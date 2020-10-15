Growth List

Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Wholesale & Distribution Companies: 2020 Growth List

Industry Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 40 withinUs Burnaby, BC $2-$5 Million 2,163%
2 58 CANEI Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 1,512%
3 71 Carson Exports Dartmouth, NS $100-$200 Million 1,269%
4 108 Megabox Packaging Solutions Delta, BC $5-$10 Million 878%
5 168 Sinobec Trading Saint-Laurent, QC $50-$100 Million 481%
6 189 Jonluca Enterprises Vaughan, ON $20-$50 Million 404%
7 231 A1 Cash & Carry Mississauga, ON $50-$100 Million 318%
8 248 A.D. Hennick & Associates Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 278%
9 258 Food Service Solutions Mississauga, ON $10-$20 Million 265%
10 260 Faraday Lighting Toronto, ON $2-$5 Million 263%
11 287 Électrimat Brossard, QC $20-$50 Million 218%
12 310 Perfect Surfaces Airdrie, AB $2-$5 Million 185%
13 345 Arani Mont-Royal, QC $2-$5 Million 135%
14 366 QHouseKids Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC $5-$10 Million 103%
15 367 Mits Airconditioning Mississauga, ON $20-$50 Million 102%
16 401 Mountain Sports Distributiion Golden, BC $10-$20 Million 72%
17 412 Just Quality International Toronto, ON $50-$100 Million 60%
18 413 Vivere Guelph, ON $10-$20 Million 59%
