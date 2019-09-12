Meet Saskatchewan’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The 5 Saskatchewan companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 775.16% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 333 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Saskatchewan.
1. sMedia Growth 500: 30 Growth (2013–2018): 2205% Revenue (2018): $2-5 million Headquarters: Regina, Sask. What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry
2. Vendasta Growth 500: 134 Growth (2013–2018): 707% Revenue (2018): $20-50 million Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask. What it does: Runs a digital marketing automation platform that helps agencies and media companies connect with local markets
3. Three Farmers Growth 500: 218 Growth (2013–2018): 415% Revenue (2018): $2-5 million Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask. What it does: Produces a line of plant-based snacks
4. miEnergy Growth 500: 232 Growth (2013–2018): 397% Revenue (2018): $2-5 million Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask. What it does: Provides solar PV and geothermal energy systems to customers across Western Canada
5. ProjectLine Solutions Growth 500: 405 Growth (2013–2018): 153% Revenue (2018): $5-10 million Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask. What it does: Implements SAP software at small and mid-sized companies