Meet Edmonton's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Edmonton, Alta. (iStock)

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Edmonton.


Regional Rank Overall Rank Company Name 2019 Revenue Growth
1 27 Jobber $20-$50 Million 2,941%
2 29 KV Capital $5-$10 Million 2,849%
3 79 GoodMorning.com $20-$50 Million 1,088%
4 218 LawDepot.com $50-$100 Million 339%
5 229 FKA $5-$10 Million 321%
6 250 F12.net $20-$50 Million 273%
7 305 Seasonal Impact $5-$10 Million 190%
8 312 BioNeutra North America $20-$50 Million 185%
9 342 Keeran Networks $2-$5 Million 140%
10 364 Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions $5-$10 Million 106%
11 371 Insight Psychological $2-$5 Million 96%
12 378 Liberty Smart Security $20-$50 Million 91%
13 414 DevFacto $20-$50 Million 58%
