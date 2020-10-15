Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Transportation & Logistics Companies: 2020 Growth List

By

(iStock)

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing transportation and logistics companies.


Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 4 Shipfusion Toronto, ON $20-$50 Million 13,453%
2 15 Safex Transport Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC $10-$20 Million 6,408%
3 49 Diesel Group System Toronto, ON $5-$10 Million 1,835%
4 87 Energy Transportation Group LaSalle, QC $100-$200 Million 1,068%
5 88 Wellington Group of Companies Puslinch, ON $20-$50 Million 1,032%
6 124 Canadian Flatbeds Milton, ON $20-$50 Million 740%
7 152 CS-1 Transportation Burlington, ON $20-$50 Million 567%
8 159 Passport Trucking Toronto, ON $10-$20 Million 521%
9 170 The Logistics Factory Richmond Hill, ON $5-$10 Million 474%
10 185 Amar Transport Vaughan, ON $20-$50 Million 418%
11 193 Centurion Trucking Surrey, BC $10-$20 Million 397%
12 211 Left Lane Associates Toronto, ON $1-$2 Million 353%
13 213 Cargo County Group Brampton, ON $20-$50 Million 345%
14 245 Auction Transport Services Moncton, NB $5-$10 Million 283%
15 256 Spartan Freight Systems Mississauga, ON $20-$50 Million 268%
16 264 Mactrans Logistics Vaughan, ON $20-$50 Million 257%
17 278 Highlight Motor Group Concord, ON $100-$200 Million 231%
18 294 Provides live video-monitoring for building security Caledon, ON $10-$20 Million 202%
19 328 ASL Global Logistics Brampton, ON $20-$50 Million 159%
20 338 TAK Logistics Delta, BC $10-$20 Million 144%
21 347 Westport Fuel Systems Vancouver, BC $200-$500 Million 134%
22 349 Titanium Transportation Group Bolton, ON $100-$200 Million 133%
23 376 Roadies Shunt Services Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 93%
24 380 Valley Carriers Abbotsford, BC $20-$50 Million 88%
25 389 Canvec Leasing Lachine, QC $5-$10 Million 81%
