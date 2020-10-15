Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Information Technology Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing information technology companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|7
|Honk
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|11,319%
|2
|19
|CloudOps
|Montreal, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|5,310%
|3
|25
|Ecopia.AI
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|3,415%
|4
|46
|IRT Technologies
|Saint-Laurent, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|1,939%
|5
|53
|Incepta Solutions
|Mississauga, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,677%
|6
|66
|Giatec Scientific
|Nepean, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,359%
|7
|74
|Maerospace
|Waterloo, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,234%
|8
|80
|MDOS Consulting
|Ottawa, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,087%
|9
|84
|Calligo
|Oakville, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|1,077%
|10
|97
|J&M Group
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|962%
|11
|99
|Prodigy Ventures
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|938%
|12
|111
|FenceCore
|Saint-Laurent, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|867%
|13
|115
|ThinkOn
|Etobicoke, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|827%
|14
|120
|XRM Vision
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|792%
|15
|143
|HelpOX
|Mascouche, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|640%
|16
|146
|AOT Technologies
|Victoria, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|623%
|17
|148
|HostedBizz
|Ottawa, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|612%
|18
|165
|Openmind Technologies
|Blainville, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|487%
|19
|207
|D2C Media
|Montreal, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|358%
|20
|209
|Ook Enterprises
|Vancouver, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|357%
|21
|220
|BlueBird IT Solutions
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|336%
|22
|222
|StoreForce
|North York, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|335%
|23
|227
|Carbon60
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|325%
|24
|230
|Acentury
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|320%
|25
|233
|Neovation Learning Solutions
|Winnipeg, MB
|$2-$5 Million
|315%
|26
|243
|Ciao
|Quebec City, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|286%
|27
|250
|F12.net
|Edmonton, AB
|$20-$50 Million
|273%
|28
|253
|LiveBarn
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|272%
|29
|255
|CloseReach
|Ottawa, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|270%
|30
|276
|Debian Expera IT
|Calgary, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|233%
|31
|280
|Digital Echidna
|London, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|224%
|32
|297
|PointClickCare Technologies
|Mississauga, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|198%
|33
|334
|M.I.T. Consulting
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|151%
|34
|342
|Keeran Networks
|Edmonton, AB
|$2-$5 Million
|140%
|35
|343
|Quadbridge
|Montreal, QC
|$50-$100 Million
|139%
|36
|355
|Softlanding Solutions
|Vancouver, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|120%
|37
|358
|Quest Audio Visual
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|117%
|38
|364
|Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions
|Edmonton, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|106%
|39
|369
|Orangutech
|Ottawa, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|97%
|40
|375
|ProjectLine Solutions
|Saskatoon, SK
|$5-$10 Million
|93%
|41
|377
|Clear Concepts
|Winnipeg, MB
|$5-$10 Million
|92%
|42
|396
|happier IT
|White Rock, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|77%
|43
|407
|SPICE Technology Group
|Mississauga, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|67%
