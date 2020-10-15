Meet Edmonton's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Edmonton.
|Regional Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|27
|Jobber
|$20-$50 Million
|2,941%
|2
|29
|KV Capital
|$5-$10 Million
|2,849%
|3
|79
|GoodMorning.com
|$20-$50 Million
|1,088%
|4
|218
|LawDepot.com
|$50-$100 Million
|339%
|5
|229
|FKA
|$5-$10 Million
|321%
|6
|250
|F12.net
|$20-$50 Million
|273%
|7
|305
|Seasonal Impact
|$5-$10 Million
|190%
|8
|312
|BioNeutra North America
|$20-$50 Million
|185%
|9
|342
|Keeran Networks
|$2-$5 Million
|140%
|10
|364
|Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions
|$5-$10 Million
|106%
|11
|371
|Insight Psychological
|$2-$5 Million
|96%
|12
|378
|Liberty Smart Security
|$20-$50 Million
|91%
|13
|414
|DevFacto
|$20-$50 Million
|58%
