Meet Saskatchewan’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 5 Saskatchewan companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 775.16% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 333 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Saskatchewan.

1. sMedia

Growth 500: 30

Growth (2013–2018): 2205%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Regina, Sask.

What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry

2. Vendasta

Growth 500: 134

Growth (2013–2018): 707%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Runs a digital marketing automation platform that helps agencies and media companies connect with local markets

3. Three Farmers

Growth 500: 218

Growth (2013–2018): 415%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Produces a line of plant-based snacks

4. miEnergy

Growth 500: 232

Growth (2013–2018): 397%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Provides solar PV and geothermal energy systems to customers across Western Canada

5. ProjectLine Solutions

Growth 500: 405

Growth (2013–2018): 153%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Implements SAP software at small and mid-sized companies