Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Transportation & Logistics Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 25 Transportation & Logistics companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 378.57% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 4054 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing Transportation & Logistics companies.
1. Energy Transportation Group
Growth 500: 49
Growth (2013–2018): 1666%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Transports freight by ocean, air, rail and road
2. The Logistics Factory
Growth 500: 51
Growth (2013–2018): 1653%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in freight forwarding for Canadian importers and exporters
3. Trans Expert
Growth 500: 131
Growth (2013–2018): 749%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Milton, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, warehousing, expedited services and logistics
4. Custom Delivery Solutions
Growth 500: 152
Growth (2013–2018): 593%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Provides delivery services specializing in furniture and appliances
5. Passport Trucking
Growth 500: 169
Growth (2013–2018): 537%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides container transportation services for import and export shipments
6. CS-1 Transportation
Growth 500: 173
Growth (2013–2018): 522%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services across North America
7. Transport ATD
Growth 500: 259
Growth (2013–2018): 346%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Asbestos, Que.
What it does: Offers transportation solutions to North American clients
8. Titanium Transportation Group
Growth 500: 261
Growth (2013–2018): 340%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Caledon, Ont.
What it does: Provides transportation and freight-management services across North America
9. Amar Transport
Growth 500: 266
Growth (2013–2018): 329%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides transportation services for containers and trailers
10. Go Logistics
Growth 500: 277
Growth (2013–2018): 304%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides supply chain solutions to e-commerce, retail and third-party logistics companies
11. Highlight Motor Group
Growth 500: 291
Growth (2013–2018): 274%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Delivers transportation and logistics services across North America
12. TAK Logistics
Growth 500: 292
Growth (2013–2018): 272%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Delta, B.C.
What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services, specializing in intermodal rail drayage
13. Joseph Haulage Canada
Growth 500: 337
Growth (2013–2018): 214%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Transports bulk construction materials
14. Quarterback Transportation
Growth 500: 377
Growth (2013–2018): 175%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Brokers freight transportation and logistics services
15. Auction Transport Services
Growth 500: 395
Growth (2013–2018): 162%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Moncton, N.B.
What it does: Transports new and used vehicles to individual and corporate clients
16. Freight Partners International
Growth 500: 399
Growth (2013–2018): 158%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides domestic and international freight logistics services
17. FlagShip
Growth 500: 402
Growth (2013–2018): 156%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Pointe-Claire, Que.
What it does: Resells Purolator, UPS and FedEx courier services
18. Mactrans Logistics
Growth 500: 404
Growth (2013–2018): 155%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides third-party logistics services across North America
19. Skyline Group of Companies
Growth 500: 409
Growth (2013–2018): 150%
Revenue (2018): $200-500 million
Headquarters: Guelph, Ont.
What it does: Provides real estate, development, asset management and property management services
20. Scout Logistics
Growth 500: 419
Growth (2013–2018): 142%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Toronto , Ont.
What it does: Offers third-party logistics services
21. Andy Transport
Growth 500: 439
Growth (2013–2018): 131%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.
What it does: Provides transportation and logistics services
22. Valley Carriers
Growth 500: 460
Growth (2013–2018): 119%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Abbotsford, B.C.
What it does: Transports logs and wood residual products to farms and mills
23. Lantrax Logistics
Growth 500: 474
Growth (2013–2018): 109%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Brokers third-party truck freight logistics services
24. Canvec Leasing
Growth 500: 488
Growth (2013–2018): 105%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Specializes in truck and trailer rental and leasing
25. Canada Moving
Growth 500: 495
Growth (2013–2018): 102%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Specializes in relocation services