Growth 500
CEO Summit 2018
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
7:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Fairmont Royal York
100 Front St W, Toronto
BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC- Canada's only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. With $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers a full spectrum of risk capital, from seed investments to transition capital, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who wish to scale their businesses into global champions. Visit bdc.ca/capital
Generation after generation, Deloitte has been by the side of the entrepreneurs transforming Canada's economy. Deloitte Private is exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes. Find out more here.
Through our Global Commercial Services division, American Express offers powerful backing and support that helps companies of all sizes gain financial savings, control and efficiency. We provide a suite of payment and lending products, solutions for travel and everyday business spending, cross border payments, global currency solutions, and business financing.
Established in 1985, Microsoft Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq "MSFT") the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential. Microsoft Canada provides nationwide sales, marketing, consulting and local support services in both French and English. Headquartered in Mississauga, Microsoft Canada has nine regional offices across the country dedicated to empowering innovation, prosperity and security through great software - any time, any place and on any device. For more information on Microsoft Canada, please visit www.microsoft.ca.
Sun Life Financial Inc. ("SLF Inc.") is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2017, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management ("AUM") of $975 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com. Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
CEO Global Network is an exclusive CEO and executive peer group organization that creates opportunities for learning and development through monthly group meetings led by experienced CEOs, targeted one-to-one mentoring, and focused learning events throughout the year-including the GREAT CEOs Speaker Series. Our Members are successful individuals who have committed to working with other business leaders and our Group Leaders to develop action plans for improving their success on all levels-in their businesses, as well as in their personal and family lives. All Growth 500 winners are eligible to receive 50% off individual ticket and table pricing to the GREAT CEOs Speaker Series event on October 18th at the Mississauga Convention Centre with Keith Ferrazzi, best-selling author of Never Eat Alone and Who's Got Your Back and Founder and Chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight. Please use promo code GROWTH500 to receive this discount. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets: greatceosspeakerseries.com/keithferrazzi
The 16th annual Growth 500 CEO Summit—formerly known as the PROFIT 500 CEO Summit—is an invitation-only event produced for ambitious, successful entrepreneurs, designed exclusively for the leaders of the 2018 Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies and its companion Startup 50 ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies.
The Growth 500 CEO Summit offers a unique forum to help you identify today's promising opportunities, overcome the challenges that growing companies face and forge invaluable relationships with your entrepreneurial peers.
The Growth 500 CEO Summit offers a unique forum to help you identify today's promising opportunities, overcome the challenges that growing companies face and forge invaluable relationships with your entrepreneurial peers.
"What an amazing line-up of inspiring, motivating and energetic speakers! I thoroughly enjoyed this year's event. It was our second time attending, and we hope to make next year's list just to attend again."
—2017 CEO Summit attendee
The 2018 Growth 500 CEO Summit is an invitation-only event. Given its emphasis on peer-to-peer learning, admission to the Growth 500 CEO Summit is restricted only to those chief executives explicitly listed during such on Growth 500 application process. Invitations and paid passes are non-transferable.
Please note the following:
- Passes are available at an earlybird rate of $449 (plus tax) before August 31, 2018.
- After August 31, 2018, passes will cost $499 (plus tax).
- Seating is limited! We can guarantee only 300 passes for sale
- You must enter your unique registration code to obtain passes for your company. This code was shared with all Growth 500 CEOs via email in early August.
- Don't delay! The deadline to register for the CEO Summit is Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 5:00pm EDT. Registration will close at that time.
- Cancellations with full refunds will be accepted until Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
7:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|07:45 am
|Breakfast and networking
|8:30am
Opening remarks
|08:40am
Keynote: You've Mastered Bad and Ugly, Now Let's Tackle Good
You know how to motivate your team when the odds are stacked against you and your competitors are closing in. You long ago perfected your rallying cry. It's a large part of the reason you're sitting here today. Many leaders develop tools and strategies for succeeding when the wind is at their face. In this keynote, bestselling author, startup warrior, and Silicon Valley transplant Melissa Nightingale talks about what happens in those occasional moments as leaders when the wind is at our backs.
|09:30am
Digitize Now: Transform Your Business
In an increasingly connected, automated and data-driven world, businesses need to embrace new technologies or risk falling behind. BDC will present key facts and insights for entrepreneurs to measure their digital performance and take action to digitize now.
|10:00 am
|Networking break
|10:30 am
The Growth 500 Idea Exchange
Presented in partnership with CEO Global Network, the Growth 500 Idea Exchange features mediated small-group peer-to-peer conversations in which you can discuss, and help to solve, the top issues facing your business today. Come prepared to share, learn and establish invaluable connections with your entrepreneurial peers.
|11:30am
|Cocktail reception and networking
|12:15 pm
The Growth 500 Awards Luncheon
Over a three-course lunch, Canadian Business will celebrate the entrepreneurial successes of this year's Growth 500 and Startup 50 winners, and give special recognition to companies for achievements in such areas as revenue growth, international trade and job creation.
|1:30 pm
Lessons from the Best: Outlast and Outperform
In today's complex and ever-evolving economy, what does it take for ambitious businesses to outperform the market? At a time when sustained success is far from guaranteed in any industry, what can businesses do to outlast the competition? In this vital session, Peter Brown and Lorrie King will draw from their unique experience working with private businesses in Canada, and from in-depth research conducted drawn from more than 600 of Canada's Best Managed Companies, to provide actionable strategies you can use to outlast and outperform.
|2:00 pm
Networking break
|2:15pm
Growth Clinics, Block One
It's time to go deep and learn from your peers, as well as experts in the field. These interactive workshops will be chock-full of proven advice and useful takeaways you can apply to your business. Three workshops will run concurrently in Block One; the same three workshops will run concurrently in Block Two. You'll have a chance to attend two of the three sessions.
Workshop A: What Employees Want Now
For growing companies, attracting and retaining amazing employees isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a competitive differentiator and a key driver of success. But ever-evolving expectations and shifting demographic trends can make it difficult to know what employees really want. In this interactive panel discussion, veteran Growth 500 CEOs and Amy Ferguson from Sun Life Financial will draw from experience and data to discuss what incentives and conditions work, what don’t, and what smart employers need to do to today to attract tomorrow’s top talent.
Workshop B: Make Big Data Your Big Advantage
In 2018, businesses are drowning in information about their clients, their competitors and their employees. Big data holds the promise of radically transforming the ability of companies to sell, to compete and to thrive—and, in many cases, to change the world. Yet many businesses struggle to fully capitalize on this promise. What are some proven ways to harness that data as a means to make critical business decisions? Which tools, tactics and approaches should companies engage to manage the glut of information? What role can artificial intelligence and other bleeding-edge technology play in the process? In this timely and in-depth discussion, a panel of experts—including veteran Growth 500 CEOs and a big-data leader from Microsoft Canada—will share their secrets and show you how to make big data your big advantage.
Workshop C: How to Build a Global Empire
It’s not easy to build a great business in Canada, and the process gets even more complex beyond our borders. The Growth 500 contains some Canadian companies that have done so with aplomb, and they have a great deal to share on everything from making connections, to marketing, to harnessing the right processes and tools, to managing logistical and geographical complexities. In this session, the CEOs of internationally-renowned Growth 500 companies, along with Paul Roman of American Express Canada, will talk about what works, what doesn’t and what’s needed to create an international empire.
|3:00pm
Growth Clinic, Block Two
|3:45 pm
Networking Break
|4:00pm
Keynote: How to Make Happiness Your Competitive Advantage
Does great work lead to happiness? Or… does happiness lead to great work? In this lively and constructive talk, Neil Pasricha—the so-called “pied piper of happiness—shares counterintuitive research-based answers in this fun, fast-paced, research-grounded tour of the emerging neuroscience and positive psychology landscape. He challenges your audience by asking: “Would you press a button and have 31% higher productivity, 37% higher sales, and 300% greater creativity on Monday morning?” Based on fresh research Pasricha published in Harvard Business Review together with the latest in neuroscience and positive psychology, this speech is just about motivation—it’s about application. Prepare to leave with the tools you need to build a happier, more successful, organization.
|4:50pm
CEO Summit closing remarks, door prizes, cocktail kick-off
|5:00pm
Growth 500 30th Anniversary Cocktail Reception
Celebrate 30 years of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, and your company's great achievement, by raising a glass with your peers.
|7:00 pm
|Event ends
* Agenda is subject to change. More speakers will be added as we get closer to the event date; please check back regularly for updates!
Peter Brown
Peter Brown is a Partner at Deloitte Canada. Peter joined Deloitte in 1985 and has over 30 years’ experience serving public and private clients in Canada and internationally. Currently he is the national co-leader for the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program and facilitates Best Managed Executive Labs for clients. Peter also leads the Global Best Managed initiative, preparing Deloitte member firms outside of Canada to launch similar Best Managed programs in their markets.
Amy Ferguson
As Director of Business Development, Sun Advantage, Amy Ferguson is responsible for driving business growth and market leadership, and increasing Sun Life Financial’s visibility in the Central region for the company’s Sun Advantage accounts market segment. She is responsible for both advisor-driven and direct sales in Central Canada, which includes maintaining key relationships with advisors and clients. Amy has been with Sun Life Financial since 2010 and is based out of 1 York in Toronto. She holds an Honors B.A. in Psychology from the University of Western Ontario and has over 20 years of experience in the group benefits field.
Lorrie King
Lorrie King is the GTA Marketplace Leader for Deloitte Private at Deloitte Canada and also co-leads the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. With over 27 years of experience in industry and privately owned businesses in Canada and abroad, Lorrie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a trusted advisor to her clients. Lorrie started her career with Arthur Andersen in 1986 in Toronto and was part of the team that launched the original Canada’s Best Managed program in 1993.
Melissa Nightingale
Melissa Nightingale is a founder and partner at Raw Signal Group. She is editor of The Co-pour and bestselling author of How F*cked Up Is Your Management? An Uncomfortable Conversation About Modern Leadership. Melissa’s been a startup warrior since the first dotcom boom and has the branded t-shirt collection to prove it. She has held senior leadership roles in marketing, PR, and strategy at several fast-paced startups, including Wattpad, Edmodo, and Mozilla. Melissa cut her teeth in the agency world at OutCast Communications, SparkPR, and Edelman. Melissa is a frequent speaker at industry events and universities about leadership, entrepreneurship and women in tech. Melissa moved to Toronto after more than a decade of working in senior tech roles in Silicon Valley. She is gradually adjusting to seasons. You can find her on Twitter: @shappy.
Neil Pasricha
A Harvard MBA, New York Times bestselling author, award-winning blogger, and one of the most popular TED speakers in the world, Neil Pasricha is “a pied piper of happiness” who dazzles audiences with ideas that skyrocket happiness into the stratosphere. With infectious enthusiasm, heartfelt authenticity, and a “what works” authority, Pasricha draws on the latest research in happiness to increase individual performance and create a more positive and productive workplace.
Pasricha spent a decade with Walmart, the world's largest company, directly working for two CEOs and as the organization's director of leadership development. He now travels all over the globe sharing messages on happiness to Fortune 500 companies, schools, and non-profits. In the past few years, he has spoken to over 200,000 people at hundreds of events, making him one of the world's most sought-after speakers. He has spoken to Royal Families in the Middle East, Ivy League Deans, and to CEOs at organizations such as Audi, Abbot and GE.
His first book, The Book of Awesome, is a runaway #1 international bestseller with millions of copies sold. His newest book, The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything (also an international bestseller), provides step-by-step guidelines to illustrate how to improve your time, your career, your bottom line, your relationships, and ultimately (of course), your happiness. His intentionally acclaimed blog, 1000 Awesome Things, has scored over 50 million hits and twice won the Webby Award for “Best Blog in the World.”
Pasricha's writing and work has been featured in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, CNN, BBC, The Guardian, The New Yorker, The Sunday Times, China Daily, The Jakarta Post, The Sydney Herald and Wired.
Paul Roman
A dedicated partner and results-driven executive, Paul Roman has spent more than a decade at American Express Canada as a trusted advisor to companies coast to coast, helping them solve their financial challenges, attract new customers, and grow their businesses. As the Vice President & General Manager of Global Commercial Services, Paul is responsible for the strategic direction, management and growth of a market-leading portfolio of business clients and prospects that spans the small business, middle market, and global multi-national segments.
Fairmont Royal York Hotel
Canadian Room
100 Front Street W
Toronto, ON M5J 1E3
A limited number of rooms are reserved at a discounted rate for Growth 500 CEOs. Guests can access the block by calling the Fairmont Royal York’s reservations department at 1-800-663-7229 or the global reservations centre at 1-800-441-1414. Guests can identify themselves as being with the group Rogers Growth 500 Conference or quote the group code ROGE1018
Guests can make use of the Fairmont Royal York's daily valet parking. A self-parking option is available at 79/66 Wellington St.
The Fairmont Royal York is located immediately adjacent to Union Station, and is easily accessible by TTC, Go Transit, VIA Rail and the UP Express. A full list of directions is available here.
Business attire.
If you need assistance with registration, please contact Adrian Li at 416-818-0645 or Adrian.Li@rci.rogers.com