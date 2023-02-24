There’s no doubt that we’re increasingly moving towards a fully digital economy. The integration of digital technology with the need for secure information management is critical for businesses to succeed in today’s market—and tomorrow’s.

To that end, businesses need solutions to pivot to a digital framework effectively and responsibly. That’s where OpenText comes in. This Waterloo-based company originated in a groundbreaking project and continues to lead the way in digitizing every area of business.

“What began as a partnership between the University of Waterloo and Oxford University, to create the first online Oxford English Dictionary, became OpenText, an information management company that has transformed into one of Canada’s premier technology companies,” says Sandy Ono, OpenText’s executive vice-president and chief marketing officer.

Providing tomorrow’s solutions today

OpenText provides cloud solutions in content services, business network, digital experience and cybersecurity as well as AI and analytics, application modernization and delivery, and digital operations management. “Companies today are all going through digital transformation,” says Ono. “As a leading information management company, OpenText empowers businesses to excel in these modern work environments by bringing information and automation together for businesses and customers.”

The future of business is online and, more specifically—on the cloud. It’s both necessary and beneficial for companies to follow suit. Regardless of industry, the need to better manage information and automation to deliver results faster is integral to whether a business will continue to be relevant.

In manufacturing, companies need to have functioning supply chains and back-up supplies at the ready. In healthcare, there’s a massive need for effective information management of records and access to data to provide better experiences for patients. In financial services, proprietary data, systems and applications must be well managed to provide quality service. And in all of these scenarios, security of information and human-centric approaches, where the users’ needs are prioritized, are of the utmost importance.

It’s a lot for business owners to figure out. That’s precisely why OpenText’s solutions help businesses make the digital leap and negotiate this new online world. “Businesses are preparing for the future and are reinventing to be fully digital,” asserts Ono. “It’s where we all need to be. We are working toward more human-centric work and are also navigating the pressures of new rules and regulations. OpenText leads businesses through their digital transformations with products and solutions to ensure seamless transformation and operations.”

Ensuring responsible digital transformation

It’s not just about verifying that these systems work, either. Warranting that the technology we rely on is built with equity and inclusion is critical to building a sustainable world for future generations. More and more, businesses must undertake responsible digital transformation, where we must be thoughtful and critical about how we create and use technology.

In 2021, OpenText announced the launch of the OpenText Zero-In initiative, the company’s guiding framework to help achieve global impact goals related to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and programs. “This program is our public commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future and we are working with several customers to help them digitize to advance corporate sustainability,” says Ono. “We work with all our customers to help improve business and lives around the world.”



