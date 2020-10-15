Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Retail Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing retail companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|5
|Article
|Vancouver, BC
|$200-$500 Million
|12,556%
|2
|9
|Pela
|Kelowna, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|10,256%
|3
|72
|Numi
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,258%
|4
|79
|GoodMorning.com
|Edmonton, AB
|$20-$50 Million
|1,088%
|5
|95
|CanadaWheels.ca
|Ottawa, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|982%
|6
|131
|HGreg
|Saint-Eustache, QC
|>$1 Billion
|701%
|7
|141
|BBQ Québec
|Longueuil, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|660%
|8
|182
|Quesada Burritos & Tacos
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|424%
|9
|261
|Jacked Factory
|St. John's, NL
|$20-$50 Million
|262%
|10
|318
|Touge Tuning
|Mississauga, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|181%
|11
|353
|Luxy Hair
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|121%
|12
|362
|Kasa Supply
|Surrey, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|110%
|13
|368
|Pulp & Press
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|101%
|14
|383
|Mama Earth Organics
|Peterborough, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|86%
FILED UNDER: Regional & Industry Rankings