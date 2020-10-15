Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Consumer Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

By

(iStock)

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete Growth 2020 Ranking » Complete Startup 2020 Ranking » CEO Summit »

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing consumer services companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 21 Cook it Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 3,860%
2 28 Lunchbox Orders Guelph, ON $5-$10 Million 2,855%
3 59 Mr. Mow It All Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 1,510%
4 155 Donaldson Heating & Air Conditioning London, ON $2-$5 Million 542%
5 235 Servomax Saint-Laurent, QC $20-$50 Million 307%
6 266 Keyspire Waterloo, ON $10-$20 Million 255%
7 271 Functionalab Group Montreal, QC $50-$100 Million 242%
8 365 Oasis Aqualounge Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 104%
9 393 Sport & Social Group Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 79%
FILED UNDER: