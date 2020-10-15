Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing human resources companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|8
|Talent.com
|Montreal, QC
|$50-$100 Million
|11,098%
|2
|91
|AAI
|Mississauga, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,015%
|3
|129
|Payroll Solutions International
|Guelph, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|718%
|4
|157
|Fuze HR Solutions
|Montreal, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|536%
|5
|173
|Triton
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|452%
|6
|181
|Impact Recruitment
|Vancouver, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|425%
|7
|194
|Canadian Executive Search Group
|Chatham, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|395%
|8
|210
|Recrute Action
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|356%
|9
|238
|Vertical Staffing Resources
|Brampton, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|298%
|10
|251
|Contrax VMS
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|273%
|11
|254
|People Store Staffing Solutions
|Mississauga, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|271%
|12
|298
|TalentSphere Staffing Solutions
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|196%
