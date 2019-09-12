Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 54 Software companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1550.13% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 10050 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Software companies.

1. Prodigy

Growth 500: 3

Growth (2013–2018): 14866%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Develops educational online math games for children

2. Jobber

Growth 500: 7

Growth (2013–2018): 10290%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Operates web-based business management software for field-service companies

3. Pixieset

Growth 500: 8

Growth (2013–2018): 8555%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Operates a software platform targeted at professional photographers

4. Maropost

Growth 500: 10

Growth (2013–2018): 7668%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

5. Bold Commerce

Growth 500: 12

Growth (2013–2018): 6878%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Offers a suite of software tools aimed at improving e-commerce across industries

6. TouchBistro

Growth 500: 27

Growth (2013–2018): 2478%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides point-of-sale software for the food-service industry

7. sMedia

Growth 500: 30

Growth (2013–2018): 2205%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Regina, Sask.

What it does: Provides automated advertising software to clients in the automotive industry

8. Shopify

Growth 500: 33

Growth (2013–2018): 2036%

Revenue (2018): $>1000 million

Headquarters: Ottawa , Ont.

What it does: Provides an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to sell, manage and ship products

9. Mobials

Growth 500: 43

Growth (2013–2018): 1794%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Develops, markets and sells software related to home and vehicle ownership

10. Martello Technologies

Growth 500: 46

Growth (2013–2018): 1692%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Develops performance management software for communications systems

11. Fiix

Growth 500: 47

Growth (2013–2018): 1686%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides cloud-based software for industrial maintenance and asset management

12. Smile.io

Growth 500: 53

Growth (2013–2018): 1617%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.

What it does: Creates and implements turnkey reward programs for e-commerce merchants

13. Volanté Systems

Growth 500: 54

Growth (2013–2018): 1609%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Develops and sells point-of-sale software for the food management and operations industry

14. DashThis

Growth 500: 64

Growth (2013–2018): 1382%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Quebec City, Que.

What it does: Helps marketers and agencies create automated marketing reports

15. Axonify

Growth 500: 67

Growth (2013–2018): 1360%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Waterloo, Ont.

What it does: Operates a microlearning platform geared toward employee onboarding

16. HiMama

Growth 500: 72

Growth (2013–2018): 1317%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates an app for early childhood educators

17. Unbounce

Growth 500: 83

Growth (2013–2018): 1201%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversation tool builder

18. Illogika

Growth 500: 92

Growth (2013–2018): 1079%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops interactive games

19. Motoinsight

Growth 500: 95

Growth (2013–2018): 1050%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

20. Osedea

Growth 500: 105

Growth (2013–2018): 973%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Provides custom digital solutions

21. VOTI Detection

Growth 500: 127

Growth (2013–2018): 781%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops X-ray security systems designed to detect threats and contraband

22. Thoughtexchange

Growth 500: 132

Growth (2013–2018): 744%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Rossland, B.C.

What it does: Operates a platform that encourages community engagement

23. Vendasta

Growth 500: 134

Growth (2013–2018): 707%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Saskatoon, Sask.

What it does: Runs a digital marketing automation platform that helps agencies and media companies connect with local markets

24. Rycor

Growth 500: 156

Growth (2013–2018): 584%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers K-12 business administration school software

25. Doxim

Growth 500: 157

Growth (2013–2018): 577%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Develops customer engagement software for banks, credit unions and wealth management firms

26 Vena Solutions (No. 159);

27 InGenius Software (No. 167);

28 PageFreezer (No. 174);

29 Copperleaf (No. 184);

30 Neovation Learning Solutions (No. 196);

31 Clearbridge Mobile (No. 203);

32 LawDepot.com (No. 206);

33 theScore (No. 213);

34 Geotab (No. 222);

35 XipLink (No. 238);

36 Indellient (No. 247);

37 ScreenScape (No. 253);

38 Commerce Dynamics (No. 297);

39 Cority (No. 305);

40 DataCandy (No. 314);

41 eCompliance (No. 317);

42 Global Relay (No. 318);

43 Orbis Communications (No. 344);

44 NamSys (No. 354);

45 Advisor Websites (No. 362);

46 AppCentrica (No. 366);

47 Easy Projects (No. 373);

48 Book4Time (No. 388);

49 Yardstick (No. 415);

50 CoreHealth Technologies (No. 420);

51 Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions (No. 441);

52 i-Sight (No. 442);

53 Archon Systems (No. 449);

54 Messagepoint (No. 464);

