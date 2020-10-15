Growth List

Meet Kitchener-Waterloo's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. (iStock)

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Kitchener-Waterloo.


Regional Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 12 Ahava Digital Group Kitchener, ON $50-$100 Million 8,283%
2 22 MY Construction Supply Brantford, ON $5-$10 Million 3,792%
3 28 Lunchbox Orders Guelph, ON $5-$10 Million 2,855%
4 30 Bonfire Interactive Kitchener, ON $5-$10 Million 2,828%
5 44 ThinkLP Waterloo, ON $5-$10 Million 1,961%
6 48 Voltera Kitchener, ON $2-$5 Million 1,841%
7 74 Maerospace Waterloo, ON $2-$5 Million 1,234%
8 88 Wellington Group of Companies Puslinch, ON $20-$50 Million 1,032%
9 129 Payroll Solutions International Guelph, ON $2-$5 Million 718%
10 132 Bold Canine Erin, ON $5-$10 Million 698%
11 171 KW Signs Kitchener, ON $2-$5 Million 460%
12 188 T&T Power Group Wellesley, ON $10-$20 Million 407%
13 198 Mapleview Agri Palmerston, ON $10-$20 Million 375%
14 201 CareHawk Kitchener, ON $5-$10 Million 368%
15 202 BOS Innovations Dorchester, ON $10-$20 Million 366%
16 221 Woodhouse Group Kitchener, ON $10-$20 Million 335%
17 223 Protekta Lucknow, ON $5-$10 Million 334%
18 266 Keyspire Waterloo, ON $10-$20 Million 255%
19 277 Diva International Kitchener, ON $20-$50 Million 232%
20 281 Eclipse Automation Cambridge, ON $100-$200 Million 223%
21 303 Fusion Homes Guelph, ON $100-$200 Million 193%
22 317 QuickContractors.com Guelph, ON $20-$50 Million 182%
23 332 Trusscore Palmerston, ON $20-$50 Million 155%
24 379 Skyline Group of Companies Guelph, ON $200-$500 Million 90%
25 399 AET Group Kitchener, ON $2-$5 Million 74%
26 400 Britespan Building Systems Wingham, ON $20-$50 Million 73%
27 411 KinsBrae Packaging Cambridge, ON $2-$5 Million 61%
28 413 Vivere Guelph, ON $10-$20 Million 59%
