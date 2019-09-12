Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 54 Software companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1550.13% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 10050 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Software companies.
1. Prodigy
Growth 500: 3
Growth (2013–2018): 14866%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Develops educational online math games for children
2. Jobber
Growth 500: 7
Growth (2013–2018): 10290%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Operates web-based business management software for field-service companies
3. Pixieset
Growth 500: 8
Growth (2013–2018): 8555%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates a software platform targeted at professional photographers
4. Maropost
Growth 500: 10
Growth (2013–2018): 7668%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software
5. Bold Commerce
Growth 500: 12
Growth (2013–2018): 6878%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Offers a suite of software tools aimed at improving e-commerce across industries
6. TouchBistro
Growth 500: 27
Growth (2013–2018): 2478%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food-service industry
7. sMedia
Growth 500: 30
Growth (2013–2018): 2205%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Regina, Sask.
What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry
8. Shopify
Growth 500: 33
Growth (2013–2018): 2036%
Revenue (2018): $>1000 million
Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.
What it does: Provides an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to sell, manage and ship products
9. Mobials
Growth 500: 43
Growth (2013–2018): 1794%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops, markets and sells software related to home and vehicle ownership
10. Martello Technologies
Growth 500: 46
Growth (2013–2018): 1692%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems
11. Fiix
Growth 500: 47
Growth (2013–2018): 1686%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides cloud-based software for industrial maintenance and asset management
12. Smile.io
Growth 500: 53
Growth (2013–2018): 1617%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants
13. Volanté Systems
Growth 500: 54
Growth (2013–2018): 1609%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry
14. DashThis
Growth 500: 64
Growth (2013–2018): 1382%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.
What it does: Helps marketers and agencies create automated marketing reports
15. Axonify
Growth 500: 67
Growth (2013–2018): 1360%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.
What it does: Operates a microlearning platform geared toward employee onboarding
16. HiMama
Growth 500: 72
Growth (2013–2018): 1317%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates an app for early childhood educators
17. Unbounce
Growth 500: 83
Growth (2013–2018): 1201%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversation tool builder
18. Illogika
Growth 500: 92
Growth (2013–2018): 1079%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops interactive games
19. Motoinsight
Growth 500: 95
Growth (2013–2018): 1050%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers
20. Osedea
Growth 500: 105
Growth (2013–2018): 973%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Provides custom digital solutions
21. VOTI Detection
Growth 500: 127
Growth (2013–2018): 781%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops X-ray security systems designed to detect threats and contraband
22. Thoughtexchange
Growth 500: 132
Growth (2013–2018): 744%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Rossland, B.C.
What it does: Operates a platform that encourages community engagement
23. Vendasta
Growth 500: 134
Growth (2013–2018): 707%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.
What it does: Runs a digital marketing automation platform that helps agencies and media companies connect with local markets
24. Rycor
Growth 500: 156
Growth (2013–2018): 584%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers K-12 business administration school software
25. Doxim
Growth 500: 157
Growth (2013–2018): 577%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Develops customer engagement software for banks, credit unions and wealth management firms
26 Vena Solutions (No. 159);
27 InGenius Software (No. 167);
28 PageFreezer (No. 174);
29 Copperleaf (No. 184);
30 Neovation Learning Solutions (No. 196);
31 Clearbridge Mobile (No. 203);
32 LawDepot.com (No. 206);
33 theScore (No. 213);
34 Geotab (No. 222);
35 XipLink (No. 238);
36 Indellient (No. 247);
37 ScreenScape (No. 253);
38 Commerce Dynamics (No. 297);
39 Cority (No. 305);
40 DataCandy (No. 314);
41 eCompliance (No. 317);
42 Global Relay (No. 318);
43 Orbis Communications (No. 344);
44 NamSys (No. 354);
45 Advisor Websites (No. 362);
46 AppCentrica (No. 366);
47 Easy Projects (No. 373);
48 Book4Time (No. 388);
49 Yardstick (No. 415);
50 CoreHealth Technologies (No. 420);
51 Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions (No. 441);
52 i-Sight (No. 442);
53 Archon Systems (No. 449);
54 Messagepoint (No. 464);