Startup 50: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies

The brash, bold, bright upstarts on our 2019 Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies represent the most promising enterprises the country has to offer. They’ve successfully brought innovative new ideas, products and services to market at a breakneck pace, and they’ve done it in style. Pay attention: These businesses are the next big thing.
† = $US
|Rank
|Company
|2-year revenue growth (%)
|2018 revenue ($mil)
|Industry
|City
|Province
|Employees, 2018 (full-time equivalent)
|1
|Exzell Pharma
|6204
|10-20
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Markham
|Ont.
|16
|2
|NutraChamps
|5799
|10-20
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|9
|3
|LBC Studios
|5201
|10-20
|Software
|Vancouver
|B.C.
|28
|4
|Nova Leap Health
|5081
|10-20†
|Consumer Services
|Halifax
|N.S.
|50
|5
|Marlin Spring
|4796
|200-500
|Real Estate
|Toronto
|Ont.
|41
|6
|Aurora Cannabis
|3735
|50-100
|Agriculture
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|685
|7
|FreshWorks
|2034
|2-5
|Software
|Victoria
|B.C.
|49
|8
|Infinity
|2017
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|196
|9
|Mobile Klinik Professional Smartphone Repair
|1323
|10-20
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|174
|10
|Platterz
|1312
|2-5†
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|140
|11
|Sonar Software
|1149
|2-5
|Software
|DeBolt
|Alta.
|23
|12
|Emerge Commerce
|1148
|5-10
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|33
|13
|Intellijoint Surgical
|1123
|5-10
|Information Technology
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|51
|14
|Wellington Motor Freight
|1118
|20-50
|Transportation & Logistics
|Cambridge
|Ont.
|56
|15
|Durham Recruiting
|1003
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Oshawa
|Ont.
|7
|16
|Canadian Plasma Resources
|987
|2-5
|Consumer Services
|Saskatoon
|Sask.
|22
|17
|Olsa Tools
|926
|2-5
|Retail
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|2
|18
|Hi-Performance Distributors
|925
|5-10
|Wholesale & Distribution
|Langley
|B.C.
|12
|19
|Prodigy Bank
|800
|1-2
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|35
|20
|Ontario Green Savings
|785
|5-10
|Consumer Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|35
|21
|Viral Nation
|709
|10-20
|Marketing & Media
|Mississauga
|Ont.
|42
|22
|OneSoft Solutions
|658
|2-5
|Industrial Services
|Edmonton
|Alta.
|23
|23
|Nova Staffing
|655
|1-2
|Human Resources
|Brampton
|Ont.
|33
|24
|Transformer Table
|644
|2-5
|Retail
|Montreal
|Que.
|14
|25
|Auvik Networks
|638
|10-20
|Software
|Waterloo
|Ont.
|167
|26
|Baby Doppler
|605
|2-5
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|4
|27
|Jacked Factory
|593
|10-20
|Retail
|St. John's
|Nfld.
|6
|28
|Carry Telecom
|593
|10-20
|Telecommunications
|Toronto
|Ont.
|52
|29
|DeeBee's Organics
|570
|2-5
|Manufacturing
|Victoria
|B.C.
|11
|30
|GenVoice
|538
|1-2
|Telecommunications
|Markham
|Ont.
|9
|31
|Lightship Security
|529
|1-2
|Information Technology
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|11
|32
|Family Tax Recovery
|527
|2-5
|Financial Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|16
|33
|Haneco Lighting Canada
|526
|1-2
|Professional Services
|Markham
|Ont.
|5
|34
|Avant Insurance Brokers
|519
|1-2
|Professional Services
|Winnipeg
|Man.
|10
|35
|Caddle
|517
|1-2
|Information Technology
|St. Catharines
|Ont.
|14
|36
|Mistplay
|509
|1-2
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|8
|37
|The Moresby Group
|502
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Toronto
|Ont.
|11
|38
|Dispatch Integration
|483
|2-5
|Information Technology
|Oakville
|Ont.
|14
|39
|Lift & Co.
|470
|5-10
|Retail
|Toronto
|Ont.
|34
|40
|Kontrol Energy
|469
|10-20
|Energy
|Vaughan
|Ont.
|45
|41
|AlayaCare
|468
|5-10
|Software
|Montreal
|Que.
|108
|42
|Diesel Group Systems
|468
|5-10
|Transportation & Logistics
|Toronto
|Ont.
|32
|43
|MCC Controls
|453
|1-2
|Industrial Services
|Hamilton
|Ont.
|14
|44
|Maverin
|433
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Ottawa
|Ont.
|60
|45
|R2i
|384
|10-20
|Information Technology
|Montreal
|Que.
|17
|46
|GuaranteedRemovals.com
|370
|5-10
|Professional Services
|Burlington
|Ont.
|50
|47
|ezoBord
|366
|2-5
|Professional Services
|Kitchener
|Ont.
|10
|48
|Tellwell Talent
|351
|2-5
|Marketing & Media
|Victoria
|B.C.
|22
|49
|CrowdRiff
|350
|5-10†
|Software
|Toronto
|Ont.
|73
|50
|True Büch Kombucha
|345
|1-2
|Manufacturing
|Calgary
|Alta.
|8
What is the Startup 50?
The Startup 50 serves as a companion to the Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. It is meant to celebrate businesses that have achieved remarkable growth—look no further than the numbers on these pages for proof!—in a very, very short period of time.
The Startup 50 ranks businesses on two-year revenue growth. In order to be eligible, a company must have been founded and generating revenue between July 1, 2013 and early 2016. All companies voluntarily applied to participate in the program. We shortlisted companies based on revenue figures supplied on a brief self-nominating ballot, then verified eligibility and revenue claims through detailed questionnaires and reviews of applicant-supplied financial statements. Companies must have generated minimum revenue of at least $1 million in the most recent fiscal year to qualify. Growth rates were calculated using a base-year minimum of $200,000. Visit Growth500.ca for more.
