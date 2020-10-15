Meet London's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in London.
|Regional Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|Headquarters
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|20
|Brookstone Windows & Doors
|London, ON
|$10-$20 Million
|5,078%
|2
|61
|Paystone
|London, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|1,460%
|3
|104
|Mobials
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|906%
|4
|121
|Precision Fab
|Aylmer, ON
|$20-$50 Million
|764%
|5
|128
|Waste Solutions Canada
|London, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|720%
|6
|155
|Donaldson Heating & Air Conditioning
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|542%
|7
|241
|44 North Digital Marketing
|London, ON
|$1-$2 Million
|289%
|8
|246
|tbk
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|282%
|9
|280
|Digital Echidna
|London, ON
|$5-$10 Million
|224%
|10
|296
|JMP Solutions
|London, ON
|$50-$100 Million
|201%
|11
|368
|Pulp & Press
|London, ON
|$2-$5 Million
|101%
|12
|402
|StarTech.com
|London, ON
|$200-$500 Million
|71%
