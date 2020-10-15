Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Consumer Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing consumer services companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|21
|Cook it
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|3,860%
|2
|28
|Lunchbox Orders
|Guelph, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|2,855%
|3
|59
|Mr. Mow It All
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,510%
|4
|155
|Donaldson Heating & Air Conditioning
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|542%
|5
|235
|Servomax
|Saint-Laurent, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|307%
|6
|266
|Keyspire
|Waterloo, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|255%
|7
|271
|Functionalab Group
|Montreal, QC
|$50-$100 Million
|242%
|8
|365
|Oasis Aqualounge
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|104%
|9
|393
|Sport & Social Group
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|79%
FILED UNDER: Regional & Industry Rankings