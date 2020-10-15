Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Financial Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing financial services companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|3
|Flexiti
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|20,281%
|2
|14
|LowestRates.ca
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|6,497%
|3
|16
|CHICC
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|5,770%
|4
|29
|KV Capital
|Edmonton, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|2,849%
|5
|42
|CHES Special Risk
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|2,141%
|6
|45
|CPOS
|Ottawa, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,948%
|7
|55
|KnightsbridgeFX
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,630%
|8
|61
|Paystone
|London, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|1,460%
|9
|93
|ConnectCPA LLP
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,002%
|10
|110
|Canadian Mortgages
|Mississauga, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|870%
|11
|123
|Financeit
|Toronto, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|741%
|12
|133
|FundThrough
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|692%
|13
|136
|Merchant Growth
|Vancouver, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|682%
|14
|138
|Canada Drives
|Vancouver, BC
|$100-$200 Million
|672%
|15
|144
|Echelon Wealth Partners
|Toronto, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|634%
|16
|160
|Surex
|Magrath, AB
|$10-$20 Million
|519%
|17
|191
|Gentai Capital
|Richmond, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|401%
|18
|247
|Coaching Financier TREK
|Laval, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|280%
|19
|249
|IOU Financial
|Montreal, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|278%
|20
|252
|Assurance KBD
|Kirkland, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|272%
|21
|323
|HomeEquity Bank
|Toronto, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|169%
|22
|337
|BCV Asset Management
|Winnipeg, MB
|$20-$50 Million
|148%
|23
|351
|Bateman MacKay LLP
|Burlington, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|132%
|24
|406
|Value Partners Investments
|Winnipeg, MB
|$20-$50 Million
|68%
|25
|408
|Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers
|Quebec City, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|65%
