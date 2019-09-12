Meet Winnipeg’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2019 Growth 500

The 11 Winnipeg companies on the 2019 Growth 500 grew their revenues an average of 850.96% between 2013 and 2018. Collectively, they employed 1429 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Winnipeg.

1. Bold Commerce

Growth 500: 12

Growth (2013–2018): 6878%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Offers a suite of software tools aimed at improving e-commerce across industries

2. Tiber River Naturals

Growth 500: 193

Growth (2013–2018): 478%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes naturally derived home, pet and personal-care products

3. Neovation Learning Solutions

Growth 500: 196

Growth (2013–2018): 470%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Delivers online learning services and software

4. Heartland International English School

Growth 500: 257

Growth (2013–2018): 349%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Offers English language training and testing to international students in Winnipeg and Mississauga

5. People Corporation

Growth 500: 280

Growth (2013–2018): 297%

Revenue (2018): $100-200 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

6. Manitobah Mukluks

Growth 500: 342

Growth (2013–2018): 209%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Manufactures and distributes mukluks and moccasins

7. BCV Asset Management

Growth 500: 352

Growth (2013–2018): 199%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Offers investment and wealth management services

8. Label Source

Growth 500: 447

Growth (2013–2018): 126%

Revenue (2018): $2-5 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Designs and manufactures custom labels

9. Value Partners Investments

Growth 500: 453

Growth (2013–2018): 123%

Revenue (2018): $20-50 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Develops and manages mutual funds for retail investors

10. Clear Concepts

Growth 500: 457

Growth (2013–2018): 120%

Revenue (2018): $5-10 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses and organizations

11. Bison Fire Protection

Growth 500: 472

Growth (2013–2018): 111%

Revenue (2018): $10-20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment