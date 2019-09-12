Meet Vancouver’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 51 Vancouver companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1351.35% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5773 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Vancouver.
1. Article
Growth 500: 1
Growth (2013–2018): 24182%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Sells modern and Scandinavian-inspired furniture online
2. Pixieset
Growth 500: 8
Growth (2013–2018): 8555%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates a software platform targeted at professional photographers
3. Progressa
Growth 500: 11
Growth (2013–2018): 6909%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Operates a direct-pay lending platform to assist Canadians in debt
4. RecycleSmart
Growth 500: 25
Growth (2013–2018): 2822%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses
5. 3RA Intercâmbio
Growth 500: 26
Growth (2013–2018): 2758%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers support services for Latin American students pursuing education in Canada
6. Daily Hive
Growth 500: 38
Growth (2013–2018): 1952%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal
7. Gentai Capital
Growth 500: 41
Growth (2013–2018): 1910%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Specializes in mortgage investment management
8. WithinUs
Growth 500: 65
Growth (2013–2018): 1378%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Specializes in health and wellness products
9. Maven Consulting
Growth 500: 70
Growth (2013–2018): 1339%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides capital project management for power utilities and infrastructure development in western and northern Canada
10. Canada Drives
Growth 500: 71
Growth (2013–2018): 1330%
Revenue (2018): $50-100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Facilitates auto financing, personal loans and credit services for consumers via an online portal
11. RAM Consulting
Growth 500: 82
Growth (2013–2018): 1206%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides technical consultancy services to private and public clients in the infrastructure, marine, utility and transportation sectors
12. Unbounce
Growth 500: 83
Growth (2013–2018): 1201%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversation tool builder
13. Eco Paving
Growth 500: 98
Growth (2013–2018): 1033%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures and installs recycled rubber paving surfaces for residential and commercial clients
14. Merchant Advance Capital
Growth 500: 110
Growth (2013–2018): 963%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides financing to small and mid-sized businesses
15. Herbaland
Growth 500: 124
Growth (2013–2018): 808%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale
16. Outland Living
Growth 500: 144
Growth (2013–2018): 625%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Sells outdoor living products
17. All-Pro Services
Growth 500: 149
Growth (2013–2018): 603%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Port Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Provides mechanical services, specializing in boiler systems
18. Rycor
Growth 500: 156
Growth (2013–2018): 584%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers K-12 business administration school software
19. PageFreezer
Growth 500: 174
Growth (2013–2018): 520%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Vancouver , B.C.
What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies
20. Appnovation
Growth 500: 175
Growth (2013–2018): 520%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting
21. Copperleaf
Growth 500: 184
Growth (2013–2018): 494%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops decision analytics software that helps companies manage infrastructure and assets
22. Ook Enterprises
Growth 500: 199
Growth (2013–2018): 469%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers IT support to businesses
23. ToursByLocals
Growth 500: 200
Growth (2013–2018): 464%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Connects travellers with tour guides and organizes private tours
24. Impact Recruitment
Growth 500: 201
Growth (2013–2018): 464%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services
25. Greenlight Innovation
Growth 500: 226
Growth (2013–2018): 406%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Supplies testing and industrial automation equipment for the alternative energy industry
26 Traction on Demand (No. 235);
27 Indochino (No. 239);
28 Shearwater Research (No. 255);
29 All Inclusive Marketing (No. 276);
30 CPE Systems (No. 287);
31 Kuzco Lighting (No. 288);
32 TAK Logistics (No. 292);
33 Invictus Professional Snowfighters (No. 313);
34 Prizm Media (No. 316);
35 Global Relay (No. 318);
36 Vitasave.ca (No. 327);
37 Promag Enviro Systems (No. 357);
38 Pedalheads Bike, Swim and Sport (No. 361);
39 Advisor Websites (No. 362);
40 Advance Lumber and Pallet (No. 364);
41 Stemcell Technologies (No. 381);
42 Kasa Supply (No. 389);
43 Nurse Next Door Home Care Services (No. 408);
44 TEEMA Solutions Group (No. 427);
45 Pacific Quorum Properties (No. 435);
46 KIMBO Design (No. 438);
47 Coast Fraser (No. 444);
48 BMC Networks (No. 459);
49 Venue Kings (No. 471);
50 Lantrax Logistics (No. 474);
51 LMI Technologies (No. 484);