Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Health Care Companies: 2020 Growth List

Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 113 VetStrategy Woodbridge, ON $200-$500 Million 849%
2 114 Trafalgar Addiction Treatment Centres Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 846%
3 212 Exzell Pharma Markham, ON $5-$10 Million 350%
4 311 Organika Richmond, BC $20-$50 Million 185%
5 397 BioSyent Mississauga, ON $20-$50 Million 75%
6 398 Dental Savings Club Montreal, QC $2-$5 Million 74%
