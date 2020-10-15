Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Marketing & Media Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing marketing and media companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 12 Ahava Digital Group Kitchener, ON $50-$100 Million 8,283%
2 26 Generis Group Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 2,988%
3 35 Guaranteed Removals Burlington, ON $20-$50 Million 2,504%
4 36 Dialekta Montreal, QC $10-$20 Million 2,471%
5 39 CyberPublicity Montreal, QC $2-$5 Million 2,171%
6 43 Push Media Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 1,975%
7 56 Media One Creative Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 1,607%
8 65 Squeeze Quebec City, QC $10-$20 Million 1,367%
9 70 SendtoNews Victoria, BC $50-$100 Million 1,274%
10 76 Embr Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 1,126%
11 77 seoplus+ Ottawa, ON $2-$5 Million 1,099%
12 85 Underdog Studio Etobicoke, ON $2-$5 Million 1,072%
13 94 Bloom Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 989%
14 116 Elite Digital Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 817%
15 119 Perkuto Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 804%
16 122 sMedia Regina, SK $10-$20 Million 761%
17 130 Viral Nation Mississauga, ON $20-$50 Million 717%
18 167 Operatic Agency Hamilton, ON $5-$10 Million 481%
19 169 H2O Digital Richmond Hill, ON $1-$2 Million 480%
20 176 Index Exchange Toronto, ON $100-$200 Million 437%
21 179 AVShop.ca Markham, ON $20-$50 Million 431%
22 183 RingPartner Victoria, BC $10-$20 Million 422%
23 229 FKA Edmonton, AB $5-$10 Million 321%
24 232 Dig Insights Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 316%
25 237 theScore Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 298%
26 241 44 North Digital Marketing London, ON $1-$2 Million 289%
27 242 Jumpfactor Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 287%
28 246 tbk London, ON $2-$5 Million 282%
29 257 Art & Science Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 265%
30 268 Appnovation Vancouver, BC $50-$100 Million 249%
31 273 L'Éloi Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 235%
32 288 1Milk2Sugars Toronto, QC $2-$5 Million 217%
33 319 Total Area Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON $2-$5 Million 181%
34 321 WordJack Media Collingwood, ON $2-$5 Million 172%
35 330 Candybox Marketing Mississauga, ON $2-$5 Million 159%
36 331 LinkNow Media Montreal, QC $10-$20 Million 158%
37 333 BreezeMaxWeb Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 154%
38 356 Rock-It Promotions Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 119%
39 359 Shift Marketing Pickering, ON $2-$5 Million 114%
40 391 My Broadcasting Corporation Renfrew, ON $10-$20 Million 81%
41 403 Thunderbird Entertainment Group Vancouver, BC $50-$100 Million 70%
42 405 Ext. Marketing Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 68%
43 415 Maple Diversity Communications Mississauga, ON $2-$5 Million 54%
