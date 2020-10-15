Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Professional Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing professional services companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 24 Levio Quebec City, QC $50-$100 Million 3,637%
2 38 Live Patrol Mississauga, ON $2-$5 Million 2,185%
3 41 Diff Montreal, QC $10-$20 Million 2,148%
4 63 RAM Consulting Vancouver, BC $5-$10 Million 1,396%
5 68 Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) Markham, ON $5-$10 Million 1,301%
6 86 Greenbrain Richmond Hill, ON $5-$10 Million 1,071%
7 89 3RA Intercâmbio Vancouver, BC $2-$5 Million 1,026%
8 92 Ironstone Product Development Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 1,006%
9 98 KEY Education Vancouver, BC $2-$5 Million 947%
10 105 eshine Cleaning Services Winnipeg, MB $2-$5 Million 900%
11 135 Dempton Consulting Group Montreal, QC $10-$20 Million 689%
12 137 Lightenco Ottawa, ON $2-$5 Million 673%
13 142 MaxSold Kingston, ON $5-$10 Million 655%
14 145 The Delivery Group Oakville, ON $20-$50 Million 629%
15 149 YLaw Vancouver, BC $2-$5 Million 583%
16 150 NewFound Recruiting Ottawa, ON $20-$50 Million 579%
17 161 Big Bang Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 515%
18 178 DX - Event Furnishings Quebec City, QC $5-$10 Million 435%
19 184 Isaac Operations Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 419%
20 203 dentalcorp Toronto, ON $500-$1,000 Million 364%
21 204 The Burnie Group Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 364%
22 224 Tundra Technical Solutions Toronto, ON $200-$500 Million 331%
23 228 Expert'ease Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 323%
24 236 Inertia Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 303%
25 259 Trindent Management Consulting Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 263%
26 279 DPM Energy Concord, ON $5-$10 Million 225%
27 283 KRB Lawyers Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 222%
28 285 Gauvreau & Associates CPA Peterborough, ON $2-$5 Million 221%
29 286 STGM Architectes Quebec City, QC $10-$20 Million 219%
30 289 Marketers on Demand Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 215%
31 296 JMP Solutions London, ON $50-$100 Million 201%
32 304 Argyle Public Relationships Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 191%
33 314 Maven Consulting North Vancouver, BC $2-$5 Million 183%
34 315 OPIN Digital Ottawa, ON $2-$5 Million 182%
35 322 Worksite Safety Compliance Centre Dundas, ON $2-$5 Million 172%
36 324 Optimus SBR Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 165%
37 325 The Marquee Group Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 165%
38 329 X-Design Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 159%
39 344 Cambium Peterborough, ON $10-$20 Million 135%
40 352 Ecofish Research Courtenay, BC $10-$20 Million 129%
41 363 Scribendi Chatham, ON $10-$20 Million 108%
42 370 Nordicity Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 96%
43 371 Insight Psychological Edmonton, AB $2-$5 Million 96%
44 374 Pure Staffing Solutions Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 95%
45 378 Liberty Smart Security Edmonton, AB $20-$50 Million 91%
46 385 IQ Partners Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 84%
47 392 VistaVu Solutions Calgary, AB $10-$20 Million 79%
48 394 Abeilles Busy Bees Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 78%
49 399 AET Group Kitchener, ON $2-$5 Million 74%
50 409 S2S Environmental Pickering, ON $5-$10 Million 62%
