Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing manufacturing companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|18
|TriggerTech
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|5,331%
|2
|22
|MY Construction Supply
|Brantford, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|3,792%
|3
|48
|Voltera
|Kitchener, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,841%
|4
|52
|Herbaland
|Richmond, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|1,683%
|5
|54
|TGL
|Mississauga, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,677%
|6
|62
|GENYK
|Shawinigan, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|1,449%
|7
|102
|Partake Brewing
|Calgary, AB
|$2-$5 Million
|920%
|8
|117
|Surgically Clean Air
|Mississauga, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|816%
|9
|121
|Precision Fab
|Aylmer, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|764%
|10
|125
|Big Country Raw
|Smithville, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|724%
|11
|126
|Avid Apparel
|North York, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|722%
|12
|132
|Bold Canine
|Erin, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|698%
|13
|134
|Premise LED
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|690%
|14
|139
|Introspect Technology
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|668%
|15
|147
|Jupiter Avionics
|Kelowna, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|614%
|16
|156
|Canadian Down & Feather Company
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|537%
|17
|158
|LED Smart
|Surrey, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|527%
|18
|166
|SPYPOINT
|Victoriaville, QC
|$50-$100 Million
|487%
|19
|171
|KW Signs
|Kitchener, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|460%
|20
|187
|Labsurface
|Terrebonne, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|412%
|21
|190
|Pliteq
|Vaughan, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|402%
|22
|195
|UPequip
|Verchères, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|389%
|23
|197
|Shearwater Research
|Richmond, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|378%
|24
|201
|CareHawk
|Kitchener, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|368%
|25
|208
|Harmonic Machine
|Chilliwack, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|357%
|26
|215
|Gincor Werx
|North Bay, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|340%
|27
|216
|Canada Goose
|Toronto, ON
|$500-$1,000 Million
|339%
|28
|219
|Kinova
|Boisbriand, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|338%
|29
|226
|Righteous Gelato
|Calgary, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|328%
|30
|239
|O'Doughs
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|295%
|31
|240
|First Light Technologies
|Victoria, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|293%
|32
|262
|Motion Composites
|Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|259%
|33
|270
|Sweets from the Earth
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|242%
|34
|277
|Diva International
|Kitchener, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|232%
|35
|281
|Eclipse Automation
|Cambridge, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|223%
|36
|290
|ASTRAPAC
|Markham, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|212%
|37
|293
|C17 Media
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|204%
|38
|300
|E.B. Box Company
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|195%
|39
|302
|iS5 Communications
|Mississauga, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|194%
|40
|307
|Theatrixx Technologies
|Montreal, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|189%
|41
|309
|Damotech
|Boisbriand, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|186%
|42
|312
|BioNeutra North America
|Edmonton, AB
|$20-$50 Million
|185%
|43
|313
|STEMCELL Technologies
|Vancouver, BC
|$200-$500 Million
|184%
|44
|326
|Promag Enviro Systems
|Langley, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|164%
|45
|332
|Trusscore
|Palmerston, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|155%
|46
|336
|Terra Cotta Foods
|Georgetown, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|149%
|47
|339
|MAD Elevator
|Mississauga, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|141%
|48
|346
|MTL Technologies
|Chambly, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|134%
|49
|348
|Allpack Solutions
|Pontypool, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|133%
|50
|350
|Beneco Packaging
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|133%
|51
|354
|Eco Guardian
|Newmarket, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|120%
|52
|361
|Fourmi Bionique
|Montreal, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|113%
|53
|384
|CareGo Tek
|Burlington, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|86%
|54
|386
|ORO Design & Manufacturing
|Oro-Medonte, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|84%
|55
|387
|Advance Lumber and Pallet
|Surrey, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|83%
|56
|390
|CAC Turbo Intercool
|Mississauga, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|81%
|57
|400
|Britespan Building Systems
|Wingham, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|73%
|58
|402
|StarTech.com
|London, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|71%
|59
|404
|The Staffing Exchange
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|70%
|60
|411
|KinsBrae Packaging
|Cambridge, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|61%
