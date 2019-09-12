Growth 500: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

In many ways, the companies on the 2019 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies are diverse: they represent a vast array of industries, regions and size. But in one variable they are firmly united: each has demonstrated aggressive—often, exponential—revenue growth. Get to know this year’s cohort of entrepreneurial superstars.
|1
|Article
|24182
|100-200†
|Retail
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|295
|2
|Levio
|16727
|20-50
|Professional Services
|Quebec City
|Que.
|506
|3
|Prodigy
|14866
|20-50
|Software
|Burlington
|Ont.
|212
|4
|SendtoNews
|13898
|20-50†
|Marketing & Media
|Victoria
|B.C.
|28
|5
|Cluep
|11433
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|33
|6
|Link Energy
|10999
|20-50
|Energy
|Calgary
|Alta.
|7
|7
|Jobber
|10290
|20-50
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|127
|8
|Pixieset
|8555
|10-20†
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|25
|9
|Prodigy Ventures
|8372
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|124
|10
|Maropost
|7668
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|132
|11
|Progressa
|6909
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|120
|12
|Bold Commerce
|6878
|10-20
|Software
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|282
|13
|Alliance Zone
|6187
|10-20
|Agriculture
|Longueuil
|Que.
|4
|14
|Neuvoo
|5556
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Montreal
|Que.
|140
|15
|LowestRates.ca
|5230
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|40
|16
|Wave
|4924
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|187
|17
|GreenSpace Brands
|4529
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|62
|18
|My Construction Supply
|3792
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Brantford
|Ont.
|9
|19
|ThinkOn
|3709
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|28
|20
|Pela
|3609
|5-10
|Retail
|Kelowna
|B.C.
|13
|21
|Diff
|3526
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|91
|22
|Ecopia
|3288
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|23
|Cutter & Buck Canada
|2938
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Brampton
|Ont.
|24
|24
|Hotspex Media Division
|2921
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|7
|25
|RecycleSmart
|2822
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Richmond
|B.C.
|40
|26
|3RA Intercâmbio
|2758
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|18
|27
|TouchBistro
|2478
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|308
|28
|Pride Group Enterprises
|2365
|200-500
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|65
|29
|J&M Group
|2297
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|225
|30
|sMedia
|2205
|2-5
|Software
|Regina
|Sask.
|14
|31
|Wyse Meter Solutions
|2153
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|25
|32
|Introspect Technology
|2125
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|17
|33
|Shopify
|2036
|>1000†
|Software
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|4000
|34
|Victoria Emerson
|2011
|2-5
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|7
|35
|Bonlook
|1994
|10-20
|Retail
|Montreal
|Que.
|195
|36
|HostedBizz
|1978
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|16
|37
|Watersedge Dental Laboratory
|1967
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|38
|38
|Daily Hive
|1952
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|80
|39
|IRT Technologies
|1939
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|30
|40
|Dialekta
|1936
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|38
|41
|Gentai Capital
|1910
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Richmond
|B.C.
|14
|42
|Glacier
|1829
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Calgary
|Alta.
|16
|43
|Mobials
|1794
|2-5
|Software
|London
|Ont.
|42
|44
|Axess Law
|1759
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|40
|45
|Quadbridge
|1710
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|53
|46
|Martello Technologies
|1692
|5-10
|Software
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|92
|47
|Fiix
|1686
|5-10†
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|115
|48
|Sunwire
|1668
|5-10
|Telecommunications
|Sudbury
|Ont.
|39
|49
|Energy Transportation Group
|1666
|100-200
|Transportation & Logistics
|Montreal
|Que.
|180
|50
|Truespeed Internet Services
|1666
|2-5
|Telecommunications
|Brockville
|Ont.
|17
|51
|The Logistics Factory
|1653
|2-5
|Transportation & Logistics
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|5
|52
|Impact Drywall
|1650
|5-10
|Construction
|Leduc
|Alta.
|5
|53
|Smile.io
|1617
|5-10
|Software
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|52
|54
|Volanté Systems
|1609
|10-20
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|85
|55
|Fuze HR Solutions
|1572
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Montreal
|Que.
|126
|56
|CyberPublicity
|1552
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|27
|57
|Squeeze Studio Animation
|1545
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Quebec City
|Que.
|100
|58
|Genyk
|1526
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Shawinigan
|Que.
|17
|59
|Everworks
|1493
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|54
|60
|T-Shirt Elephant
|1487
|2-5
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|61
|Envolta
|1450
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|50
|62
|Maxxeon
|1417
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|6
|63
|CanadaWheels.ca
|1392
|2-5
|Retail
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|13
|64
|DashThis
|1382
|2-5
|Software
|Quebec City
|Que.
|33
|65
|WithinUs
|1378
|2-5
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|10
|66
|Promotional Drives
|1361
|2-5
|Marketing and Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|4
|67
|Axonify
|1360
|10-20
|Software
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|150
|68
|Eight Ounce Coffee
|1354
|2-5
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Calgary
|Alta.
|19
|69
|MoveYourMetal.com
|1342
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|5
|70
|Maven Consulting
|1339
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|18
|71
|Canada Drives
|1330
|50-100
|Financial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|450
|72
|HiMama
|1317
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|50
|73
|Whoosh!
|1302
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|7
|74
|AOT Technologies
|1302
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Victoria
|B.C.
|22
|75
|Lightenco
|1294
|2-5
|Energy
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|15
|76
|NLS Engineering
|1267
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|35
|77
|NextGen Drainage Solutions
|1265
|5-10
|Agriculture
|Pilot Mound
|Man.
|17
|78
|Aligned Capital Partners
|1237
|50-100
|Financial Services
|Burlington
|Ont.
|315
|79
|Dentalcorp
|1232
|200-500
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|3339
|80
|Canadian Executive Search Group
|1217
|20-50†
|Human Resources
|Chatham
|Ont.
|15
|81
|FenceCore
|1209
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|16
|82
|RAM Consulting
|1206
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|45
|83
|Unbounce
|1201
|20-50
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|156
|84
|Seal It Up Industrial Services
|1197
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Brampton
|Ont.
|16
|85
|Sangha Tone Chartered Professional Accountants
|1175
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Langley
|B.C.
|18
|86
|Carson Exports
|1120
|100-200
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Halifax
|N.S.
|26
|87
|Toast Studio
|1115
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|18
|88
|iS5 Communications
|1107
|2-5†
|Telecommunications
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|68
|89
|MDOS Consulting
|1098
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|25
|90
|Echelon Wealth Partners
|1097
|50-100
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|225
|91
|Mako Design + Invent
|1080
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|22
|92
|Illogika
|1079
|5-10
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|60
|93
|Surex
|1071
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Magrath
|Alta.
|141
|94
|Landlord Web Solutions
|1051
|2-5
|Information Technology
|St. Catharines
|Ont.
|26
|95
|Motoinsight
|1050
|5-10
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|94
|96
|Big Country Raw
|1049
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Smithville
|Ont.
|35
|97
|Pehr
|1045
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|23
|98
|Eco Paving
|1033
|2-5
|Construction
|Coquitlam
|B.C.
|30
|99
|The Burnie Group
|1030
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|18
|100
|UP Equip
|1019
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Verchères
|Que.
|8
|101
|Elite Digital
|1016
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|102
|KnightsbridgeFX
|1001
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|15
|103
|Giatec Scientific
|982
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|40
|104
|Jupiter Avionics
|979
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Kelowna
|B.C.
|14
|105
|Osedea
|973
|2-5
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|27
|106
|Keyspire
|972
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Cambridge
|Ont.
|30
|107
|TalentSphere
|971
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|20
|108
|Underdog Studio
|967
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|10
|109
|Tango Networks
|967
|2-5
|Telecommunications
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|6
|110
|Merchant Advance Capital
|963
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|40
|111
|TDot Performance
|949
|10-20
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|29
|112
|Vamar Construction
|944
|2-5
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|6
|113
|Beauty First
|932
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Oakville
|Ont.
|35
|114
|MaxSold
|918
|5-10
|Consumer Services
|Kingston
|Ont.
|25
|115
|CANEI
|913
|2-5
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|4
|116
|Bigfoot Industrial Services
|900
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Calgary
|Alta.
|55
|117
|Knewsales Group
|887
|20-50
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|580
|118
|GSoft
|857
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|238
|119
|Jumpfactor
|840
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|12
|120
|AV Mechanical
|837
|2-5
|Construction
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|15
|121
|Canadian Flatbeds
|832
|20-50
|Energy
|Milton
|Ont.
|23
|122
|Recrute Action
|830
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Montreal
|Que.
|128
|123
|Search Realty
|810
|5-10
|Real Estate
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|188
|124
|Herbaland
|808
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Richmond
|B.C.
|65
|125
|Quesada Burritos & Tacos
|805
|2-5
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|11
|126
|TWT Group
|795
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|12
|127
|VOTI Detection
|781
|20-50
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|67
|128
|Acentury
|780
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|12
|129
|Datatech
|764
|5-10
|Other: Consumer Electronics, Lifestyle small products and corporate solutions
|Markham
|Ont.
|9
|130
|Canadian Mortgages
|752
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|27
|131
|Trans Expert
|749
|20-50
|Transportation & Logistics
|Milton
|Ont.
|95
|132
|Thoughtexchange
|744
|5-10
|Software
|Rossland
|B.C.
|101
|133
|Embr
|729
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|23
|134
|Vendasta
|707
|20-50
|Software
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|245
|135
|Canadian Appliance Source
|701
|100-200
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|230
|136
|Norpro
|695
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Ont.
|29
|137
|Theratechnologies
|675
|50-100
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Montreal
|Que.
|100
|138
|Environmental Systems
|657
|20-50
|Construction
|Barrie
|Ont.
|29
|139
|Jonluca Enterprises
|652
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|140
|SKYGRiD Construction
|635
|50-100
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|62
|141
|Premise LED
|629
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|34
|142
|OPIN Software
|629
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|28
|143
|Bloom
|627
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|50
|144
|Outland Living
|625
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Surrey
|B.C.
|14
|145
|Tundra Technical Solutions
|624
|200-500
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|200
|146
|XRM Vision
|615
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|46
|147
|Index Exchange
|612
|100-200†
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|429
|148
|Zoom Painting
|612
|2-5
|Construction
|Calgary
|Alta.
|22
|149
|All-Pro Services
|603
|5-10
|Construction
|Port Coquitlam
|B.C.
|32
|150
|CareHawk
|595
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|48
|151
|BOS Innovations
|595
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Dorchester
|Ont.
|88
|152
|Custom Delivery Solutions
|593
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Calgary
|Alta.
|84
|153
|Regional Fence
|588
|2-5
|Construction
|Gatineau
|Que.
|42
|154
|Faction Projects
|587
|10-20
|Real Estate
|Kelowna
|B.C.
|14
|155
|BBQ Québec
|586
|5-10
|Retail
|Longueuil
|Que.
|50
|156
|Rycor
|584
|2-5
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|27
|157
|Doxim
|577
|50-100†
|Software
|Markham
|Ont.
|327
|158
|Explorer Research
|570
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|44
|159
|Vena Solutions
|570
|20-50†
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|237
|160
|Fiasco Gelato
|565
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Calgary
|Alta.
|31
|161
|Panthera Dental
|561
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Quebec City
|Que.
|81
|162
|Orb
|556
|50-100
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Halifax
|N.S.
|97
|163
|Kinova
|555
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Boisbriand
|Que.
|239
|164
|Magnet Forensics
|546
|20-50†
|Information Technology
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|212
|165
|Waste Solutions Canada
|545
|5-10
|Professional Services
|London
|Ont.
|20
|166
|Woodhouse Group
|541
|10-20
|Construction
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|55
|167
|InGenius Software
|540
|5-10
|Software
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|56
|168
|Flat Iron Building Group
|538
|20-50
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|40
|169
|Passport Trucking
|537
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Toronto
|Ont.
|34
|170
|Spray-Net
|531
|5-10
|Consumer Services
|Boucherville
|Que.
|27
|171
|Dempton Consulting Group
|528
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|150
|172
|Zomaron
|523
|10-20
|Information Technology
|London
|Ont.
|104
|173
|CS-1 Transportation
|522
|20-50†
|Transportation & Logistics
|Burlington
|Ont.
|33
|174
|PageFreezer
|520
|5-10
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|39
|175
|Appnovation
|520
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|273
|176
|Brevitas Consulting
|518
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|84
|177
|Blackline Safety
|517
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|155
|178
|CO-OP Advertising
|515
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|13
|179
|Matrix Mortgage Global
|513
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|70
|180
|BlueBird IT Solutions
|512
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Markham
|Ont.
|35
|181
|Wolf Advanced Technology
|506
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Stouffville
|Ont.
|63
|182
|Milestone Environmental Contracting
|500
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|49
|183
|Jenny Bird
|496
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|14
|184
|Copperleaf
|494
|20-50
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|195
|185
|Vortex Aquatic Structures
|493
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|Pointe-Claire
|Que.
|212
|186
|Pliteq
|493
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|100
|187
|GiGG Express
|492
|100-200
|Financial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|576
|188
|A+
|491
|20-50
|Real Estate
|Montreal
|Que.
|50
|189
|Nucleom
|489
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Quebec City
|Que.
|101
|190
|Cayman Marshall International Realty
|486
|2-5
|Real Estate
|Port Carling
|Ont.
|16
|191
|AVShop.ca
|480
|10-20
|Retail
|Markham
|Ont.
|13
|192
|First Light Technologies
|480
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Victoria
|B.C.
|17
|193
|Tiber River Naturals
|478
|5-10
|Retail
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|60
|194
|Canada Prime Marketing
|474
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|75
|195
|iTel Networks
|471
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Kamloops
|B.C.
|44
|196
|Neovation Learning Solutions
|470
|2-5
|Software
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|66
|197
|StickerYou
|470
|10-20
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|53
|198
|Harmonic Machine
|469
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Chilliwack
|B.C.
|35
|199
|Ook Enterprises
|469
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|6
|200
|ToursByLocals
|464
|20-50
|Consumer Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|115
|201
|Impact Recruitment
|464
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|45
|202
|Équipe Microfix
|460
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Terrebonne
|Que.
|32
|203
|Clearbridge Mobile
|457
|5-10
|Software
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|72
|204
|Connect&GO
|456
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|48
|205
|The Job Shoppe
|455
|20-50
|Human Resources
|Windsor
|Ont.
|28
|206
|LawDepot.com
|454
|20-50
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|77
|207
|Canada Goose
|446
|500-1000
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|3798
|208
|Chocolats Favoris
|445
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Quebec City
|Que.
|1435
|209
|RankHigher
|444
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Burlington
|Ont.
|49
|210
|FKA
|440
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|33
|211
|Fleet Complete
|438
|50-100
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|520
|212
|Protekta
|438
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Lucknow
|Ont.
|5
|213
|theScore
|427
|20-50
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|192
|214
|Dawn InfoTek
|426
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|116
|215
|TWG
|424
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|132
|216
|Seasonal Impact
|422
|5-10
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|55
|217
|Garneau Group
|417
|50-100
|Human Resources
|Kincardine
|Ont.
|277
|218
|Three Farmers
|415
|2-5
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|8
|219
|Equium Group
|414
|2-5
|Real Estate
|Calgary
|Alta.
|19
|220
|Gincor Werx
|412
|50-100
|Manufacturing
|North Bay
|Ont.
|189
|221
|Servomax
|410
|20-50
|Consumer Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|75
|222
|Geotab
|408
|200-500†
|Software
|Oakville
|Ont.
|582
|223
|D2C Media
|408
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|48
|224
|Optima Windows and Doors
|407
|2-5
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|10
|225
|Surgically Clean Air
|407
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|30
|226
|Greenlight Innovation
|406
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|90
|227
|EBOX
|404
|20-50
|Telecommunications
|Longueuil
|Que.
|300
|228
|Motion Composites
|401
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan
|Que.
|190
|229
|NGEN Communications
|401
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|20
|230
|Mini Mioche
|399
|2-5
|Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|Toronto
|Ont.
|17
|231
|BioNeutra North America
|398
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|36
|232
|miEnergy
|397
|2-5
|Energy
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|30
|233
|Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers
|392
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Whitby
|Ont.
|47
|234
|Contrax VMS
|391
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|12
|235
|Traction on Demand
|391
|50-100
|Professional Services
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|314
|236
|SearchKings
|386
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|53
|237
|Fervent Events
|383
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|8
|238
|XipLink
|383
|10-20
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|34
|239
|Indochino
|383
|50-100†
|Retail
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|272
|240
|Intrigue
|380
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Guelph
|Ont.
|30
|241
|Sinobec Trading
|377
|20-50
|Retail
|Montreal
|Que.
|72
|242
|Equisoft
|377
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|281
|243
|Ciao
|374
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Quebec City
|Que.
|67
|244
|IOU Financial
|374
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|47
|245
|DX Mobilier Événementiel
|371
|2-5
|Professional Service
|Quebec City
|Que.
|45
|246
|People Store Staffing Solutions
|371
|50-100
|Human Resources
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|3900
|247
|Indellient
|370
|5-10
|Software
|Oakville
|Ont.
|80
|248
|Eco Guardian
|369
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Newmarket
|Ont.
|20
|249
|Arani
|363
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|11
|250
|Mapleview Agri
|361
|5-10
|Agriculture
|Palmerston
|Ont.
|13
|251
|Absolute Home Services
|361
|2-5
|Construction
|Burlington
|Ont.
|35
|252
|LPI Mechanical
|356
|10-20
|Construction
|Brampton
|Ont.
|48
|253
|ScreenScape
|353
|2-5
|Software
|Charlottetown
|P.E.I.
|25
|254
|Openmind Technologies
|351
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Blainville
|Que.
|37
|255
|Shearwater Research
|350
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Richmond
|B.C.
|58
|256
|Eclipse Automation
|349
|100-200
|Manufacturing
|Cambridge
|Ont.
|373
|257
|Heartland International English School
|349
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|20
|258
|Canadian Down & Feather Company
|349
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|24
|259
|Transport ATD
|346
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Asbestos
|Que.
|40
|260
|Pilot Coffee Roasters
|344
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|92
|261
|Titanium Transportation Group
|340
|100-200
|Transportation & Logistics
|Caledon
|Ont.
|630
|262
|Simplex Mobility
|337
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|30
|263
|Green Standards
|337
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|21
|264
|Bluewrist
|335
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Markham
|Ont.
|60
|265
|F12.net
|331
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|195
|266
|Amar Transport
|329
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|120
|267
|O'Doughs
|326
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|120
|268
|NewFound Recruiting
|325
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|320
|269
|Lacey Construction
|319
|10-20
|Construction
|Deroche
|B.C.
|35
|270
|All Smiles Dental Centre
|315
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Newmarket
|Ont.
|19
|271
|Gillam Group
|314
|100-200
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|101
|272
|Diva International
|311
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|39
|273
|Optimus SBR
|310
|20-50
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|304
|274
|MSW Plastics
|308
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Palmerston
|Ont.
|56
|275
|Kettleman's Bagel Co.
|306
|10-20
|Retail
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|180
|276
|All Inclusive Marketing
|306
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Richmond
|B.C.
|20
|277
|Go Logistics
|304
|20-50
|Transportation & Logistics
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|336
|278
|Real Estate Webmasters
|303
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Nanaimo
|B.C.
|131
|279
|Girouard Équipement
|302
|10-20
|Construction
|Victoriaville
|Que.
|19
|280
|People Corporation
|297
|100-200
|Industrial Services
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|741
|281
|Functionalab Group
|297
|20-50
|Consumer Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|135
|282
|Micro Logic
|292
|100-200
|Information Technology
|Quebec City
|Que.
|157
|283
|Trindent Management Consulting
|291
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|36
|284
|JMIR Publications
|290
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|19
|285
|A1 Cash & Carry
|281
|50-100
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|80
|286
|Juiceworks Exhibits
|279
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|60
|287
|CPE Systems
|277
|2-5
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|10
|288
|Kuzco Lighting
|276
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Surrey
|B.C.
|70
|289
|Sweets from the Earth
|276
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|41
|290
|Environics Analytics
|275
|20-50
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|189
|291
|Highlight Motor Group
|274
|100-200
|Transportation & Logistics
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|650
|292
|TAK Logistics
|272
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Delta
|B.C.
|62
|293
|Fusion Analytics
|271
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|26
|294
|Dig Insights
|271
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|63
|295
|iON United
|270
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|40
|296
|Stealth Monitoring
|267
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|501
|297
|Commerce Dynamics
|266
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|18
|298
|Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications
|266
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|23
|299
|Lullaboo
|262
|10-20
|Human Resources
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|275
|300
|Candybox Marketing
|261
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|20
|301
|Lenworth Dock & Door
|260
|10-20
|Construction
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|45
|302
|Six S Partners
|255
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|49
|303
|DS Lawyers Canada LLP
|255
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Quebec City
|Que.
|90
|304
|Ryan Murphy Construction
|253
|5-10
|Construction
|Calgary
|Alta.
|6
|305
|Cority
|250
|50-100
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|351
|306
|Askida
|249
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|101
|307
|QuickContractors.com
|245
|20-50
|Construction
|Guelph
|Ont.
|3023
|308
|DG Global
|245
|200-500
|Agriculture
|Toronto
|Ont.
|15
|309
|Pioneering Technology
|243
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|19
|310
|LinkNow Media
|242
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Montreal
|Que.
|178
|311
|Emyode
|239
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|40
|312
|LED Smart
|239
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|65
|313
|Invictus Professional Snowfighters
|239
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Port Coquitlam
|B.C.
|12
|314
|DataCandy
|239
|5-10
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|48
|315
|WordJack Media
|238
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Collingwood
|Ont.
|29
|316
|Prizm Media
|238
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|42
|317
|eCompliance
|237
|5-10
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|318
|Global Relay
|237
|100-200
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|424
|319
|KV Capital
|235
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|16
|320
|Agriclé
|234
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Saint-Dominique
|Que.
|12
|321
|The Mortgage Advisors
|231
|5-10
|Financial Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|61
|322
|Giants & Gentlemen
|230
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|323
|Spirit of Math
|229
|10-20
|Professional Service
|Toronto
|Ont.
|83
|324
|FX Innovation
|229
|50-100
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|637
|325
|Quest Audio Visual
|229
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|25
|326
|TOERSA Security
|228
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|18
|327
|Vitasave.ca
|227
|10-20
|Retail
|North Vancouver
|B.C.
|65
|328
|C3F Telecom
|224
|5-10
|Telecommunications
|Laval
|Que.
|59
|329
|MAD Elevator
|222
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|185
|330
|Spin Master
|221
|>1000†
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|1800
|331
|Laminacorr Industries
|221
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Cornwall
|Ont.
|80
|332
|Geekspeak Commerce
|221
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Whitby
|Ont.
|20
|333
|CloseReach
|221
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|31
|334
|Opsens
|220
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Quebec City
|Que.
|142
|335
|Coaching Financier Trek
|220
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Laval
|Que.
|10
|336
|StarFish Medical
|219
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Victoria
|B.C.
|136
|337
|Joseph Haulage Canada
|214
|50-100
|Transportation & Logistics
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|108
|338
|Fairway Electrical Services
|213
|20-50
|Construction
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|109
|339
|Food Service Solutions
|211
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|21
|340
|Les Emballages Box Pack
|211
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Saint-Germain-de-Grantham
|Que.
|33
|341
|Rock Star Real Estate
|210
|5-10
|Real Estate
|Oakville
|Ont.
|10
|342
|Manitobah Mukluks
|209
|20-50
|Retail
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|73
|343
|Talent Employment
|206
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|350
|344
|Orbis Communications
|203
|2-5
|Software
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|35
|345
|X-Design
|201
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|20
|346
|Avaleris
|200
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|32
|347
|New Directions Aromatics
|199
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|120
|348
|Isaac Operations
|199
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|37
|349
|LOFT Communications + Events
|199
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|8
|350
|Groupe TAQ
|199
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|Quebec City
|Que.
|232
|351
|Weston Forest Products
|199
|200-500
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|186
|352
|BCV Asset Management
|199
|10-20
|Financial Services
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|20
|353
|Intelica Solutions
|198
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|16
|354
|NamSys
|197
|2-5
|Software
|Caledon
|Ont.
|10
|355
|Pinchin
|197
|50-100
|Consumer Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|807
|356
|STGM Architectes
|197
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Quebec City
|Que.
|110
|357
|Promag Enviro Systems
|196
|2-5
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|5
|358
|Terra Cotta Cookie Co.
|195
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Georgetown
|Ont.
|40
|359
|Everspring Farms
|193
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Seaforth
|Ont.
|38
|360
|Debian Information Technology
|190
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|39
|361
|Pedalheads Bike, Swim and Sport
|189
|10-20
|Consumer Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|28
|362
|Advisor Websites
|189
|2-5
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|28
|363
|Discover Banff Tours
|187
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Banff
|Alta.
|60
|364
|Advance Lumber and Pallet
|187
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Surrey
|B.C.
|140
|365
|Sales Talent Agency
|185
|5-10
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|57
|366
|AppCentrica
|184
|10-20
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|64
|367
|tbk
|183
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|London
|Ont.
|27
|368
|Digital Echidna
|183
|5-10
|Information Technology
|London
|Ont.
|73
|369
|KMI Publishing and Events
|183
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|370
|GG Telecom
|182
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Victoriaville
|Que.
|83
|371
|Touge Tuning
|181
|2-5
|Retail
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|5
|372
|StarTech.com
|181
|200-500
|Information Technology
|London
|Ont.
|420
|373
|Easy Projects
|179
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|49
|374
|BreezeMaxWeb
|177
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|60
|375
|Rockwood Custom Homes
|177
|50-100
|Construction
|Calgary
|Alta.
|32
|376
|BioSyent
|176
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|45
|377
|Quarterback Transportation
|175
|50-100
|Transportation & Logistics
|Toronto
|Ont.
|95
|378
|Riverside Millwork Group
|174
|20-50
|Construction
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|150
|379
|Wellington Perforated Sheet & Plate
|174
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Fergus
|Ont.
|12
|380
|TruNorth Tire Distribution
|174
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Haldimand County
|Ont.
|25
|381
|Stemcell Technologies
|173
|100-200
|Manufacturing
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|1147
|382
|Synergie Médicale
|172
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Longueuil
|Que.
|119
|383
|Phoenix Building Components
|172
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Essa
|Ont.
|200
|384
|Digital nGenuity
|171
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Dartmouth
|N.S.
|17
|385
|Nexus Systems Group
|170
|50-100
|Human Resources
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|550
|386
|Electrimat
|170
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Brossard
|Que.
|52
|387
|Techni-Craft Equipment Services
|170
|5-10
|Industrial Services
|St. Albert
|Alta.
|35
|388
|Book4Time
|169
|5-10
|Software
|Markham
|Ont.
|79
|389
|Kasa Supply
|169
|20-50
|Retail
|Surrey
|B.C.
|35
|390
|Home Painters Toronto
|169
|2-5
|Construction
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|391
|Soucy Industriel
|166
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Rivière-du-Loup
|Que.
|182
|392
|E.B. Box Company
|164
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|25
|393
|Gurvey & Berry
|164
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Toronto
|Ont.
|6
|394
|Treasure Mills
|162
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Aurora
|Ont.
|24
|395
|Auction Transport Services
|162
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Moncton
|N.B.
|19
|396
|MDC Law Enforcement & Military Equipment Distributors
|160
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Victoria
|B.C.
|55
|397
|Javelin Technologies
|160
|20-50
|Information Technology
|Oakville
|Ont.
|109
|398
|QHouseKids
|159
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Montreal
|Que.
|12
|399
|Freight Partners International
|158
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|20
|400
|Vêtements Flip Design
|158
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Drummondville
|Que.
|65
|401
|The Wish Group
|157
|50-100
|Telecommunications
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|120
|402
|FlagShip
|156
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Pointe-Claire
|Que.
|26
|403
|Weston Wood Solutions
|156
|100-200
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Brampton
|Ont.
|35
|404
|Mactrans Logistics
|155
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|27
|405
|ProjectLine Solutions
|153
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|36
|406
|Precision Fab
|152
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Aylmer
|Ont.
|115
|407
|Vivere
|151
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Guelph
|Ont.
|12
|408
|Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
|151
|10-20
|Consumer Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|60
|409
|Skyline Group of Companies
|150
|200-500
|Transportation & Logistics
|Guelph
|Ont.
|585
|410
|Deville Technologies
|150
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|63
|411
|Oasis Aqualounge
|149
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|22
|412
|Shift Marketing
|147
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Pickering
|Ont.
|19
|413
|Damotech
|147
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Boisbriand
|Que.
|65
|414
|Art & Science
|146
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|21
|415
|Yardstick
|145
|20-50
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|108
|416
|Questor Technology
|145
|20-50
|Industrial Services
|Calgary
|Alta.
|24
|417
|Theatrixx Technologies
|144
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|47
|418
|Beneco Packaging
|143
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|45
|419
|Scout Logistics
|142
|100-200
|Transportation & Logistics
|Toronto
|Ont.
|30
|420
|CoreHealth Technologies
|141
|2-5
|Software
|Kelowna
|B.C.
|28
|421
|Groupe Premier Médical
|141
|10-20
|Consumer Services
|Laval
|Que.
|34
|422
|BG Distribution
|140
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|62
|423
|Scalar
|140
|200-500
|Information Technology
|Toronto
|Ont.
|333
|424
|Diversitech
|139
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Montreal
|Que.
|69
|425
|Spiria
|138
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|150
|426
|Inflector Environmental Services
|138
|20-50
|Construction
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|200
|427
|TEEMA Solutions Group
|138
|50-100
|Professional Services
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|241
|428
|Kids & Company
|137
|100-200
|Consumer Services
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|1732
|429
|HomeEquity Bank
|137
|100-200
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|200
|430
|Yoga Tree Studios
|137
|2-5
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|12
|431
|Paragraph
|135
|20-50
|Professional Services
|Montreal
|Que.
|198
|432
|RBR
|135
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|51
|433
|Scribendi
|134
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Chatham
|Ont.
|506
|434
|Carbon60
|133
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Richmond Hill
|Ont.
|21
|435
|Pacific Quorum Properties
|133
|10-20
|Real Estate
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|103
|436
|A-Lift Industrial
|133
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Lakeshore
|Ont.
|22
|437
|Adria Power Systems
|133
|10-20
|Manufacturing
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Que.
|67
|438
|KIMBO Design
|131
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|8
|439
|Andy Transport
|131
|50-100
|Transportation & Logistics
|Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
|Que.
|450
|440
|The Marquee Group
|131
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|15
|441
|Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions
|130
|5-10
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|31
|442
|i-Sight
|129
|10-20
|Software
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|109
|443
|Informatique ProContact
|129
|100-200
|Information Technology
|Quebec City
|Que.
|310
|444
|Coast Fraser
|129
|50-100
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|23
|445
|M.I.T. Consulting
|128
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|20
|446
|Worksite Safety Compliance Centre
|127
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|15
|447
|Label Source
|126
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|10
|448
|Botsis Fruits and Vegetables
|125
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Montreal
|Que.
|46
|449
|Archon Systems
|124
|2-5
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|25
|450
|HRdownloads
|124
|20-50
|Professional Services
|London
|Ont.
|87
|451
|ICC Property Management
|124
|5-10
|Real Estate
|Markham
|Ont.
|129
|452
|Conovey
|123
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Milton
|Ont.
|22
|453
|Value Partners Investments
|123
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|37
|454
|Glass Canada
|122
|20-50
|Construction
|London
|Ont.
|81
|455
|Castone Construction
|121
|5-10
|Construction
|Halifax
|N.S.
|32
|456
|Castlemore Dental
|121
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Brampton
|Ont.
|35
|457
|Clear Concepts
|120
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|35
|458
|Vinyl Trends
|120
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Cambridge
|Ont.
|21
|459
|BMC Networks
|119
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|27
|460
|Valley Carriers
|119
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Abbotsford
|B.C.
|110
|461
|Pure Staffing Solutions
|118
|2-5
|Human Resources
|Toronto
|Ont.
|40
|462
|SGH Design Partners
|118
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|28
|463
|Fusion Homes
|118
|100-200
|Construction
|Guelph
|Ont.
|90
|464
|Messagepoint
|117
|10-20†
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|105
|465
|Kaiser Lachance Communications
|117
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|18
|466
|Rock-It Promotions
|116
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Toronto
|Ont.
|23
|467
|GJG International
|115
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Oakville
|Ont.
|5
|468
|Liberty Security
|114
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|85
|469
|Safety First Consulting
|114
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|28
|470
|CarData Consultants
|113
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Oakville
|Ont.
|17
|471
|Venue Kings
|113
|50-100
|Retail
|North Vancouver
|B.C.
|27
|472
|Bison Fire Protection
|111
|10-20
|Industrial Services
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|85
|473
|INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
|110
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Toronto
|Ont.
|88
|474
|Lantrax Logistics
|109
|10-20
|Transportation & Logistics
|Surrey
|B.C.
|18
|475
|Trisura Guarantee Insurance
|109
|100-200
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|125
|476
|Keeran Networks
|109
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|12
|477
|Mountain Sports Distribution
|108
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Golden
|B.C.
|10
|478
|iFinance Canada
|108
|20-50
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|100
|479
|Convergent IS
|108
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Calgary
|Alta.
|30
|480
|Mits Air Conditioning
|108
|20-50
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|60
|481
|Fishburn Sheridan & Associates
|107
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|31
|482
|LifeLearn
|107
|5-10
|Marketing & Media
|Guelph
|Ont.
|76
|483
|Favuzzi
|107
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Montreal
|Que.
|23
|484
|LMI Technologies
|107
|50-100†
|Information Technology
|Burnaby
|B.C.
|292
|485
|Managing Matters
|106
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|31
|486
|Weiss-Johnson Group of Companies
|106
|50-100
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|235
|487
|Hometurf Lawn Care
|106
|5-10
|Consumer Services
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|8
|488
|Canvec Leasing
|105
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Montreal
|Que.
|27
|489
|ConsuLab
|105
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Quebec
|Que.
|60
|490
|Ecofish Research
|105
|10-20
|Professional Services
|Courtenay
|B.C.
|93
|491
|Orangutech
|104
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|30
|492
|aNd Logistix
|103
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|12
|493
|Arzon
|103
|20-50
|Manufacturing
|Burlington
|Ont.
|46
|494
|GK Interior Solutions
|102
|5-10
|Manufacturing
|Guelph
|Ont.
|30
|495
|Canada Moving
|102
|20-50
|Transportation & Logistics
|London
|Ont.
|270
|496
|My Broadcasting Corporation
|102
|10-20
|Telecommunications
|Renfrew
|Ont.
|116
|497
|Galaxy Security
|101
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Markham
|Ont.
|35
|498
|Dental Savings Club
|101
|2-5
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Montreal
|Que.
|8
|499
|Perkopolis
|100
|5-10
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|22
|500
|Info-Tech Research Group
|100
|50-100
|Information Technology
|London
|Ont.
|443
How we ranked them
For the 31st year, our research team found Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by ranking applicant firms based on five-year revenue growth (from 2013 to 2018, or fiscal 2014 to 2019). We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified revenue claims and eligibility through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. A minimum revenue requirement of $2 million in the most recent fiscal year applied to all companies. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only.
