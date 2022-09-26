What to Expect From CB’s Inaugural How I Made It Talk Series

Powered by the pages of Canadian Business’s fall 2022 issue, the How I Made It talk series on October 12 will feature a lineup of exceptional speakers sharing their journey to success and thoughts on the future of entrepreneurship in Canada. Together with our Signature Partner Amazon Canada, as well as Microsoft Canada, Elle Cuisine, Oliver & Bonacini and the Business Development Bank of Canada, CB’s How I Made It talk series will position Canada’s entrepreneurial landscape front and centre—addressing hot topics such as the future of e-commerce, brand development, product innovation, sustainability and culture in a dynamic environment.

Guests can look forward to a full-day of programming at Microsoft Canada’s downtown Toronto headquarters. Think live Q&As, engaging breakout sessions, a networking mixer and lunch overlooking one of the best views in the city.

Here’s a closer look at our talented cohort:

Karen Danudjaja, co-founder & CEO, Blume

Danudjaja is a prized entrepreneur who saw a gap in the market and filled it with Blume—a superfood-latte brand providing versatile, organically-formulated beverages to people at every stage of their wellness journey. Her fireside chat will set the tone for the event and break down how to build the right team for your business.

Sinead Bovell, model, futurist & AI and future of work expert

Sharing her evolution from model to futurist, Bovell’s keynote fireside chat will cover her steps to success and what she sees for the future of fashion in Canada. She’ll share touchstones from her experience founding WAYE—an organization that helps prepare the next generation of business leaders for a world radically transformed by technology.

Chris Barry, president, Microsoft Canada

As the president of Microsoft Canada, Barry is responsible for leading a world-class team. He’ll be taking the stage to break down the five business trends to watch, and will speak to his passion for driving meaningful and lasting relationships, building diverse and inclusive teams and driving positive organizational outcomes.

Jenn Harper, founder, Cheekbone Beauty

Harper understands innovation. She’s been making a name for herself in the beauty industry for several years but gained popularity quickly after being on the hit CBC show, Dragons’ Den. The founder of Cheekbone Beauty will be discussing how to leverage values as product innovation during her talk and Q&A.

Derrick Fung, founder & CEO, Drop

Fung learned a lot about starting a business when we launched Drop—the rewards app that currently boasts over five million members and is ranked top three in the app store in both Canada and the U.S. This Forbes Top 30 Under 30 recipient will bring his best five tips to get your business off the ground.

Robin Goodfellow, owner of VELA, founder of Little Bones Beverage Company

Goodfellow has designed bars in Toronto in addition to his own venues including Paradise Theatre, Osteria Rialto, the Biltmore and Sara. He’ll be sharing his experience and expertise in the rebuilding process.

Photography courtesy of Matt Watkins

Michael Katchen, founder & CEO, Wealthsimple

As the prized founder of fintech firm Wealthsimple, Katchen has been called an “industry mover” by the Financial Post, a “change agent” by CB, and one of Toronto’s 50 most influential people by Toronto Life. Katchen will be our guest speaker at the event’s closing night dinner with a discussion about how to scale your business in Canada.



Early Bird Tickets for the How I Made It talk series are available now.

Get yours today!