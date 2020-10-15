Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing software companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 2 Fullscript Ottawa, ON $100-$200 Million 32,291%
2 13 PathFactory Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 6,535%
3 17 Thinkific Vancouver, BC $10-$20 Million 5,696%
4 27 Jobber Edmonton, AB $20-$50 Million 2,941%
5 30 Bonfire Interactive Kitchener, ON $5-$10 Million 2,828%
6 31 TouchBistro Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 2,807%
7 32 TRAXXALL Montreal, QC $5-$10 Million 2,717%
8 33 HiMama Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 2,636%
9 37 Feenics Ottawa, ON $5-$10 Million 2,408%
10 44 ThinkLP Waterloo, ON $5-$10 Million 1,961%
11 50 Pixieset Vancouver, BC $20-$50 Million 1,787%
12 51 Kimoby Quebec City, QC $2-$5 Million 1,759%
13 57 Assent Compliance Ottawa, ON $20-$50 Million 1,550%
14 67 Fiix Software Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 1,351%
15 69 Thoughtexchange Rossland, BC $10-$20 Million 1,281%
16 81 Rentsync St. Catharines, ON $5-$10 Million 1,086%
17 82 Martello Technologies Kanata, ON $10-$20 Million 1,079%
18 100 Bold Commerce Winnipeg, MB $20-$50 Million 937%
19 103 Mintent Vancouver, BC $2-$5 Million 919%
20 104 Mobials London, ON $2-$5 Million 906%
21 106 LMN Markham, ON $5-$10 Million 896%
22 107 GSoft Montreal, QC $50-$100 Million 882%
23 118 Daisy Intelligence Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 815%
24 140 CoPilot AI Vancouver, BC $1-$2 Million 664%
25 153 Osedea Montreal, QC $2-$5 Million 567%
26 164 iLLOGIKA Montreal, QC $2-$5 Million 494%
27 174 DashThis Quebec City, QC $2-$5 Million 447%
28 175 Geotab Oakville, ON $200-$500 Million 446%
29 180 Vendasta Saskatoon, SK $20-$50 Million 429%
30 192 AppArmor Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 400%
31 196 Indellient Oakville, ON $10-$20 Million 384%
32 199 Pagefreezer Vancouver, BC $5-$10 Million 375%
33 200 XipLink Montreal, QC $10-$20 Million 374%
34 217 WorldReach Software Ottawa, ON $20-$50 Million 339%
35 218 LawDepot.com Edmonton, AB $50-$100 Million 339%
36 234 Upfeat Media Winnipeg, MB $2-$5 Million 308%
37 265 Emyode Île des Soeurs, QC $5-$10 Million 256%
38 282 mobileLIVE Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 223%
39 284 Global Relay Vancouver, BC $100-$200 Million 222%
40 291 NamSys Bolton, ON $2-$5 Million 205%
41 299 Easy Projects Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 195%
42 306 Parking BOXX Sarnia, ON $5-$10 Million 189%
43 320 Clearbridge Mobile Vaughan, ON $10-$20 Million 176%
44 335 Lim Geomatics Ottawa, ON $2-$5 Million 149%
45 360 Commerce Dynamics Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 113%
46 373 Crawford Technologies Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 95%
47 381 PharmAchieve Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 88%
48 414 DevFacto Edmonton, AB $20-$50 Million 58%
