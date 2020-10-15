Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Construction Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing construction companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|6
|LPI Mechanical
|Brampton, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|11,568%
|2
|20
|Brookstone Windows & Doors
|London, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|5,078%
|3
|34
|TGL Electrical & Maintenance
|Mississauga, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|2,629%
|4
|90
|AV Mechanical
|Vaughan, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,019%
|5
|96
|Spray-Net
|Boucherville, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|964%
|6
|127
|Nomodic
|Calgary, AB
|$20-$50 Million
|721%
|7
|151
|Eight Ounce Coffee
|Calgary, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|579%
|8
|154
|WellDone
|Etobicoke, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|556%
|9
|163
|Environmental Systems
|Barrie, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|497%
|10
|172
|JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning
|Calgary, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|453%
|11
|177
|Seal It Up Industrial Services
|Brampton, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|436%
|12
|186
|Canadoor Door Systems
|Barrie, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|413%
|13
|205
|Strong Bros. General Contracting
|Roslin, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|362%
|14
|206
|Industra Construction
|Surrey, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|359%
|15
|214
|Mazzei Electric
|Nanaimo, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|341%
|16
|221
|Woodhouse Group
|Kitchener, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|335%
|17
|263
|Zoom Painting
|Calgary, AB
|$2-$5 Million
|258%
|18
|267
|Sollertia
|Montreal, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|255%
|19
|269
|All-Pro Services
|Port Coquitlam, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|246%
|20
|274
|York Property Services
|Woodbridge, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|235%
|21
|275
|D-Squared Construction
|Ottawa, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|234%
|22
|292
|Lenworth Building Services
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|205%
|23
|295
|Halton Rebar
|Milton, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|201%
|24
|303
|Fusion Homes
|Guelph, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|193%
|25
|308
|Castone Construction
|Dartmouth, NS
|$5-$10 Million
|188%
|26
|316
|Cornerstone Timberframes
|Steinbach, MB
|$2-$5 Million
|182%
|27
|317
|QuickContractors.com
|Guelph, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|182%
|28
|327
|Absolute Home Services
|Burlington, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|160%
|29
|340
|Bird Mechanical
|Newmarket, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|141%
|30
|341
|Home Painters Toronto
|North York, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|141%
|31
|372
|Earthline Foundations & Shoring
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|96%
|32
|388
|Ryan Murphy Construction
|Calgary, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|83%
|33
|395
|MSE Precast
|Nanaimo, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|78%
