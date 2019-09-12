Meet Vancouver’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 51 Vancouver companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 1351.35% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 5773 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Vancouver.

1. Article

Growth 500: 1

Growth (2013–2018): 24182%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells modern and Scandinavian-inspired furniture online

2. Pixieset

Growth 500: 8

Growth (2013–2018): 8555%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Operates a software platform targeted at professional photographers

3. Progressa

Growth 500: 11

Growth (2013–2018): 6909%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Operates a direct-pay lending platform to assist Canadians in debt

4. RecycleSmart

Growth 500: 25

Growth (2013–2018): 2822%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Manages waste and recycling programs for businesses

5. 3RA Intercâmbio

Growth 500: 26

Growth (2013–2018): 2758%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers support services for Latin American students pursuing education in Canada

6. Daily Hive

Growth 500: 38

Growth (2013–2018): 1952%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Publishes local digital media content in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal

7. Gentai Capital

Growth 500: 41

Growth (2013–2018): 1910%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Specializes in mortgage investment management

8. WithinUs

Growth 500: 65

Growth (2013–2018): 1378%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Specializes in health and wellness products

“

9. Maven Consulting

Growth 500: 70

Growth (2013–2018): 1339%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides capital project management for power utilities and infrastructure development in western and northern Canada

”

10. Canada Drives

Growth 500: 71

Growth (2013–2018): 1330%

Revenue (2018): $50-100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Facilitates auto financing, personal loans and credit services for consumers via an online portal

11. RAM Consulting

Growth 500: 82

Growth (2013–2018): 1206%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides technical consultancy services to private and public clients in the infrastructure, marine, utility and transportation sectors

12. Unbounce

Growth 500: 83

Growth (2013–2018): 1201%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides marketers with a customizable landing page and conversation tool builder

13. Eco Paving

Growth 500: 98

Growth (2013–2018): 1033%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.

What it does: Manufactures and installs recycled rubber paving surfaces for residential and commercial clients

14. Merchant Advance Capital

Growth 500: 110

Growth (2013–2018): 963%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides financing to small and mid-sized businesses

15. Herbaland

Growth 500: 124

Growth (2013–2018): 808%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Produces and distributes gummy vitamins for retail sale

16. Outland Living

Growth 500: 144

Growth (2013–2018): 625%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Sells outdoor living products

17. All-Pro Services

Growth 500: 149

Growth (2013–2018): 603%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Port Coquitlam, B.C.

What it does: Provides mechanical services, specializing in boiler systems

18. Rycor

Growth 500: 156

Growth (2013–2018): 584%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers K-12 business administration school software

19. PageFreezer

Growth 500: 174

Growth (2013–2018): 520%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Vancouver , B.C.

What it does: Archives websites and social media data for companies and government agencies

20. Appnovation

Growth 500: 175

Growth (2013–2018): 520%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides open-source software development, IT services and consulting

21. Copperleaf

Growth 500: 184

Growth (2013–2018): 494%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Develops decision analytics software that helps companies manage infrastructure and assets

22. Ook Enterprises

Growth 500: 199

Growth (2013–2018): 469%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers IT support to businesses

23. ToursByLocals

Growth 500: 200

Growth (2013–2018): 464%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Connects travellers with tour guides and organizes private tours

24. Impact Recruitment

Growth 500: 201

Growth (2013–2018): 464%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services

25. Greenlight Innovation

Growth 500: 226

Growth (2013–2018): 406%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Supplies testing and industrial automation equipment for the alternative energy industry

26 Traction on Demand (No. 235);

27 Indochino (No. 239);

28 Shearwater Research (No. 255);

29 All Inclusive Marketing (No. 276);

30 CPE Systems (No. 287);

31 Kuzco Lighting (No. 288);

32 TAK Logistics (No. 292);

33 Invictus Professional Snowfighters (No. 313);

34 Prizm Media (No. 316);

35 Global Relay (No. 318);

36 Vitasave.ca (No. 327);

37 Promag Enviro Systems (No. 357);

38 Pedalheads Bike, Swim and Sport (No. 361);

39 Advisor Websites (No. 362);

40 Advance Lumber and Pallet (No. 364);

41 Stemcell Technologies (No. 381);

42 Kasa Supply (No. 389);

43 Nurse Next Door Home Care Services (No. 408);

44 TEEMA Solutions Group (No. 427);

45 Pacific Quorum Properties (No. 435);

46 KIMBO Design (No. 438);

47 Coast Fraser (No. 444);

48 BMC Networks (No. 459);

49 Venue Kings (No. 471);

50 Lantrax Logistics (No. 474);

51 LMI Technologies (No. 484);

