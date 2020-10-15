Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Marketing & Media Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing marketing and media companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|12
|Ahava Digital Group
|Kitchener, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|8,283%
|2
|26
|Generis Group
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|2,988%
|3
|35
|Guaranteed Removals
|Burlington, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|2,504%
|4
|36
|Dialekta
|Montreal, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|2,471%
|5
|39
|CyberPublicity
|Montreal, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|2,171%
|6
|43
|Push Media
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,975%
|7
|56
|Media One Creative
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,607%
|8
|65
|Squeeze
|Quebec City, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|1,367%
|9
|70
|SendtoNews
|Victoria, BC
|$50-$100 Million
|1,274%
|10
|76
|Embr
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,126%
|11
|77
|seoplus+
|Ottawa, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,099%
|12
|85
|Underdog Studio
|Etobicoke, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,072%
|13
|94
|Bloom
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|989%
|14
|116
|Elite Digital
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|817%
|15
|119
|Perkuto
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|804%
|16
|122
|sMedia
|Regina, SK
|$10-$20 Million
|761%
|17
|130
|Viral Nation
|Mississauga, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|717%
|18
|167
|Operatic Agency
|Hamilton, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|481%
|19
|169
|H2O Digital
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$1-$2 Million
|480%
|20
|176
|Index Exchange
|Toronto, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|437%
|21
|179
|AVShop.ca
|Markham, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|431%
|22
|183
|RingPartner
|Victoria, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|422%
|23
|229
|FKA
|Edmonton, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|321%
|24
|232
|Dig Insights
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|316%
|25
|237
|theScore
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|298%
|26
|241
|44 North Digital Marketing
|London, ON
|$1-$2 Million
|289%
|27
|242
|Jumpfactor
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|287%
|28
|246
|tbk
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|282%
|29
|257
|Art & Science
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|265%
|30
|268
|Appnovation
|Vancouver, BC
|$50-$100 Million
|249%
|31
|273
|L'Éloi
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|235%
|32
|288
|1Milk2Sugars
|Toronto, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|217%
|33
|319
|Total Area
|Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|181%
|34
|321
|WordJack Media
|Collingwood, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|172%
|35
|330
|Candybox Marketing
|Mississauga, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|159%
|36
|331
|LinkNow Media
|Montreal, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|158%
|37
|333
|BreezeMaxWeb
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|154%
|38
|356
|Rock-It Promotions
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|119%
|39
|359
|Shift Marketing
|Pickering, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|114%
|40
|391
|My Broadcasting Corporation
|Renfrew, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|81%
|41
|403
|Thunderbird Entertainment Group
|Vancouver, BC
|$50-$100 Million
|70%
|42
|405
|Ext. Marketing
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|68%
|43
|415
|Maple Diversity Communications
|Mississauga, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|54%
