Thanks for subscribing to Canadian Business Market Wrap.

We are glad that you made the decision to join us. Look for our emails every weekday at 5:15 pm. Please add canadianbusiness@mail.rogersdigitalmedia.com to your address book to ensure that our emails will make it to your inbox.

*If you are a Gmail user, you can drag and drop this email into your Primary inbox tab and click ‘Yes’ on the yellow pop-up banner. This will also ensure that our emails will be sent to the correct inbox.