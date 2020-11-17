Highlights From This Year's Growth CEO Summit

The backdrop for this year’s CEO Summit was a nail-biter, quite literally: As we convened hundreds of (very!) accomplished executives from this year’s Growth 2020 cohort, the world at large was captivated by another decisive moment in global leadership: the American election. (Maybe you heard?) Whatever the result, and spurred on by the catalytic effects of COVID-19, those at the helm of Canada’s organizations will need a new roadmap — one designed with diversity, resilience and, yes, innovation in mind.

Fortunately, this year’s CEO Summit provided no shortage of wisdom, courtesy of a wide and diverse array of Canadian talent (and talent-seekers). While we’ve made all recorded sessions available here, we’ve also summarized key learnings from some of the CEO Summit’s best moments:

1. A CEO survival plan

Having cut her teeth as something of a crisis savant to John Tory and Kathleen Wynne, the noted Raptors fan and former Executive Director of Toronto tech hub OneEleven111 is a woman with a plan — one she generously shared with the CEO Summit attendees. With her comprehensive five-point strategy (Triage; Reset; Communicate; Implement; Focus), Agrell outlined the must-dos for any exec facing down organizational peril. She also provided a survival guide for CEOs themselves, underscoring the importance of shoring up one’s own mental health in the pressure cooker that is the 2020 economy.

2. A new definition of resilience

First citing activist luminary Nelson Mandela, Dr. Brett Belchetz shared the exciting (and at times complicated) trajectory of Maple, the virtual platform revolutionizing the Canadian healthcare landscape. Despite its amazing success, Belchetz said it wasn’t a straight line to the top: Belchetz wisely noted that the company’s greatest opportunities for failure, like COVID, ended up being its biggest success stories (the business grew six-fold in recent months). Two key takeaways, per Belchetz: Have a cause that others can rally behind and ignore the haters.

3. A demand for diversity

The organizational upsides of inclusion are manifold — and need not merit a business case to be taken seriously. But that didn’t stop panelists Avery Francis (Bloom), Lauren Griffith (Canadian Tire), Emily MIlls (How She Hustles), and Amad Abdullah (KW Signs) from making one. The foursome discussed how the explosion of awareness, activism and desire for structural accountability in 2020 has provided no shortage of growth opportunities for companies, from tny startups to large retailers, keen on evolving. “What we’ve been seeing,” said Francis, “is that organizations are being held accountable by the communities that work with them and those that they serve. They’re being called to take sustained action, not just a couple of posts on social media.”

4. A 10-step program

Staying afloat during COVID is undoubtedly priority one, but according to BDC executive advisor Clare Waters, there’s a wide berth for growth opportunities as well. From augmenting your mindset towards surrender (simple, right?) to keeping an eye on emerging needs and accelerating technology, Waters provided 10 salient tips for thriving in and after the pandemic economy, plus five key qualities of authentic leaders: humility, courage, openness, compassion and wisdom.

5. A(nother) word on the election

By now, we’re all aware of the impact of the U.S. election on our nerves, but how will it affect your business? Maryscott Greenwood (Partner, Crestview Strategy), Christopher Sands (Director of the Wilson Center’s Canada Institute) and journalist Paul Wells had a stimulating tete-a-tete-a-tete on the subject. Their wide-ranging discussion involved everything from trade policy to cyber sabotage to how the future president’s secretary selections could sway the trajectory of cross-border commerce. “This really [marks] a sea change in American politics,” Sands said, noting the rising profiles of younger faces in American leadership. “This was a strange election: For such a diverse country, you’ve [had] two 70-year old, white men running for president. I don’t think that will be the case in 2024.”

6. A growth mindset

Tiffany Bova — Title: Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist — is something of a growth guru in her role at Salesforce, and she imparted some of her evolutionary wisdom to week two’s attendees. In her COVID-appropriate session, “Preparing Your Business to Adapt, Respond and Grow,” Bova called growth a “thinking game,” explaining that with an agile combination of beginner’s mind, small pivots over time, and an emphasis on company values, trust and transparency, businesses will be able to navigate the pandemic’s choppy waters intact.

7. A rocket man

In his spirited keynote, “How to Build a Rocket Ship,” Rajen Ruparell — CEO and founder Endy — explained exactly how one of Canada’s biggest names in bedding has moved so many mattresses in its relatively short life. The secret sauce, according to Ruparell? A combination of laser-focus, marketing efficiencies and, chiefly, employees who are curious, risk-tolerant and purpose-driven. The result? Annual revenue in excess of $100 million, which undoubtedly helps Ruparell (and many Endy-loving Canadians) sleep better at night.

8. Awards!

It wouldn’t be the Growth 500 CEO Summit without recognizing the amazing business minds that populate our list, and continue to contribute in innovative ways to Canada’s economy. Below, the 2020 Growth Award Winners (congrats!):

Fastest-Growing Company Award: Marlin Spring

Fastest-Growing Start-Up Award: Steel River Group

Business Pivot Award: CoPilot AI

Employer of the Year Award: Ahava Digital Group

Excellence in Diversity Award: KW Signs

Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Judith Fetzer, CEO, Cook It

Global Business Award: STEMCELL Technologies

Philanthropy Service Award: D-Squared Construction

Technology Trailblazer Award: Ecopia.AI

Thanks again to our amazing sponsors for making the Growth 2020: CEO Summit possible: Presenting sponsor, Salesforce, Category sponsor, BDC, Awards sponsor, Johnnie Walker Blue and Gifting sponsor, Herbaland.