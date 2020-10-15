Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Real Estate Companies: 2020 Growth List

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing real estate companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 1 Marlin Spring Toronto, ON $100-$200 Million 57,144%
2 10 Avana RM of Sherwood, SK $10-$20 Million 9,888%
3 11 CentreCourt Toronto, ON $500-$1,000 Million 9,337%
4 47 Trudel Alliance Quebec City, QC $20-$50 Million 1,875%
5 73 Highstreet Ventures Kelowna, BC $20-$50 Million 1,253%
6 112 Search Realty Mississauga, ON $5-$10 Million 852%
7 162 Faction Projects Kelowna, BC $10-$20 Million 515%
8 244 Equium Group Calgary, AB $2-$5 Million 286%
9 379 Skyline Group of Companies Guelph, ON $200-$500 Million 90%
10 382 Pacific Quorum Properties Vancouver, BC $10-$20 Million 87%
11 410 2 Percent Realty Calgary, AB $5-$10 Million 61%
