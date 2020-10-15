Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Companies: 2020 Growth List

By

(iStock)

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete Growth 2020 Ranking » Complete Startup 2020 Ranking » CEO Summit »

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing manufacturing companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 18 TriggerTech Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 5,331%
2 22 MY Construction Supply Brantford, ON $5-$10 Million 3,792%
3 48 Voltera Kitchener, ON $2-$5 Million 1,841%
4 52 Herbaland Richmond, BC $20-$50 Million 1,683%
5 54 TGL Mississauga, ON $5-$10 Million 1,677%
6 62 GENYK Shawinigan, QC $20-$50 Million 1,449%
7 102 Partake Brewing Calgary, AB $2-$5 Million 920%
8 117 Surgically Clean Air Mississauga, ON $5-$10 Million 816%
9 121 Precision Fab Aylmer, ON $20-$50 Million 764%
10 125 Big Country Raw Smithville, ON $10-$20 Million 724%
11 126 Avid Apparel North York, ON $20-$50 Million 722%
12 132 Bold Canine Erin, ON $5-$10 Million 698%
13 134 Premise LED Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 690%
14 139 Introspect Technology Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 668%
15 147 Jupiter Avionics Kelowna, BC $2-$5 Million 614%
16 156 Canadian Down & Feather Company Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 537%
17 158 LED Smart Surrey, BC $10-$20 Million 527%
18 166 SPYPOINT Victoriaville, QC $50-$100 Million 487%
19 171 KW Signs Kitchener, ON $2-$5 Million 460%
20 187 Labsurface Terrebonne, QC $5-$10 Million 412%
21 190 Pliteq Vaughan, ON $20-$50 Million 402%
22 195 UPequip Verchères, QC $10-$20 Million 389%
23 197 Shearwater Research Richmond, BC $20-$50 Million 378%
24 201 CareHawk Kitchener, ON $5-$10 Million 368%
25 208 Harmonic Machine Chilliwack, BC $5-$10 Million 357%
26 215 Gincor Werx North Bay, ON $50-$100 Million 340%
27 216 Canada Goose Toronto, ON $500-$1,000 Million 339%
28 219 Kinova Boisbriand, QC $20-$50 Million 338%
29 226 Righteous Gelato Calgary, AB $5-$10 Million 328%
30 239 O'Doughs Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 295%
31 240 First Light Technologies Victoria, BC $5-$10 Million 293%
32 262 Motion Composites Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, QC $20-$50 Million 259%
33 270 Sweets from the Earth Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 242%
34 277 Diva International Kitchener, ON $20-$50 Million 232%
35 281 Eclipse Automation Cambridge, ON $100-$200 Million 223%
36 290 ASTRAPAC Markham, ON $5-$10 Million 212%
37 293 C17 Media Richmond Hill, ON $2-$5 Million 204%
38 300 E.B. Box Company Richmond Hill, ON $10-$20 Million 195%
39 302 iS5 Communications Mississauga, ON $5-$10 Million 194%
40 307 Theatrixx Technologies Montreal, QC $20-$50 Million 189%
41 309 Damotech Boisbriand, QC $10-$20 Million 186%
42 312 BioNeutra North America Edmonton, AB $20-$50 Million 185%
43 313 STEMCELL Technologies Vancouver, BC $200-$500 Million 184%
44 326 Promag Enviro Systems Langley, BC $2-$5 Million 164%
45 332 Trusscore Palmerston, ON $20-$50 Million 155%
46 336 Terra Cotta Foods Georgetown, ON $2-$5 Million 149%
47 339 MAD Elevator Mississauga, ON $20-$50 Million 141%
48 346 MTL Technologies Chambly, QC $10-$20 Million 134%
49 348 Allpack Solutions Pontypool, ON $2-$5 Million 133%
50 350 Beneco Packaging Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 133%
51 354 Eco Guardian Newmarket, ON $5-$10 Million 120%
52 361 Fourmi Bionique Montreal, QC $2-$5 Million 113%
53 384 CareGo Tek Burlington, ON $10-$20 Million 86%
54 386 ORO Design & Manufacturing Oro-Medonte, ON $5-$10 Million 84%
55 387 Advance Lumber and Pallet Surrey, BC $10-$20 Million 83%
56 390 CAC Turbo Intercool Mississauga, ON $2-$5 Million 81%
57 400 Britespan Building Systems Wingham, ON $20-$50 Million 73%
58 402 StarTech.com London, ON $200-$500 Million 71%
59 404 The Staffing Exchange Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 70%
60 411 KinsBrae Packaging Cambridge, ON $2-$5 Million 61%
FILED UNDER: