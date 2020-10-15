Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Construction Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing construction companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 6 LPI Mechanical Brampton, ON $20-$50 Million 11,568%
2 20 Brookstone Windows & Doors London, ON $10-$20 Million 5,078%
3 34 TGL Electrical & Maintenance Mississauga, ON $5-$10 Million 2,629%
4 90 AV Mechanical Vaughan, ON $2-$5 Million 1,019%
5 96 Spray-Net Boucherville, QC $2-$5 Million 964%
6 127 Nomodic Calgary, AB $20-$50 Million 721%
7 151 Eight Ounce Coffee Calgary, AB $5-$10 Million 579%
8 154 WellDone Etobicoke, ON $5-$10 Million 556%
9 163 Environmental Systems Barrie, ON $20-$50 Million 497%
10 172 JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning Calgary, AB $5-$10 Million 453%
11 177 Seal It Up Industrial Services Brampton, ON $2-$5 Million 436%
12 186 Canadoor Door Systems Barrie, ON $2-$5 Million 413%
13 205 Strong Bros. General Contracting Roslin, ON $10-$20 Million 362%
14 206 Industra Construction Surrey, BC $10-$20 Million 359%
15 214 Mazzei Electric Nanaimo, BC $20-$50 Million 341%
16 221 Woodhouse Group Kitchener, ON $10-$20 Million 335%
17 263 Zoom Painting Calgary, AB $2-$5 Million 258%
18 267 Sollertia Montreal, QC $2-$5 Million 255%
19 269 All-Pro Services Port Coquitlam, BC $10-$20 Million 246%
20 274 York Property Services Woodbridge, ON $2-$5 Million 235%
21 275 D-Squared Construction Ottawa, ON $20-$50 Million 234%
22 292 Lenworth Building Services Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 205%
23 295 Halton Rebar Milton, ON $10-$20 Million 201%
24 303 Fusion Homes Guelph, ON $100-$200 Million 193%
25 308 Castone Construction Dartmouth, NS $5-$10 Million 188%
26 316 Cornerstone Timberframes Steinbach, MB $2-$5 Million 182%
27 317 QuickContractors.com Guelph, ON $20-$50 Million 182%
28 327 Absolute Home Services Burlington, ON $2-$5 Million 160%
29 340 Bird Mechanical Newmarket, ON $20-$50 Million 141%
30 341 Home Painters Toronto North York, ON $2-$5 Million 141%
31 372 Earthline Foundations & Shoring Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 96%
32 388 Ryan Murphy Construction Calgary, AB $5-$10 Million 83%
33 395 MSE Precast Nanaimo, BC $5-$10 Million 78%
