Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Retail Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 24 Retail companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1739.47% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1809 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Retail companies.

1. Article

Growth 500: 1

Growth (2013–2018): 24182%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells modern and Scandinavian-inspired furniture online

2. Pela

Growth 500: 20

Growth (2013–2018): 3609%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Kelowna, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures eco-friendly phone cases and sunglasses

3. Victoria Emerson

Growth 500: 34

Growth (2013–2018): 2011%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells jewellery and accessories direct-to-consumer

4. Bonlook

Growth 500: 35

Growth (2013–2018): 1994%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Sells prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses

5. T-Shirt Elephant

Growth 500: 60

Growth (2013–2018): 1487%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in custom apparel

6. CanadaWheels.ca

Growth 500: 63

Growth (2013–2018): 1392%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Sells automotive wheels, tires and parts online

7. TDot Performance

Growth 500: 111

Growth (2013–2018): 949%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online

8. Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Growth 500: 125

Growth (2013–2018): 805%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in Mexican cuisine

9. Canadian Appliance Source

Growth 500: 135

Growth (2013–2018): 701%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells major appliances across Canada

10. BBQ Québec

Growth 500: 155

Growth (2013–2018): 586%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Longueuil, Que.

What it does: Sells BBQ and BBQ accessories through retail stores and distribution

11. AVShop.ca

Growth 500: 191

Growth (2013–2018): 480%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Retails and wholesales audio-visual equipment to consumers and businesses

12. Tiber River Naturals

Growth 500: 193

Growth (2013–2018): 478%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products

13. StickerYou

Growth 500: 197

Growth (2013–2018): 470%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Designs and sells custom-printed, die-cut stickers, decals, iron-ons, patches, labels and magnets

14. Mini Mioche

Growth 500: 230

Growth (2013–2018): 399%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells organic, ethically made children’s clothing sold online and in retail stores

15. Indochino

Growth 500: 239

Growth (2013–2018): 383%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Specializes in made-to-measure clothing for men

16. Sinobec Trading

Growth 500: 241

Growth (2013–2018): 377%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal , Que.

What it does: Trades non-ferrous products, including aluminum and stainless steel

17. Kettleman’s Bagel Co.

Growth 500: 275

Growth (2013–2018): 306%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Sells traditional Montreal-style bagels

18. Vitasave.ca

Growth 500: 327

Growth (2013–2018): 227%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells vitamins, supplements and other health products online

19. Manitobah Mukluks

Growth 500: 342

Growth (2013–2018): 209%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins

20. Touge Tuning

Growth 500: 371

Growth (2013–2018): 181%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Operates an automotive repair shop and online educational community

21. Kasa Supply

Growth 500: 389

Growth (2013–2018): 169%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Wholesales and retails home maintenance supplies

22. Yoga Tree Studios

Growth 500: 430

Growth (2013–2018): 137%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers yoga classes, workshops and teacher training at studios in the Toronto area

23. Venue Kings

Growth 500: 471

Growth (2013–2018): 113%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers online ticket-brokering services for concerts and sporting events

24. Perkopolis

Growth 500: 499

Growth (2013–2018): 100%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manages employee discount programs for organizations