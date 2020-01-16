Growth 500 – Montreal event

Join us for an exclusive Growth 500 event in partnership with American Express Canada!

Here are the key details:

Date: Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m. (Discussion will start at approximately 6:00 p.m.)

Venue: Gallery Gora (279 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec, H2X 1Y2)

Cost: Free

What to bring: The biggest obstacles your business has faced.

In partnership with:



Company Name *

Name *

Email address *

Position: *

In a sentence or two please share with us the biggest failure that your company has bounced back from.

I agree to receive information and promotions from American Express Canada Yes



Click here to unsubscribe.