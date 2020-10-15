Growth List

Meet Quebec City's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Quebec City.


Regional Rank Overall Rank Company Name 2019 Revenue Growth
1 24 Levio $50-$100 Million 3,637%
2 47 Trudel Alliance $20-$50 Million 1,875%
3 51 Kimoby $2-$5 Million 1,759%
4 65 Squeeze $10-$20 Million 1,367%
5 101 Nucleom $20-$50 Million 937%
6 174 DashThis $2-$5 Million 447%
7 178 DX - Event Furnishings $5-$10 Million 435%
8 243 Ciao $5-$10 Million 286%
9 286 STGM Architectes $10-$20 Million 219%
10 408 Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers $20-$50 Million 65%
