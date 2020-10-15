Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 64 Wyse Meter Solutions Mississauga, ON $20-$50 Million 1,394%
2 78 Panevo Vancouver, BC $2-$5 Million 1,088%
3 101 Nucleom Quebec City, QC $20-$50 Million 937%
4 109 RecycleSmart Richmond, BC $20-$50 Million 875%
5 128 Waste Solutions Canada London, ON $5-$10 Million 720%
6 202 BOS Innovations Dorchester, ON $10-$20 Million 366%
7 272 Stealth Monitoring Mississauga, ON $20-$50 Million 236%
8 305 Seasonal Impact Edmonton, AB $5-$10 Million 190%
9 357 Russell Industries Burlington, ON $100-$200 Million 119%
