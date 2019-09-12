Meet Winnipeg’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 11 Winnipeg companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 850.96% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1429 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.
Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Winnipeg.
1. Bold Commerce
Growth 500: 12
Growth (2013–2018): 6878%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Offers a suite of software tools aimed at improving e-commerce across industries
2. Tiber River Naturals
Growth 500: 193
Growth (2013–2018): 478%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products
3. Neovation Learning Solutions
Growth 500: 196
Growth (2013–2018): 470%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Delivers online learning services and software
4. Heartland International English School
Growth 500: 257
Growth (2013–2018): 349%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Offers English language training and testing to international students in Winnipeg and Mississauga
5. People Corporation
Growth 500: 280
Growth (2013–2018): 297%
Revenue (2018): $100-200 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services
6. Manitobah Mukluks
Growth 500: 342
Growth (2013–2018): 209%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins
7. BCV Asset Management
Growth 500: 352
Growth (2013–2018): 199%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Offers investment and wealth management services
8. Label Source
Growth 500: 447
Growth (2013–2018): 126%
Revenue (2018): $2-5 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Designs and manufactures custom labels
9. Value Partners Investments
Growth 500: 453
Growth (2013–2018): 123%
Revenue (2018): $20-50 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors
10. Clear Concepts
Growth 500: 457
Growth (2013–2018): 120%
Revenue (2018): $5-10 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses and organizations
11. Bison Fire Protection
Growth 500: 472
Growth (2013–2018): 111%
Revenue (2018): $10-20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment