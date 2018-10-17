You know how to motivate your team when the odds are stacked against you and your competitors are closing in. You long ago perfected your rallying cry. It's a large part of the reason you're sitting here today. Many leaders develop tools and strategies for succeeding when the wind is at their face. In this keynote, bestselling author, startup warrior, and Silicon Valley transplant Melissa Nightingale talks about what happens in those occasional moments as leaders when the wind is at our backs.

In an increasingly connected, automated and data-driven world, businesses need to embrace new technologies or risk falling behind. BDC will present key facts and insights for entrepreneurs to measure their digital performance and take action to digitize now.

Presented in partnership with CEO Global Network, the Growth 500 Idea Exchange features mediated small-group peer-to-peer conversations in which you can discuss, and help to solve, the top issues facing your business today. Come prepared to share, learn and establish invaluable connections with your entrepreneurial peers.

Over a three-course lunch, Canadian Business will celebrate the entrepreneurial successes of this year's Growth 500 and Startup 50 winners, and give special recognition to companies for achievements in such areas as revenue growth, international trade and job creation.

In today's complex and ever-evolving economy, what does it take for ambitious businesses to outperform the market? At a time when sustained success is far from guaranteed in any industry, what can businesses do to outlast the competition? In this vital session, Peter Brown and Lorrie King will draw from their unique experience working with private businesses in Canada, and from in-depth research conducted drawn from more than 600 of Canada's Best Managed Companies, to provide actionable strategies you can use to outlast and outperform.

Lessons from the Best: Outlast and Outperform Speakers: Peter Brown and Lorrie King , Deloitte Private partners and co-leaders of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program

2:15pm