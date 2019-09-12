Meet Saskatchewan’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
The 5 Saskatchewan companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 775.16% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 333 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Saskatchewan.

1. sMedia
Growth 500: 30
Growth (2013–2018): 2205%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Regina, Sask.
What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry

2. Vendasta
Growth 500: 134
Growth (2013–2018): 707%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Runs a digital marketing automation platform that helps agencies and media companies connect with local markets

3. Three Farmers
Growth 500: 218
Growth (2013–2018): 415%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Produces a line of plant-based snacks

4. miEnergy
Growth 500: 232
Growth (2013–2018): 397%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Provides solar PV and geothermal energy systems to customers across Western Canada

5. ProjectLine Solutions
Growth 500: 405
Growth (2013–2018): 153%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Implements SAP software at small and mid-sized companies

