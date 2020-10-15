Meet Quebec City's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Quebec City.
|Regional Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|24
|Levio
|$50-$100 Million
|3,637%
|2
|47
|Trudel Alliance
|$20-$50 Million
|1,875%
|3
|51
|Kimoby
|$2-$5 Million
|1,759%
|4
|65
|Squeeze
|$10-$20 Million
|1,367%
|5
|101
|Nucleom
|$20-$50 Million
|937%
|6
|174
|DashThis
|$2-$5 Million
|447%
|7
|178
|DX - Event Furnishings
|$5-$10 Million
|435%
|8
|243
|Ciao
|$5-$10 Million
|286%
|9
|286
|STGM Architectes
|$10-$20 Million
|219%
|10
|408
|Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers
|$20-$50 Million
|65%
