Startup 50: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies

    The brash, bold, bright upstarts on our 2019 Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies represent the most promising enterprises the country has to offer. They’ve successfully brought innovative new ideas, products and services to market at a breakneck pace, and they’ve done it in style. Pay attention: These businesses are the next big thing.

    RankCompany 2-year revenue growth (%)2018 revenue ($mil)IndustryCityProvinceEmployees, 2018 (full-time equivalent)
    1Exzell Pharma620410-20Wholesale & DistributionMarkhamOnt. 16
    2NutraChamps579910-20RetailTorontoOnt.9
    3LBC Studios 520110-20SoftwareVancouverB.C.28
    4Nova Leap Health 508110-20†Consumer ServicesHalifaxN.S.50
    5Marlin Spring4796200-500Real EstateTorontoOnt.41
    6Aurora Cannabis 373550-100AgricultureEdmontonAlta.685
    7FreshWorks20342-5SoftwareVictoriaB.C.49
    8Infinity201710-20Information TechnologyMississaugaOnt.196
    9Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair132310-20RetailTorontoOnt.174
    10Platterz13122-5†SoftwareTorontoOnt.140
    11Sonar Software 11492-5SoftwareDeBoltAlta.23
    12Emerge Commerce 11485-10RetailTorontoOnt.33
    13Intellijoint Surgical11235-10Information TechnologyKitchenerOnt.51
    14Wellington Motor Freight111820-50Transportation & LogisticsCambridgeOnt.56
    15Durham Recruiting10032-5Professional ServicesOshawaOnt.7
    16Canadian Plasma Resources9872-5Consumer ServicesSaskatoonSask.22
    17Olsa Tools9262-5RetailEdmontonAlta.2
    18Hi-Performance Distributors9255-10Wholesale & DistributionLangleyB.C.12
    19Prodigy Bank8001-2Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.35
    20Ontario Green Savings7855-10Consumer ServicesTorontoOnt.35
    21Viral Nation70910-20Marketing & MediaMississaugaOnt. 42
    22OneSoft Solutions6582-5Industrial ServicesEdmontonAlta.23
    23Nova Staffing6551-2Human ResourcesBramptonOnt.33
    24Transformer Table6442-5RetailMontrealQue.14
    25Auvik Networks63810-20SoftwareWaterlooOnt.167
    26Baby Doppler6052-5RetailTorontoOnt.4
    27Jacked Factory59310-20RetailSt. John'sNfld. 6
    28Carry Telecom59310-20TelecommunicationsTorontoOnt.52
    29DeeBee's Organics5702-5ManufacturingVictoriaB.C.11
    30GenVoice5381-2TelecommunicationsMarkhamOnt. 9
    31Lightship Security5291-2Information TechnologyOttawaOnt.11
    32Family Tax Recovery5272-5Financial ServicesTorontoOnt.16
    33Haneco Lighting Canada5261-2Professional ServicesMarkhamOnt. 5
    34Avant Insurance Brokers5191-2Professional ServicesWinnipegMan.10
    35Caddle5171-2Information TechnologySt. CatharinesOnt.14
    36Mistplay5091-2SoftwareMontrealQue.8
    37The Moresby Group5022-5Professional ServicesTorontoOnt.11
    38Dispatch Integration 4832-5Information TechnologyOakvilleOnt.14
    39Lift & Co.4705-10RetailTorontoOnt.34
    40Kontrol Energy46910-20EnergyVaughanOnt.45
    41AlayaCare4685-10SoftwareMontrealQue.108
    42Diesel Group Systems 4685-10Transportation & LogisticsTorontoOnt.32
    43MCC Controls4531-2Industrial ServicesHamiltonOnt.14
    44Maverin 4332-5Professional ServicesOttawaOnt.60
    45R2i 38410-20Information TechnologyMontrealQue.17
    46GuaranteedRemovals.com3705-10Professional ServicesBurlingtonOnt.50
    47ezoBord3662-5Professional ServicesKitchenerOnt.10
    48Tellwell Talent3512-5Marketing & MediaVictoriaB.C.22
    49CrowdRiff3505-10†SoftwareTorontoOnt.73
    50True Büch Kombucha3451-2ManufacturingCalgaryAlta.8

    What is the Startup 50?

    The Startup 50 serves as a companion to the Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. It is meant to celebrate businesses that have achieved remarkable growth—look no further than the numbers on these pages for proof!—in a very, very short period of time.

    The Startup 50 ranks businesses on two-year revenue growth. In order to be eligible, a company must have been founded and generating revenue between July 1, 2013 and early 2016. All companies voluntarily applied to participate in the program. We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified eligibility and revenue claims through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. Companies must have generated minimum revenue of at least $1 million in the most recent fiscal year to qualify. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Visit Growth500.ca for more.

    Be a new growth star!

    If you feel your company has a shot to make the 2020 Startup 50, please complete a Growth 500/Startup 50 ballot at Growth500.ca. If it appears as if your business is a contender, we’ll contact you with next steps in the spring of 2020.

