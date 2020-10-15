Meet Kitchener-Waterloo's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Kitchener-Waterloo.
|Regional Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|12
|Ahava Digital Group
|Kitchener, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|8,283%
|2
|22
|MY Construction Supply
|Brantford, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|3,792%
|3
|28
|Lunchbox Orders
|Guelph, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|2,855%
|4
|30
|Bonfire Interactive
|Kitchener, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|2,828%
|5
|44
|ThinkLP
|Waterloo, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|1,961%
|6
|48
|Voltera
|Kitchener, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,841%
|7
|74
|Maerospace
|Waterloo, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|1,234%
|8
|88
|Wellington Group of Companies
|Puslinch, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|1,032%
|9
|129
|Payroll Solutions International
|Guelph, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|718%
|10
|132
|Bold Canine
|Erin, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|698%
|11
|171
|KW Signs
|Kitchener, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|460%
|12
|188
|T&T Power Group
|Wellesley, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|407%
|13
|198
|Mapleview Agri
|Palmerston, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|375%
|14
|201
|CareHawk
|Kitchener, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|368%
|15
|202
|BOS Innovations
|Dorchester, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|366%
|16
|221
|Woodhouse Group
|Kitchener, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|335%
|17
|223
|Protekta
|Lucknow, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|334%
|18
|266
|Keyspire
|Waterloo, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|255%
|19
|277
|Diva International
|Kitchener, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|232%
|20
|281
|Eclipse Automation
|Cambridge, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|223%
|21
|303
|Fusion Homes
|Guelph, ON
|$100-$200 Million
|193%
|22
|317
|QuickContractors.com
|Guelph, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|182%
|23
|332
|Trusscore
|Palmerston, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|155%
|24
|379
|Skyline Group of Companies
|Guelph, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|90%
|25
|399
|AET Group
|Kitchener, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|74%
|26
|400
|Britespan Building Systems
|Wingham, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|73%
|27
|411
|KinsBrae Packaging
|Cambridge, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|61%
|28
|413
|Vivere
|Guelph, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|59%
