Meet London's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

London, Ont. (iStock)

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in London.


Regional Rank Overall Rank Company Name Headquarters 2019 Revenue Growth
1 20 Brookstone Windows & Doors London, ON $10-$20 Million 5,078%
2 61 Paystone London, ON $50-$100 Million 1,460%
3 104 Mobials London, ON $2-$5 Million 906%
4 121 Precision Fab Aylmer, ON $20-$50 Million 764%
5 128 Waste Solutions Canada London, ON $5-$10 Million 720%
6 155 Donaldson Heating & Air Conditioning London, ON $2-$5 Million 542%
7 241 44 North Digital Marketing London, ON $1-$2 Million 289%
8 246 tbk London, ON $2-$5 Million 282%
9 280 Digital Echidna London, ON $5-$10 Million 224%
10 296 JMP Solutions London, ON $50-$100 Million 201%
11 368 Pulp & Press London, ON $2-$5 Million 101%
12 402 StarTech.com London, ON $200-$500 Million 71%
