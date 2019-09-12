Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Retail Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 24 Retail companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1739.47% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1809 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Retail companies.
1. Article
Growth 500: 1
Growth (2013–2018): 24182%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Sells modern and Scandinavian-inspired furniture online
2. Pela
Growth 500: 20
Growth (2013–2018): 3609%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kelowna, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures eco-friendly phone cases and sunglasses
3. Victoria Emerson
Growth 500: 34
Growth (2013–2018): 2011%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells jewellery and accessories direct-to-consumer
4. Bonlook
Growth 500: 35
Growth (2013–2018): 1994%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Sells prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses
5. T-Shirt Elephant
Growth 500: 60
Growth (2013–2018): 1487%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in custom apparel
6. CanadaWheels.ca
Growth 500: 63
Growth (2013–2018): 1392%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Sells automotive wheels, tires and parts online
7. TDot Performance
Growth 500: 111
Growth (2013–2018): 949%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online
8. Quesada Burritos & Tacos
Growth 500: 125
Growth (2013–2018): 805%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in Mexican cuisine
9. Canadian Appliance Source
Growth 500: 135
Growth (2013–2018): 701%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells major appliances across Canada
10. BBQ Québec
Growth 500: 155
Growth (2013–2018): 586%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Longueuil, Que.
What it does: Sells BBQ and BBQ accessories through retail stores and distribution
11. AVShop.ca
Growth 500: 191
Growth (2013–2018): 480%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Retails and wholesales audio-visual equipment to consumers and businesses
12. Tiber River Naturals
Growth 500: 193
Growth (2013–2018): 478%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products
13. StickerYou
Growth 500: 197
Growth (2013–2018): 470%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Designs and sells custom-printed, die-cut stickers, decals, iron-ons, patches, labels and magnets
14. Mini Mioche
Growth 500: 230
Growth (2013–2018): 399%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells organic, ethically made children’s clothing sold online and in retail stores
15. Indochino
Growth 500: 239
Growth (2013–2018): 383%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Specializes in made-to-measure clothing for men
16. Sinobec Trading
Growth 500: 241
Growth (2013–2018): 377%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal , Que.
What it does: Trades non-ferrous products, including aluminum and stainless steel
17. Kettleman’s Bagel Co.
Growth 500: 275
Growth (2013–2018): 306%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Sells traditional Montreal-style bagels
18. Vitasave.ca
Growth 500: 327
Growth (2013–2018): 227%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Sells vitamins, supplements and other health products online
19. Manitobah Mukluks
Growth 500: 342
Growth (2013–2018): 209%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins
20. Touge Tuning
Growth 500: 371
Growth (2013–2018): 181%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Operates an automotive repair shop and online educational community
21. Kasa Supply
Growth 500: 389
Growth (2013–2018): 169%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Wholesales and retails home maintenance supplies
22. Yoga Tree Studios
Growth 500: 430
Growth (2013–2018): 137%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers yoga classes, workshops and teacher training at studios in the Toronto area
23. Venue Kings
Growth 500: 471
Growth (2013–2018): 113%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers online ticket-brokering services for concerts and sporting events
24. Perkopolis
Growth 500: 499
Growth (2013–2018): 100%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manages employee discount programs for organizations