Startup 50: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies

The brash, bold, bright upstarts on our 2019 Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies represent the most promising enterprises the country has to offer. They’ve successfully brought innovative new ideas, products and services to market at a breakneck pace, and they’ve done it in style. Pay attention: These businesses are the next big thing.

† = $US

What is the Startup 50?

The Startup 50 serves as a companion to the Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. It is meant to celebrate businesses that have achieved remarkable growth—look no further than the numbers on these pages for proof!—in a very, very short period of time.

The Startup 50 ranks businesses on two-year revenue growth. In order to be eligible, a company must have been founded and generating revenue between July 1, 2013 and early 2016. All companies voluntarily applied to participate in the program. We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified eligibility and revenue claims through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. Companies must have generated minimum revenue of at least $1 million in the most recent fiscal year to qualify. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Visit Growth500.ca for more.

Be a new growth star!

If you feel your company has a shot to make the 2020 Startup 50, please complete a Growth 500/Startup 50 ballot at Growth500.ca. If it appears as if your business is a contender, we’ll contact you with next steps in the spring of 2020.