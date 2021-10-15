The Rise of Accessible Investing in a Fintech Generation

Created for

For generations, the benefits of investing have been reserved only for those who possess the luxuries of time, mobility and money. Knowledge of the stock market, the value of shares and the mere concept of making your money work for you are only now truly becoming public knowledge. Considering how vital investing can be to one’s long-term financial stability, making it more accessible is undoubtedly a positive. But why did it take so long and what sparked this change? If you’re reading this from a smartphone, computer or tablet—the answer should be obvious.

Technological integration has transformed just about every industry on the planet, and the financial sector is no exception. Particularly known as fintech (financial technology), digital platforms have simplified the ways we save, spend and now invest our money. Take RBC InvestEase, for example. The digital investing platform is an online investment service providing an affordable, low-effort way to invest. After a short questionnaire, clients are matched with a recommended portfolio and the flexibility to be as involved in the investing process as they’d like—with each account observed by a qualified portfolio manager. Not only does the platform reimagine the investing process for today’s convenience-minded generations, but it democratizes who can access the stock market.

“We created RBC InvestEase with the mission of bringing RBC’s investment expertise to more Canadians,” says Flora Do, VP of Term Investments and Savings at RBC InvestEase. “To do this, it was important that we design the service to address many of the challenges that tend to keep people from investing — like not having enough savings, know-how, or time. That’s why we have an affordable and easy account opening process that you can complete online in a few minutes.” Additionally, clients can open an account with no minimum entry requirements, and begin investing their money with as little as $100. This minimizes the barriers that make getting started difficult.

To truly democratize investing is to address the income gap, especially for women and people of colour, as well as the equally-important knowledge of investing gap. Low-barrier-to-entry investing options like RBC InvestEase provide access to professional services for people all along the economic spectrum — including those who simply may not have the time or interest in learning how to invest. While there’s still a lot more work to be done, tech-enabled investment services such as RBC InvestEase are paving the way for even greater means of accessibility.

Looking ahead, as more Canadians begin to have meaningful conversations about financial investing and investing themselves, a generation of Canadians enabled by fintech may see a stronger and more resilient economy than the generations before them. As a new wave of capital funded by the masses begins to pour into the growing world of entrepreneurs, it’s possible that highly profitable businesses may emerge—creating success stories for both businesses (of all sizes) and their investors.

“It’s simple,” says Flora, “When investing is made accessible to more people, especially those who have historically been less likely to have access to professional investing services, and when sound investing strategies are made accessible to more people, more people have the opportunity to grow their wealth over time – wealth reinvested into the economy.”

To democratize investing simply means that there are more options for Canadians to choose from when it comes to investing. If you have a strategy you follow or an advisor you work with that makes you feel secure and confident in your financial progress, that’s fantastic. For those who don’t, a new door has opened. RBC InvestEase won’t be the last time that little guys see the playing field begin to level on Bay Street. As fintech continues to shape the market, the financial future is bright.

