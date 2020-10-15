Growth List

Meet Canada's Fastest-Growing Information Technology Companies: 2020 Growth List

Growth 500: Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies
Here is the complete list of Canada's fastest-growing information technology companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 7 Honk Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 11,319%
2 19 CloudOps Montreal, QC $10-$20 Million 5,310%
3 25 Ecopia.AI Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 3,415%
4 46 IRT Technologies Saint-Laurent, QC $2-$5 Million 1,939%
5 53 Incepta Solutions Mississauga, ON $2-$5 Million 1,677%
6 66 Giatec Scientific Nepean, ON $2-$5 Million 1,359%
7 74 Maerospace Waterloo, ON $2-$5 Million 1,234%
8 80 MDOS Consulting Ottawa, ON $2-$5 Million 1,087%
9 84 Calligo Oakville, ON $20-$50 Million 1,077%
10 97 J&M Group Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 962%
11 99 Prodigy Ventures Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 938%
12 111 FenceCore Saint-Laurent, QC $5-$10 Million 867%
13 115 ThinkOn Etobicoke, ON $10-$20 Million 827%
14 120 XRM Vision Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 792%
15 143 HelpOX Mascouche, QC $5-$10 Million 640%
16 146 AOT Technologies Victoria, BC $2-$5 Million 623%
17 148 HostedBizz Ottawa, ON $5-$10 Million 612%
18 165 Openmind Technologies Blainville, QC $5-$10 Million 487%
19 207 D2C Media Montreal, QC $20-$50 Million 358%
20 209 Ook Enterprises Vancouver, BC $2-$5 Million 357%
21 220 BlueBird IT Solutions Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 336%
22 222 StoreForce North York, ON $5-$10 Million 335%
23 227 Carbon60 Richmond Hill, ON $10-$20 Million 325%
24 230 Acentury Richmond Hill, ON $5-$10 Million 320%
25 233 Neovation Learning Solutions Winnipeg, MB $2-$5 Million 315%
26 243 Ciao Quebec City, QC $5-$10 Million 286%
27 250 F12.net Edmonton, AB $20-$50 Million 273%
28 253 LiveBarn Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 272%
29 255 CloseReach Ottawa, ON $5-$10 Million 270%
30 276 Debian Expera IT Calgary, AB $5-$10 Million 233%
31 280 Digital Echidna London, ON $5-$10 Million 224%
32 297 PointClickCare Technologies Mississauga, ON $200-$500 Million 198%
33 334 M.I.T. Consulting Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 151%
34 342 Keeran Networks Edmonton, AB $2-$5 Million 140%
35 343 Quadbridge Montreal, QC $50-$100 Million 139%
36 355 Softlanding Solutions Vancouver, BC $10-$20 Million 120%
37 358 Quest Audio Visual Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 117%
38 364 Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions Edmonton, AB $5-$10 Million 106%
39 369 Orangutech Ottawa, ON $5-$10 Million 97%
40 375 ProjectLine Solutions Saskatoon, SK $5-$10 Million 93%
41 377 Clear Concepts Winnipeg, MB $5-$10 Million 92%
42 396 happier IT White Rock, BC $5-$10 Million 77%
43 407 SPICE Technology Group Mississauga, ON $2-$5 Million 67%
