Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2020 Growth List

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing human resources companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 8 Talent.com Montreal, QC $50-$100 Million 11,098%
2 91 AAI Mississauga, ON $5-$10 Million 1,015%
3 129 Payroll Solutions International Guelph, ON $2-$5 Million 718%
4 157 Fuze HR Solutions Montreal, QC $20-$50 Million 536%
5 173 Triton Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 452%
6 181 Impact Recruitment Vancouver, BC $5-$10 Million 425%
7 194 Canadian Executive Search Group Chatham, ON $20-$50 Million 395%
8 210 Recrute Action Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 356%
9 238 Vertical Staffing Resources Brampton, ON $20-$50 Million 298%
10 251 Contrax VMS Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 273%
11 254 People Store Staffing Solutions Mississauga, ON $50-$100 Million 271%
12 298 TalentSphere Staffing Solutions Richmond Hill, ON $2-$5 Million 196%
