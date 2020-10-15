Meet Canada’s Fastest-Growing Wholesale & Distribution Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing wholesale and distribution companies.
|Industry Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|40
|withinUs
|Burnaby, BC
|$2-$5 Million
|2,163%
|2
|58
|CANEI
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,512%
|3
|71
|Carson Exports
|Dartmouth, NS
|$100-$200 Million
|1,269%
|4
|108
|Megabox Packaging Solutions
|Delta, BC
|$5-$10 Million
|878%
|5
|168
|Sinobec Trading
|Saint-Laurent, QC
|$50-$100 Million
|481%
|6
|189
|Jonluca Enterprises
|Vaughan, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|404%
|7
|231
|A1 Cash & Carry
|Mississauga, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|318%
|8
|248
|A.D. Hennick & Associates
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|278%
|9
|258
|Food Service Solutions
|Mississauga, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|265%
|10
|260
|Faraday Lighting
|Toronto, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|263%
|11
|287
|Électrimat
|Brossard, QC
|$20-$50 Million
|218%
|12
|310
|Perfect Surfaces
|Airdrie, AB
|$2-$5 Million
|185%
|13
|345
|Arani
|Mont-Royal, QC
|$2-$5 Million
|135%
|14
|366
|QHouseKids
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC
|$5-$10 Million
|103%
|15
|367
|Mits Airconditioning
|Mississauga, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|102%
|16
|401
|Mountain Sports Distributiion
|Golden, BC
|$10-$20 Million
|72%
|17
|412
|Just Quality International
|Toronto, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|60%
|18
|413
|Vivere
|Guelph, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|59%
