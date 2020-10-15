Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Real Estate Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing real estate companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|1
|Marlin Spring
|Toronto, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|57,144%
|2
|10
|Avana
|RM of Sherwood, SK
|$10-$20 Million
|9,888%
|3
|11
|CentreCourt
|Toronto, ON
|$500-$1,000 Million
|9,337%
|4
|47
|Trudel Alliance
|Quebec City, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|1,875%
|5
|73
|Highstreet Ventures
|Kelowna, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|1,253%
|6
|112
|Search Realty
|Mississauga, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|852%
|7
|162
|Faction Projects
|Kelowna, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|515%
|8
|244
|Equium Group
|Calgary, AB
|$2-$5 Million
|286%
|9
|379
|Skyline Group of Companies
|Guelph, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|90%
|10
|382
|Pacific Quorum Properties
|Vancouver, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|87%
|11
|410
|2 Percent Realty
|Calgary, AB
|$5-$10 Million
|61%
