Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Professional Services Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing professional services companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|24
|Levio
|Quebec City, QC
|$50-$100 Million
|3,637%
|2
|38
|Live Patrol
|Mississauga, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|2,185%
|3
|41
|Diff
|Montreal, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|2,148%
|4
|63
|RAM Consulting
|Vancouver, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|1,396%
|5
|68
|Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA)
|Markham, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,301%
|6
|86
|Greenbrain
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,071%
|7
|89
|3RA Intercâmbio
|Vancouver, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|1,026%
|8
|92
|Ironstone Product Development
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,006%
|9
|98
|KEY Education
|Vancouver, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|947%
|10
|105
|eshine Cleaning Services
|Winnipeg, MB
|$2-$5 Million
|900%
|11
|135
|Dempton Consulting Group
|Montreal, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|689%
|12
|137
|Lightenco
|Ottawa, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|673%
|13
|142
|MaxSold
|Kingston, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|655%
|14
|145
|The Delivery Group
|Oakville, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|629%
|15
|149
|YLaw
|Vancouver, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|583%
|16
|150
|NewFound Recruiting
|Ottawa, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|579%
|17
|161
|Big Bang
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|515%
|18
|178
|DX - Event Furnishings
|Quebec City, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|435%
|19
|184
|Isaac Operations
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|419%
|20
|203
|dentalcorp
|Toronto, ON
|$500-$1,000 Million
|364%
|21
|204
|The Burnie Group
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|364%
|22
|224
|Tundra Technical Solutions
|Toronto, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|331%
|23
|228
|Expert'ease
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|323%
|24
|236
|Inertia
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|303%
|25
|259
|Trindent Management Consulting
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|263%
|26
|279
|DPM Energy
|Concord, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|225%
|27
|283
|KRB Lawyers
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|222%
|28
|285
|Gauvreau & Associates CPA
|Peterborough, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|221%
|29
|286
|STGM Architectes
|Quebec City, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|219%
|30
|289
|Marketers on Demand
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|215%
|31
|296
|JMP Solutions
|London, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|201%
|32
|304
|Argyle Public Relationships
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|191%
|33
|314
|Maven Consulting
|North Vancouver, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|183%
|34
|315
|OPIN Digital
|Ottawa, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|182%
|35
|322
|Worksite Safety Compliance Centre
|Dundas, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|172%
|36
|324
|Optimus SBR
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|165%
|37
|325
|The Marquee Group
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|165%
|38
|329
|X-Design
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|159%
|39
|344
|Cambium
|Peterborough, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|135%
|40
|352
|Ecofish Research
|Courtenay, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|129%
|41
|363
|Scribendi
|Chatham, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|108%
|42
|370
|Nordicity
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|96%
|43
|371
|Insight Psychological
|Edmonton, AB
|$2-$5 Million
|96%
|44
|374
|Pure Staffing Solutions
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|95%
|45
|378
|Liberty Smart Security
|Edmonton, AB
|$20-$50 Million
|91%
|46
|385
|IQ Partners
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|84%
|47
|392
|VistaVu Solutions
|Calgary, AB
|$10-$20 Million
|79%
|48
|394
|Abeilles Busy Bees
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|78%
|49
|399
|AET Group
|Kitchener, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|74%
|50
|409
|S2S Environmental
|Pickering, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|62%
FILED UNDER: Regional & Industry Rankings