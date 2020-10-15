Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Transportation & Logistics Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing transportation and logistics companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|4
|Shipfusion
|Toronto, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|13,453%
|2
|15
|Safex Transport
|Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
|$10-$20 Million
|6,408%
|3
|49
|Diesel Group System
|Toronto, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,835%
|4
|87
|Energy Transportation Group
|LaSalle, QC
|$100-$200 Million
|1,068%
|5
|88
|Wellington Group of Companies
|Puslinch, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|1,032%
|6
|124
|Canadian Flatbeds
|Milton, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|740%
|7
|152
|CS-1 Transportation
|Burlington, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|567%
|8
|159
|Passport Trucking
|Toronto, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|521%
|9
|170
|The Logistics Factory
|Richmond Hill, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|474%
|10
|185
|Amar Transport
|Vaughan, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|418%
|11
|193
|Centurion Trucking
|Surrey, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|397%
|12
|211
|Left Lane Associates
|Toronto, ON
|$1-$2 Million
|353%
|13
|213
|Cargo County Group
|Brampton, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|345%
|14
|245
|Auction Transport Services
|Moncton, NB
|$5-$10 Million
|283%
|15
|256
|Spartan Freight Systems
|Mississauga, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|268%
|16
|264
|Mactrans Logistics
|Vaughan, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|257%
|17
|278
|Highlight Motor Group
|Concord, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|231%
|18
|294
|Provides live video-monitoring for building security
|Caledon, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|202%
|19
|328
|ASL Global Logistics
|Brampton, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|159%
|20
|338
|TAK Logistics
|Delta, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|144%
|21
|347
|Westport Fuel Systems
|Vancouver, BC
|$200-$500 Million
|134%
|22
|349
|Titanium Transportation Group
|Bolton, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|133%
|23
|376
|Roadies Shunt Services
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|93%
|24
|380
|Valley Carriers
|Abbotsford, BC
|$20-$50 Million
|88%
|25
|389
|Canvec Leasing
|Lachine, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|81%
