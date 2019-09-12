Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Transportation & Logistics Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 25 Transportation & Logistics companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 378.57% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 4054 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Transportation & Logistics companies.

1. Energy Transportation Group

Growth 500: 49

Growth (2013–2018): 1666%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Transports freight by ocean, air, rail and road

2. The Logistics Factory

Growth 500: 51

Growth (2013–2018): 1653%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in freight forwarding for Canadian importers and exporters

3. Trans Expert

Growth 500: 131

Growth (2013–2018): 749%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Milton, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, warehousing, expedited services and logistics

4. Custom Delivery Solutions

Growth 500: 152

Growth (2013–2018): 593%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Provides delivery services specializing in furniture and appliances

5. Passport Trucking

Growth 500: 169

Growth (2013–2018): 537%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides container transportation services for import and export shipments

6. CS-1 Transportation

Growth 500: 173

Growth (2013–2018): 522%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services across North America

7. Transport ATD

Growth 500: 259

Growth (2013–2018): 346%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Asbestos, Que.

What it does: Offers transportation solutions to North American clients

8. Titanium Transportation Group

Growth 500: 261

Growth (2013–2018): 340%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Caledon, Ont.

What it does: Provides transportation and freight-management services across North America

9. Amar Transport

Growth 500: 266

Growth (2013–2018): 329%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides transportation services for containers and trailers

10. Go Logistics

Growth 500: 277

Growth (2013–2018): 304%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides supply chain solutions to e-commerce, retail and third-party logistics companies

11. Highlight Motor Group

Growth 500: 291

Growth (2013–2018): 274%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Delivers transportation and logistics services across North America

12. TAK Logistics

Growth 500: 292

Growth (2013–2018): 272%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Delta, B.C.

What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services, specializing in intermodal rail drayage

13. Joseph Haulage Canada

Growth 500: 337

Growth (2013–2018): 214%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Transports bulk construction materials

14. Quarterback Transportation

Growth 500: 377

Growth (2013–2018): 175%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Brokers freight transportation and logistics services

15. Auction Transport Services

Growth 500: 395

Growth (2013–2018): 162%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.

What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients

16. Freight Partners International

Growth 500: 399

Growth (2013–2018): 158%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides domestic and international freight logistics services

17. FlagShip

Growth 500: 402

Growth (2013–2018): 156%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Pointe-Claire, Que.

What it does: Resells Purolator, UPS and FedEx courier services

18. Mactrans Logistics

Growth 500: 404

Growth (2013–2018): 155%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides third-party logistics services across North America

19. Skyline Group of Companies

Growth 500: 409

Growth (2013–2018): 150%

Revenue (2018): $200-500 million

Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.

What it does: Provides real estate, development, asset management and property management services

20. Scout Logistics

Growth 500: 419

Growth (2013–2018): 142%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Toronto , Ont.

What it does: Offers third-party logistics services

21. Andy Transport

Growth 500: 439

Growth (2013–2018): 131%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services

22. Valley Carriers

Growth 500: 460

Growth (2013–2018): 119%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Abbotsford, B.C.

What it does: Transports logs and wood residual products to farms and mills

23. Lantrax Logistics

Growth 500: 474

Growth (2013–2018): 109%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Brokers third-party truck freight logistics services

24. Canvec Leasing

Growth 500: 488

Growth (2013–2018): 105%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Specializes in truck and trailer rental and leasing

25. Canada Moving

Growth 500: 495

Growth (2013–2018): 102%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Specializes in relocation services