Growth 500: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

In many ways, the companies on the 2019 Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies are diverse: they represent a vast array of industries, regions and size. But in one variable they are firmly united: each has demonstrated aggressive—often, exponential—revenue growth. Get to know this year’s cohort of entrepreneurial superstars.

How we ranked them

For the 31st year, our research team found Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by ranking applicant firms based on five-year revenue growth (from 2013 to 2018, or fiscal 2014 to 2019). We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified revenue claims and eligibility through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. A minimum revenue requirement of $2 million in the most recent fiscal year applied to all companies. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only.

Did we miss you?

