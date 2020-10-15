Growth List

Meet Winnipeg's Fastest-Growing Companies: 2020 Growth List

Here is the complete list of fastest-growing companies in Winnipeg.


Regional Rank Overall Rank Company Name 2019 Revenue Growth
1 100 Bold Commerce $20-$50 Million 937%
2 105 eshine Cleaning Services $2-$5 Million 900%
3 233 Neovation Learning Solutions $2-$5 Million 315%
4 234 Upfeat Media $2-$5 Million 308%
5 316 Cornerstone Timberframes $2-$5 Million 182%
6 337 BCV Asset Management $20-$50 Million 148%
7 377 Clear Concepts $5-$10 Million 92%
