Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Financial Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

By

(iStock)

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete Growth 2020 Ranking » Complete Startup 2020 Ranking » CEO Summit »

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing financial services companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 3 Flexiti Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 20,281%
2 14 LowestRates.ca Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 6,497%
3 16 CHICC Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 5,770%
4 29 KV Capital Edmonton, AB $5-$10 Million 2,849%
5 42 CHES Special Risk Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 2,141%
6 45 CPOS Ottawa, ON $2-$5 Million 1,948%
7 55 KnightsbridgeFX Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 1,630%
8 61 Paystone London, ON $50-$100 Million 1,460%
9 93 ConnectCPA LLP Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 1,002%
10 110 Canadian Mortgages Mississauga, ON $5-$10 Million 870%
11 123 Financeit Toronto, ON $50-$100 Million 741%
12 133 FundThrough Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 692%
13 136 Merchant Growth Vancouver, BC $10-$20 Million 682%
14 138 Canada Drives Vancouver, BC $100-$200 Million 672%
15 144 Echelon Wealth Partners Toronto, ON $50-$100 Million 634%
16 160 Surex Magrath, AB $10-$20 Million 519%
17 191 Gentai Capital Richmond, BC $10-$20 Million 401%
18 247 Coaching Financier TREK Laval, QC $5-$10 Million 280%
19 249 IOU Financial Montreal, QC $20-$50 Million 278%
20 252 Assurance KBD Kirkland, QC $2-$5 Million 272%
21 323 HomeEquity Bank Toronto, ON $200-$500 Million 169%
22 337 BCV Asset Management Winnipeg, MB $20-$50 Million 148%
23 351 Bateman MacKay LLP Burlington, ON $5-$10 Million 132%
24 406 Value Partners Investments Winnipeg, MB $20-$50 Million 68%
25 408 Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers Quebec City, QC $20-$50 Million 65%
FILED UNDER: