Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing industrial services companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|64
|Wyse Meter Solutions
|Mississauga, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|1,394%
|2
|78
|Panevo
|Vancouver, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|1,088%
|3
|101
|Nucleom
|Quebec City, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|937%
|4
|109
|RecycleSmart
|Richmond, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|875%
|5
|128
|Waste Solutions Canada
|London, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|720%
|6
|202
|BOS Innovations
|Dorchester, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|366%
|7
|272
|Stealth Monitoring
|Mississauga, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|236%
|8
|305
|Seasonal Impact
|Edmonton, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|190%
|9
|357
|Russell Industries
|Burlington, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|119%
FILED UNDER: Regional & Industry Rankings