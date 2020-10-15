Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Health Care Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing health care companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|113
|VetStrategy
|Woodbridge, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|849%
|2
|114
|Trafalgar Addiction Treatment Centres
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|846%
|3
|212
|Exzell Pharma
|Markham, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|350%
|4
|311
|Organika
|Richmond, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|185%
|5
|397
|BioSyent
|Mississauga, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|75%
|6
|398
|Dental Savings Club
|Montreal, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|74%
