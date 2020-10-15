Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing software companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|2
|Fullscript
|Ottawa, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|32,291%
|2
|13
|PathFactory
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|6,535%
|3
|17
|Thinkific
|Vancouver, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|5,696%
|4
|27
|Jobber
|Edmonton, AB
|$20-$50 Million
|2,941%
|5
|30
|Bonfire Interactive
|Kitchener, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|2,828%
|6
|31
|TouchBistro
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|2,807%
|7
|32
|TRAXXALL
|Montreal, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|2,717%
|8
|33
|HiMama
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|2,636%
|9
|37
|Feenics
|Ottawa, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|2,408%
|10
|44
|ThinkLP
|Waterloo, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,961%
|11
|50
|Pixieset
|Vancouver, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|1,787%
|12
|51
|Kimoby
|Quebec City, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|1,759%
|13
|57
|Assent Compliance
|Ottawa, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|1,550%
|14
|67
|Fiix Software
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|1,351%
|15
|69
|Thoughtexchange
|Rossland, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|1,281%
|16
|81
|Rentsync
|St. Catharines, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,086%
|17
|82
|Martello Technologies
|Kanata, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|1,079%
|18
|100
|Bold Commerce
|Winnipeg, MB
|$20-$50 Million
|937%
|19
|103
|Mintent
|Vancouver, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|919%
|20
|104
|Mobials
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|906%
|21
|106
|LMN
|Markham, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|896%
|22
|107
|GSoft
|Montreal, QC
|$50-$100 Million
|882%
|23
|118
|Daisy Intelligence
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|815%
|24
|140
|CoPilot AI
|Vancouver, BC
|$1-$2 Million
|664%
|25
|153
|Osedea
|Montreal, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|567%
|26
|164
|iLLOGIKA
|Montreal, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|494%
|27
|174
|DashThis
|Quebec City, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|447%
|28
|175
|Geotab
|Oakville, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|446%
|29
|180
|Vendasta
|Saskatoon, SK
|$20-$50 Million
|429%
|30
|192
|AppArmor
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|400%
|31
|196
|Indellient
|Oakville, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|384%
|32
|199
|Pagefreezer
|Vancouver, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|375%
|33
|200
|XipLink
|Montreal, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|374%
|34
|217
|WorldReach Software
|Ottawa, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|339%
|35
|218
|LawDepot.com
|Edmonton, AB
|$50-$100 Million
|339%
|36
|234
|Upfeat Media
|Winnipeg, MB
|$2-$5 Million
|308%
|37
|265
|Emyode
|Île des Soeurs, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|256%
|38
|282
|mobileLIVE
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|223%
|39
|284
|Global Relay
|Vancouver, BC
|$100-$200 Million
|222%
|40
|291
|NamSys
|Bolton, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|205%
|41
|299
|Easy Projects
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|195%
|42
|306
|Parking BOXX
|Sarnia, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|189%
|43
|320
|Clearbridge Mobile
|Vaughan, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|176%
|44
|335
|Lim Geomatics
|Ottawa, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|149%
|45
|360
|Commerce Dynamics
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|113%
|46
|373
|Crawford Technologies
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|95%
|47
|381
|PharmAchieve
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|88%
|48
|414
|DevFacto
|Edmonton, AB
|$20-$50 Million
|58%
