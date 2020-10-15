Meet Winnipeg's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Winnipeg.
|Regional Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company Name
|2019 Revenue
|Growth
|1
|100
|Bold Commerce
|$20-$50 Million
|937%
|2
|105
|eshine Cleaning Services
|$2-$5 Million
|900%
|3
|233
|Neovation Learning Solutions
|$2-$5 Million
|315%
|4
|234
|Upfeat Media
|$2-$5 Million
|308%
|5
|316
|Cornerstone Timberframes
|$2-$5 Million
|182%
|6
|337
|BCV Asset Management
|$20-$50 Million
|148%
|7
|377
|Clear Concepts
|$5-$10 Million
|92%
