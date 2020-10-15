Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Retail Companies: 2020 Growth List

By

(iStock)

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete Growth 2020 Ranking » Complete Startup 2020 Ranking » CEO Summit »

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing retail companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 5 Article Vancouver, BC $200-$500 Million 12,556%
2 9 Pela Kelowna, BC $20-$50 Million 10,256%
3 72 Numi Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 1,258%
4 79 GoodMorning.com Edmonton, AB $20-$50 Million 1,088%
5 95 CanadaWheels.ca Ottawa, ON $2-$5 Million 982%
6 131 HGreg Saint-Eustache, QC >$1 Billion 701%
7 141 BBQ Québec Longueuil, QC $10-$20 Million 660%
8 182 Quesada Burritos & Tacos Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 424%
9 261 Jacked Factory St. John's, NL $20-$50 Million 262%
10 318 Touge Tuning Mississauga, ON $2-$5 Million 181%
11 353 Luxy Hair Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 121%
12 362 Kasa Supply Surrey, BC $20-$50 Million 110%
13 368 Pulp & Press London, ON $2-$5 Million 101%
14 383 Mama Earth Organics Peterborough, ON $10-$20 Million 86%
FILED UNDER: