. 16
    85Sangha Tone Chartered Professional Accountants11752-5Professional ServicesLangleyB.C.18
    86Carson Exports1120100-200Wholesale & DistributionHalifaxN.S.26
    87Toast Studio11155-10Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.18
    88iS5 Communications11072-5†TelecommunicationsMississaugaOnt.68
    89MDOS Consulting10982-5Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.25
    90Echelon Wealth Partners109750-100Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.225
    91Mako Design + Invent 10802-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.22
    92Illogika10795-10SoftwareMontrealQue.60
    93Surex10715-10Financial ServicesMagrathAlta.141
    94Landlord Web Solutions10512-5Information TechnologySt. CatharinesOnt.26
    95Motoinsight 10505-10SoftwareTorontoOnt.94
    96Big Country Raw 104910-20ManufacturingSmithvilleOnt.35
    97Pehr10455-10ManufacturingTorontoOnt.23
    98Eco Paving 10332-5ConstructionCoquitlamB.C.30
    99The Burnie Group10305-10Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.18
    100UP Equip10195-10ManufacturingVerchèresQue.8
    101Elite Digital10165-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.60
    102KnightsbridgeFX10015-10Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.15
    103Giatec Scientific 9822-5Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.40
    104Jupiter Avionics9792-5ManufacturingKelownaB.C.14
    105Osedea9732-5SoftwareMontrealQue.27
    106Keyspire97210-20Professional ServicesCambridgeOnt.30
    107TalentSphere 9712-5Human ResourcesRichmond HillOnt.20
    108Underdog Studio 9672-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.10
    109Tango Networks 9672-5TelecommunicationsEdmontonAlta.6
    110Merchant Advance Capital96310-20Financial ServicesVancouverB.C.40
    111TDot Performance 94910-20Retail TorontoOnt.29
    112Vamar Construction 9442-5ConstructionTorontoOnt.6
    113Beauty First9322-5Consumer ServicesOakvilleOnt.35
    114MaxSold9185-10Consumer ServicesKingstonOnt.25
    115CANEI9132-5Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.4
    116Bigfoot Industrial Services 9005-10Industrial ServicesCalgaryAlta.55
    117Knewsales Group 88720-50Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.580
    118GSoft85750-100Information TechnologyMontrealQue.238
    119Jumpfactor8402-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.12
    120AV Mechanical 8372-5ConstructionVaughanOnt.15
    121Canadian Flatbeds 83220-50EnergyMiltonOnt.23
    122Recrute Action 8305-10Human ResourcesMontrealQue.128
    123Search Realty8105-10Real EstateMississaugaOnt.188
    124Herbaland 80810-20ManufacturingRichmondB.C.65
    125Quesada Burritos & Tacos8052-5RetailTorontoOnt.11
    126TWT Group 7952-5Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.12
    127VOTI Detection 78120-50SoftwareMontrealQue.67
    128Acentury 7805-10Information TechnologyRichmond HillOnt.12
    129Datatech7645-10Other: Consumer Electronics, Lifestyle small products and corporate solutionsMarkhamOnt.9
    130Canadian Mortgages7522-5Financial ServicesMississaugaOnt.27
    131Trans Expert74920-50Transportation & LogisticsMiltonOnt.95
    132Thoughtexchange7445-10SoftwareRosslandB.C.101
    133Embr 7292-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.23
    134Vendasta70720-50SoftwareSaskatoonSask.245
    135Canadian Appliance Source701100-200Retail TorontoOnt.230
    136Norpro6952-5Human ResourcesSault Ste. MarieOnt.29
    137Theratechnologies67550-100Wholesale & DistributionMontrealQue.100
    138Environmental Systems65720-50ConstructionBarrieOnt.29
    139Jonluca Enterprises65220-50Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.60
    140SKYGRiD Construction 63550-100ConstructionTorontoOnt.62
    141Premise LED 62920-50ManufacturingTorontoOnt.34
    142OPIN Software6292-5Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.28
    143Bloom6272-5Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.50
    144Outland Living62520-50Wholesale & DistributionSurreyB.C.14
    145Tundra Technical Solutions624200-500Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.200
    146XRM Vision6155-10Information TechnologyMontrealQue.46
    147Index Exchange612100-200†Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.429
    148Zoom Painting6122-5ConstructionCalgaryAlta.22
    149All-Pro Services 6035-10ConstructionPort CoquitlamB.C. 32
    150CareHawk5955-10ManufacturingKitchenerOnt.48
    151BOS Innovations59520-50Industrial ServicesDorchesterOnt.88
    152Custom Delivery Solutions 59310-20Transportation & LogisticsCalgaryAlta.84
    153Regional Fence5882-5ConstructionGatineauQue.42
    154Faction Projects 58710-20Real EstateKelownaB.C.14
    155BBQ Québec5865-10RetailLongueuilQue.50
    156Rycor5842-5SoftwareVancouverB.C.27
    157Doxim57750-100†SoftwareMarkhamOnt.327
    158Explorer Research5705-10Marketing & MediaMississaugaOnt.44
    159Vena Solutions57020-50†SoftwareTorontoOnt.237
    160Fiasco Gelato5655-10ManufacturingCalgaryAlta.31
    161Panthera Dental5615-10ManufacturingQuebec CityQue.81
    162Orb55650-100Wholesale & DistributionHalifaxN.S.97
    163Kinova55510-20ManufacturingBoisbriandQue.239
    164Magnet Forensics 54620-50†Information TechnologyWaterlooOnt.212
    165Waste Solutions Canada5455-10Professional ServicesLondonOnt.20
    166Woodhouse Group 54110-20ConstructionKitchenerOnt.55
    167InGenius Software5405-10SoftwareOttawaOnt.56
    168Flat Iron Building Group 53820-50Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.40
    169Passport Trucking 5375-10Transportation & LogisticsTorontoOnt.34
    170Spray-Net5315-10Consumer ServicesBouchervilleQue.27
    171Dempton Consulting Group52810-20Information TechnologyMontrealQue.150
    172Zomaron52310-20Information TechnologyLondonOnt.104
    173CS-1 Transportation 52220-50†Transportation & LogisticsBurlingtonOnt.33
    174PageFreezer 5205-10SoftwareVancouverB.C.39
    175Appnovation52020-50Information TechnologyVancouverB.C.273
    176Brevitas Consulting51810-20Professional ServicesRichmond HillOnt.84
    177Blackline Safety51710-20Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.155
    178CO-OP Advertising5152-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.13
    179Matrix Mortgage Global 5132-5Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.70
    180BlueBird IT Solutions 5125-10Information TechnologyMarkhamOnt.35
    181Wolf Advanced Technology50610-20Information TechnologyStouffvilleOnt.63
    182Milestone Environmental Contracting 50020-50Industrial ServicesOttawaOnt.49
    183Jenny Bird4962-5ManufacturingTorontoOnt.14
    184Copperleaf49420-50SoftwareVancouverB.C.195
    185Vortex Aquatic Structures 49350-100ManufacturingPointe-ClaireQue.212
    186Pliteq 49320-50ManufacturingVaughanOnt.100
    187GiGG Express492100-200Financial ServicesMississaugaOnt.576
    188A+49120-50Real EstateMontrealQue.50
    189Nucleom48910-20Industrial ServicesQuebec CityQue.101
    190Cayman Marshall International Realty4862-5Real EstatePort CarlingOnt.16
    191AVShop.ca48010-20RetailMarkhamOnt.13
    192First Light Technologies4805-10ManufacturingVictoriaB.C.17
    193Tiber River Naturals4785-10RetailWinnipegMan.60
    194Canada Prime Marketing4742-5Marketing & MediaEdmontonAlta.75
    195iTel Networks4715-10Information TechnologyKamloopsB.C.44
    196Neovation Learning Solutions4702-5SoftwareWinnipegMan.66
    197StickerYou 47010-20Retail TorontoOnt.53
    198Harmonic Machine4695-10ManufacturingChilliwackB.C.35
    199Ook Enterprises4692-5Information TechnologyVancouverB.C.6
    200ToursByLocals46420-50Consumer ServicesVancouverB.C.115
    201Impact Recruitment4645-10Human ResourcesVancouverB.C.45
    202Équipe Microfix4602-5Information TechnologyTerrebonneQue.32
    203Clearbridge Mobile4575-10SoftwareVaughanOnt.72
    204Connect&GO4562-5Information TechnologyMontrealQue.48
    205The Job Shoppe 45520-50Human ResourcesWindsorOnt.28
    206LawDepot.com45420-50SoftwareEdmontonAlta.77
    207Canada Goose446500-1000ManufacturingTorontoOnt.3798
    208Chocolats Favoris44520-50ManufacturingQuebec CityQue.1435
    209RankHigher4445-10Marketing & MediaBurlingtonOnt.49
    210FKA4402-5Marketing & MediaEdmontonAlta.33
    211Fleet Complete43850-100Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.520
    212Protekta 4385-10Wholesale & DistributionLucknowOnt.5
    213theScore42720-50SoftwareTorontoOnt.192
    214Dawn InfoTek42610-20Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.116
    215TWG42410-20Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.132
    216Seasonal Impact4225-10ConstructionEdmontonAlta.55
    217Garneau Group 41750-100Human ResourcesKincardineOnt. 277
    218Three Farmers 4152-5Wholesale & DistributionSaskatoonSask.8
    219Equium Group4142-5Real EstateCalgaryAlta.19
    220Gincor Werx 41250-100ManufacturingNorth BayOnt.189
    221Servomax 41020-50Consumer ServicesMontrealQue.75
    222Geotab408200-500†SoftwareOakvilleOnt.582
    223D2C Media 40810-20Information TechnologyMontrealQue.48
    224Optima Windows and Doors4072-5ConstructionTorontoOnt.10
    225Surgically Clean Air 4072-5ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.30
    226Greenlight Innovation 40620-50ManufacturingBurnabyB.C. 90
    227EBOX 40420-50TelecommunicationsLongueuilQue.300
    228Motion Composites40120-50ManufacturingSaint-Roch-de-l'AchiganQue.190
    229NGEN Communications 4012-5Marketing & MediaVaughanOnt.20
    230Mini Mioche3992-5Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)TorontoOnt.17
    231BioNeutra North America 39820-50ManufacturingEdmontonAlta.36
    232miEnergy3972-5EnergySaskatoonSask.30
    233Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers3922-5Consumer ServicesWhitbyOnt.47
    234Contrax VMS3912-5Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.12
    235Traction on Demand39150-100Professional ServicesBurnabyB.C.314
    236SearchKings3865-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.53
    237Fervent Events3832-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.8
    238XipLink38310-20SoftwareMontrealQue.34
    239Indochino38350-100†RetailVancouverB.C.272
    240Intrigue 3802-5Marketing & MediaGuelphOnt.30
    241Sinobec Trading 37720-50RetailMontrealQue.72
    242Equisoft37750-100Information TechnologyMontrealQue.281
    243Ciao3745-10Information TechnologyQuebec CityQue.67
    244IOU Financial 37410-20Financial ServicesMontrealQue.47
    245DX Mobilier Événementiel3712-5Professional ServiceQuebec CityQue.45
    246People Store Staffing Solutions37150-100Human ResourcesMississaugaOnt.3900
    247Indellient 3705-10SoftwareOakvilleOnt.80
    248Eco Guardian3695-10ManufacturingNewmarketOnt.20
    249Arani3632-5ManufacturingMontrealQue.11
    250Mapleview Agri3615-10AgriculturePalmerstonOnt.13
    251Absolute Home Services 3612-5ConstructionBurlingtonOnt.35
    252LPI Mechanical 35610-20ConstructionBramptonOnt. 48
    253ScreenScape 3532-5SoftwareCharlottetownP.E.I.25
    254Openmind Technologies3512-5Information TechnologyBlainvilleQue.37
    255Shearwater Research 35010-20ManufacturingRichmondB.C. 58
    256Eclipse Automation 349100-200ManufacturingCambridgeOnt.373
    257Heartland International English School3492-5Professional ServicesWinnipegMan.20
    258Canadian Down & Feather Company 3492-5ManufacturingTorontoOnt.24
    259Transport ATD3465-10Transportation & LogisticsAsbestosQue.40
    260Pilot Coffee Roasters34410-20Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.92
    261Titanium Transportation Group 340100-200Transportation & LogisticsCaledonOnt.630
    262Simplex Mobility3372-5Information TechnologyEdmontonAlta.30
    263Green Standards 33710-20Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.21
    264Bluewrist 3352-5Information TechnologyMarkhamOnt.60
    265F12.net 33120-50Information TechnologyEdmontonAlta.195
    266Amar Transport 32910-20Transportation & LogisticsVaughanOnt. 120
    267O'Doughs3265-10ManufacturingTorontoOnt.120
    268NewFound Recruiting32510-20Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.320
    269Lacey Construction31910-20ConstructionDerocheB.C.35
    270All Smiles Dental Centre3152-5Professional ServicesNewmarketOnt.19
    271Gillam Group 314100-200ConstructionTorontoOnt.101
    272Diva International 31120-50ManufacturingKitchenerOnt.39
    273Optimus SBR31020-50Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.304
    274MSW Plastics 30820-50ManufacturingPalmerstonOnt.56
    275Kettleman's Bagel Co.30610-20RetailOttawaOnt.180
    276All Inclusive Marketing 3062-5Marketing & MediaRichmondB.C.20
    277Go Logistics 30420-50Transportation & LogisticsMississaugaOnt.336
    278Real Estate Webmasters 30320-50Information TechnologyNanaimoB.C.131
    279Girouard Équipement30210-20ConstructionVictoriavilleQue.19
    280People Corporation297100-200Industrial ServicesWinnipegMan.741
    281Functionalab Group29720-50Consumer ServicesMontrealQue.135
    282Micro Logic292100-200Information TechnologyQuebec CityQue.157
    283Trindent Management Consulting29110-20Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.36
    284JMIR Publications2902-5Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.19
    285A1 Cash & Carry28150-100Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.80
    286Juiceworks Exhibits27910-20ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.60
    287CPE Systems2772-5Wholesale & DistributionBurnabyB.C.10
    288Kuzco Lighting27620-50ManufacturingSurreyB.C.70
    289Sweets from the Earth27610-20ManufacturingTorontoOnt.41
    290Environics Analytics27520-50Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.189
    291Highlight Motor Group 274100-200Transportation & LogisticsVaughanOnt.650
    292TAK Logistics 27210-20Transportation & LogisticsDeltaB.C.62
    293Fusion Analytics2715-10Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.26
    294Dig Insights27110-20Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.63
    295iON United 27020-50Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.40
    296Stealth Monitoring26720-50Industrial ServicesMississaugaOnt.501
    297Commerce Dynamics 2662-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.18
    298Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications2662-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.23
    299Lullaboo 26210-20Human ResourcesRichmond HillOnt.275
    300Candybox Marketing2612-5Marketing & MediaMississaugaOnt.20
    301Lenworth Dock & Door26010-20ConstructionMississaugaOnt.45
    302Six S Partners 2555-10Professional ServicesWaterlooOnt.49
    303DS Lawyers Canada LLP25510-20Professional ServicesQuebec CityQue.90
    304Ryan Murphy Construction2535-10ConstructionCalgaryAlta.6
    305Cority25050-100SoftwareTorontoOnt.351
    306Askida 24910-20Information TechnologyMontrealQue.101
    307QuickContractors.com24520-50ConstructionGuelphOnt.3023
    308DG Global 245200-500AgricultureTorontoOnt.15
    309Pioneering Technology2432-5ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.19
    310LinkNow Media24210-20Marketing & MediaMontrealQue.178
    311Emyode2395-10Information TechnologyMontrealQue.40
    312LED Smart 23910-20ManufacturingEdmontonAlta.65
    313Invictus Professional Snowfighters 2395-10Professional ServicesPort CoquitlamB.C. 12
    314DataCandy2395-10SoftwareMontrealQue.48
    315WordJack Media2382-5Marketing & MediaCollingwoodOnt.29
    316Prizm Media 23810-20Marketing & MediaVancouverB.C.42
    317eCompliance2375-10SoftwareTorontoOnt.60
    318Global Relay237100-200SoftwareVancouverB.C.424
    319KV Capital2355-10Financial ServicesEdmontonAlta.16
    320Agriclé 23410-20Wholesale & DistributionSaint-DominiqueQue.12
    321The Mortgage Advisors2315-10Financial ServicesOttawaOnt.61
    322Giants & Gentlemen2302-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.30
    323Spirit of Math 22910-20Professional ServiceTorontoOnt.83
    324FX Innovation22950-100Information TechnologyMontrealQue.637
    325Quest Audio Visual 2292-5Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.25
    326TOERSA Security2282-5Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.18
    327Vitasave.ca22710-20Retail North VancouverB.C.65
    328C3F Telecom2245-10TelecommunicationsLavalQue.59
    329MAD Elevator 22220-50ManufacturingMississaugaOnt.185
    330Spin Master 221>1000†ManufacturingTorontoOnt.1800
    331Laminacorr Industries22110-20ManufacturingCornwallOnt.80
    332Geekspeak Commerce2212-5Professional ServicesWhitbyOnt.20
    333CloseReach2215-10Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.31
    334Opsens 22020-50ManufacturingQuebec CityQue.142
    335Coaching Financier Trek2202-5Financial ServicesLavalQue.10
    336StarFish Medical21920-50ManufacturingVictoriaB.C.136
    337Joseph Haulage Canada 21450-100Transportation & LogisticsHamiltonOnt.108
    338Fairway Electrical Services21320-50ConstructionHamiltonOnt.109
    339Food Service Solutions 21110-20Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.21
    340Les Emballages Box Pack2115-10ManufacturingSaint-Germain-de-GranthamQue.33
    341Rock Star Real Estate 2105-10Real EstateOakvilleOnt.10
    342Manitobah Mukluks20920-50RetailWinnipegMan.73
    343Talent Employment 20610-20Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.350
    344Orbis Communications 2032-5SoftwareHamiltonOnt.35
    345X-Design 2012-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.20
    346Avaleris 2005-10Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.32
    347New Directions Aromatics19920-50Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.120
    348Isaac Operations 19910-20Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.37
    349LOFT Communications + Events 1995-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.8
    350Groupe TAQ1995-10Industrial ServicesQuebec CityQue.232
    351Weston Forest Products 199200-500Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.186
    352BCV Asset Management 19910-20Financial ServicesWinnipegMan.20
    353Intelica Solutions1982-5Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.16
    354NamSys 1972-5SoftwareCaledonOnt.10
    355Pinchin19750-100Consumer ServicesMississaugaOnt.807
    356STGM Architectes19710-20Professional ServicesQuebec CityQue.110
    357Promag Enviro Systems 1962-5Wholesale & DistributionBurnabyB.C.5
    358Terra Cotta Cookie Co.1952-5ManufacturingGeorgetownOnt.40
    359Everspring Farms 1935-10ManufacturingSeaforthOnt.38
    360Debian Information Technology 1905-10Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.39
    361Pedalheads Bike, Swim and Sport 18910-20Consumer ServicesVancouverB.C.28
    362Advisor Websites1892-5SoftwareVancouverB.C.28
    363Discover Banff Tours18710-20Professional ServicesBanffAlta.60
    364Advance Lumber and Pallet18720-50ManufacturingSurreyB.C.140
    365Sales Talent Agency 1855-10Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.57
    366AppCentrica18410-20SoftwareTorontoOnt.64
    367tbk1832-5Marketing & MediaLondonOnt.27
    368Digital Echidna1835-10Information TechnologyLondonOnt. 73
    369KMI Publishing and Events1835-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.30
    370GG Telecom18220-50ManufacturingVictoriavilleQue.83
    371Touge Tuning1812-5RetailMississaugaOnt.5
    372StarTech.com181200-500Information TechnologyLondonOnt.420
    373Easy Projects1792-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.49
    374BreezeMaxWeb1775-10Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.60
    375Rockwood Custom Homes 17750-100ConstructionCalgaryAlta.32
    376BioSyent 17620-50Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.45
    377Quarterback Transportation17550-100Transportation & LogisticsTorontoOnt.95
    378Riverside Millwork Group17420-50ConstructionWaterlooOnt.150
    379Wellington Perforated Sheet & Plate 1745-10ManufacturingFergusOnt.12
    380TruNorth Tire Distribution 17410-20Wholesale & DistributionHaldimand CountyOnt.25
    381Stemcell Technologies173100-200ManufacturingVancouverB.C.1147
    382Synergie Médicale17220-50ManufacturingLongueuilQue.119
    383Phoenix Building Components 17220-50ManufacturingEssaOnt.200
    384Digital nGenuity 1712-5Information TechnologyDartmouthN.S.17
    385Nexus Systems Group17050-100Human ResourcesMississaugaOnt.550
    386Electrimat17020-50Wholesale & DistributionBrossardQue.52
    387Techni-Craft Equipment Services 1705-10Industrial ServicesSt. AlbertAlta.35
    388Book4Time1695-10SoftwareMarkhamOnt.79
    389Kasa Supply16920-50RetailSurreyB.C.35
    390Home Painters Toronto1692-5ConstructionTorontoOnt.30
    391Soucy Industriel16620-50Industrial ServicesRivière-du-LoupQue.182
    392E.B. Box Company1645-10ManufacturingRichmond HillOnt.25
    393Gurvey & Berry 1645-10Wholesale & DistributionTorontoOnt.6
    394Treasure Mills 16210-20ManufacturingAuroraOnt. 24
    395Auction Transport Services 1625-10Transportation & LogisticsMonctonN.B.19
    396MDC Law Enforcement & Military Equipment Distributors 16020-50Wholesale & DistributionVictoriaB.C.55
    397Javelin Technologies 16020-50Information TechnologyOakvilleOnt.109
    398QHouseKids1595-10Wholesale & DistributionMontrealQue.12
    399Freight Partners International1585-10Transportation & LogisticsMississaugaOnt.20
    400Vêtements Flip Design 1585-10ManufacturingDrummondvilleQue.65
    401The Wish Group 15750-100TelecommunicationsMississaugaOnt. 120
    402FlagShip15610-20Transportation & LogisticsPointe-ClaireQue.26
    403Weston Wood Solutions 156100-200Wholesale & DistributionBramptonOnt. 35
    404Mactrans Logistics 15510-20Transportation & LogisticsVaughanOnt. 27
    405ProjectLine Solutions 1535-10Information TechnologySaskatoonSask.36
    406Precision Fab15220-50ManufacturingAylmerOnt.115
    407Vivere15110-20Wholesale & DistributionGuelphOnt.12
    408Nurse Next Door Home Care Services15110-20Consumer ServicesVancouverB.C.60
    409Skyline Group of Companies 150200-500Transportation & LogisticsGuelphOnt. 585
    410Deville Technologies15010-20ManufacturingMontrealQue.63
    411Oasis Aqualounge1492-5Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.22
    412Shift Marketing1472-5Marketing & MediaPickeringOnt.19
    413Damotech 14710-20ManufacturingBoisbriandQue.65
    414Art & Science1462-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.21
    415Yardstick14520-50SoftwareEdmontonAlta.108
    416Questor Technology 14520-50Industrial ServicesCalgaryAlta.24
    417Theatrixx Technologies 14410-20ManufacturingMontrealQue.47
    418Beneco Packaging14310-20Marketing & MediaMississaugaOnt.45
    419Scout Logistics142100-200Transportation & LogisticsTorontoOnt.30
    420CoreHealth Technologies 1412-5SoftwareKelownaB.C.28
    421Groupe Premier Médical 14110-20Consumer ServicesLavalQue.34
    422BG Distribution14020-50Wholesale & DistributionOttawaOnt.62
    423Scalar140200-500Information TechnologyTorontoOnt.333
    424Diversitech13910-20ManufacturingMontrealQue.69
    425Spiria13810-20Information TechnologyMontrealQue.150
    426Inflector Environmental Services13820-50ConstructionOttawaOnt.200
    427TEEMA Solutions Group 13850-100Professional ServicesVancouverB.C.241
    428Kids & Company 137100-200Consumer ServicesRichmond HillOnt.1732
    429HomeEquity Bank137100-200Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.200
    430Yoga Tree Studios1372-5RetailTorontoOnt.12
    431Paragraph13520-50Professional ServicesMontrealQue.198
    432RBR 13510-20ManufacturingOttawaOnt.51
    433Scribendi1345-10Professional ServicesChathamOnt.506
    434Carbon601335-10Information TechnologyRichmond HillOnt.21
    435Pacific Quorum Properties13310-20Real EstateVancouverB.C.103
    436A-Lift Industrial13310-20Industrial ServicesLakeshoreOnt.22
    437Adria Power Systems13310-20ManufacturingRouyn-NorandaQue.67
    438KIMBO Design1312-5Marketing & MediaVancouverB.C.8
    439Andy Transport13150-100Transportation & LogisticsSalaberry-de-ValleyfieldQue.450
    440The Marquee Group1312-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.15
    441Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions1305-10SoftwareEdmontonAlta.31
    442i-Sight12910-20SoftwareEdmontonAlta.109
    443Informatique ProContact129100-200Information TechnologyQuebec CityQue.310
    444Coast Fraser12950-100Wholesale & DistributionVancouverB.C.23
    445M.I.T. Consulting1282-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.20
    446Worksite Safety Compliance Centre1272-5Professional ServicesHamiltonOnt.15
    447Label Source1262-5ManufacturingWinnipegMan.10
    448Botsis Fruits and Vegetables12520-50Wholesale & DistributionMontrealQue.46
    449Archon Systems 1242-5SoftwareTorontoOnt.25
    450HRdownloads12420-50Professional ServicesLondonOnt.87
    451ICC Property Management 1245-10Real EstateMarkhamOnt.129
    452Conovey1235-10ManufacturingMiltonOnt.22
    453Value Partners Investments 12320-50Financial ServicesWinnipegMan.37
    454Glass Canada12220-50ConstructionLondonOnt.81
    455Castone Construction1215-10ConstructionHalifaxN.S.32
    456Castlemore Dental1212-5Professional ServicesBramptonOnt. 35
    457Clear Concepts1205-10Information TechnologyWinnipegMan.35
    458Vinyl Trends1205-10ManufacturingCambridgeOnt.21
    459BMC Networks1192-5Information TechnologyVancouverB.C.27
    460Valley Carriers 11910-20Transportation & LogisticsAbbotsfordB.C.110
    461Pure Staffing Solutions 1182-5Human ResourcesTorontoOnt.40
    462SGH Design Partners1185-10Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.28
    463Fusion Homes118100-200ConstructionGuelphOnt.90
    464Messagepoint11710-20†SoftwareTorontoOnt.105
    465Kaiser Lachance Communications 1172-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.18
    466Rock-It Promotions1162-5Marketing & MediaTorontoOnt.23
    467GJG International1152-5ManufacturingOakvilleOnt.5
    468Liberty Security11410-20Professional ServicesEdmontonAlta.85
    469Safety First Consulting 1142-5Professional ServicesVaughanOnt. 28
    470CarData Consultants 1132-5Information TechnologyOakvilleOnt.17
    471Venue Kings 11350-100RetailNorth VancouverB.C.27
    472Bison Fire Protection 11110-20Industrial ServicesWinnipegMan.85
    473INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing 11020-50ManufacturingTorontoOnt.88
    474Lantrax Logistics 10910-20Transportation & LogisticsSurreyB.C.18
    475Trisura Guarantee Insurance 109100-200Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.125
    476Keeran Networks1092-5Information TechnologyEdmontonAlta.12
    477Mountain Sports Distribution1085-10Wholesale & DistributionGoldenB.C.10
    478iFinance Canada 10820-50Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.100
    479Convergent IS1085-10Information TechnologyCalgaryAlta.30
    480Mits Air Conditioning10820-50Wholesale & DistributionMississaugaOnt.60
    481Fishburn Sheridan & Associates 1072-5Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.31
    482LifeLearn 1075-10Marketing & MediaGuelphOnt.76
    483Favuzzi1075-10Wholesale & DistributionMontrealQue.23
    484LMI Technologies10750-100†Information TechnologyBurnabyB.C.292
    485Managing Matters 1062-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.31
    486Weiss-Johnson Group of Companies10650-100ConstructionEdmontonAlta.235
    487Hometurf Lawn Care1065-10Consumer ServicesMississaugaOnt.8
    488Canvec Leasing1055-10Transportation & LogisticsMontrealQue.27
    489ConsuLab 1055-10ManufacturingQuebecQue.60
    490Ecofish Research 10510-20Professional ServicesCourtenayB.C. 93
    491Orangutech1045-10Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.30
    492aNd Logistix1032-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.12
    493Arzon10320-50ManufacturingBurlingtonOnt.46
    494GK Interior Solutions1025-10ManufacturingGuelphOnt.30
    495Canada Moving 10220-50Transportation & LogisticsLondonOnt.270
    496My Broadcasting Corporation10210-20TelecommunicationsRenfrewOnt.116
    497Galaxy Security1015-10Wholesale & DistributionMarkhamOnt.35
    498Dental Savings Club1012-5Wholesale & DistributionMontrealQue.8
    499Perkopolis1005-10RetailTorontoOnt.22
    500Info-Tech Research Group10050-100Information TechnologyLondonOnt.443

    How we ranked them

    For the 31st year, our research team found Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by ranking applicant firms based on five-year revenue growth (from 2013 to 2018, or fiscal 2014 to 2019). We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified revenue claims and eligibility through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. A minimum revenue requirement of $2 million in the most recent fiscal year applied to all companies. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only.

    Did we miss you?

    We can’t rank you if you don’t apply! If you feel your firm has a shot to make the 2020 Growth 500, please complete a ballot here. If it looks as though your company is a contender, we’ll contact you in the spring of 2020.

