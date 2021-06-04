The pace of digital transformation for businesses around the world was already moving at breakneck speeds, with companies mapping out their digital strategies several years into the future. But like many things, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all that, forcing entire industries to massively accelerate that adoption and look for innovative technology solutions to adapt to the new world.
Industries operating on the frontlines, such as oil and gas, construction and engineering, manufacturing and logistics, have had to increasingly pivot to technologies that meet their workforces’ needs for both mobility and productivity. Powerful and portable, rugged mobile devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3, Galaxy Tab Active Pro and Galaxy XCover Pro, are rich in productivity features while being able to withstand all the bumps and bruises that life in the field can throw at them.
Built for anything
Whether you’re a construction worker on the job site, a delivery driver on the road or a nurse in the ICU, chances are your tablet or smartphone is by your side at all times—and that means they’re likely going to take some hits. The Samsung Galaxy rugged devices were built with this kind of treatment in mind. Not only are they IP68 rated¹, meaning they are resistant to dust, water and submersion up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes, they also meet the military’s stringent standards²: tested for drops, temperature, low pressure, high-altitude and shock.
With each device, Samsung has zeroed in on specific business needs. For outdoor industries such as construction and agriculture, where single-handed use and portability is paramount, the Galaxy XCover Pro is a 6.3-inch smartphone that offers just the right amount of screen real estate. On the tablet side of things, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro offers a large, full HD 10.1-inch display, ideal for multitasking and viewing detailed images like blueprints and patient files, while the more compact Galaxy Tab Active3 8-inch screen offers ample workspace and mobility when you‘re moving between work sites. Both the Galaxy Tab Active3 and Galaxy Tab Active Pro also come complete with the S Pen, a digital stylus that enables workers to get the signatures they need for shipping manifests or quickly make notes on building plans while on site.
It may sound like a no-brainer, but for many workers, wearing gloves is mandatory for health and safety and regulatory reasons and quality control. Samsung designed its rugged Galaxy line-up with enhanced sensitivity that allows for interaction even with gloves on³ so workers can stay focused on the task in progress without removing important equipment.
Adaptable and versatile solutions
Many industries have had to adapt to working wherever and whenever the job takes them, often shifting from the job site to the road to the home. The rugged Galaxy devices are not just tough, they also offer several innovative productivity features to help achieve this versatility.
Samsung DeX⁴—which allows users to dock a Samsung tablet or smartphone and use it as a PC—has become a valuable tool for industries such as law enforcement whose officers are mostly mobile during the day but can also benefit from a desktop-like experience when they’re in the field. While in the patrol car, a device like the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 or Galaxy Tab Active Pro can be connected to the in-car monitor for viewing full-sized images and video, transferring files, completing reports and more. Frontline industries in Canada and around the world, from police services and first responders to public utility and delivery fleets, currently use the DeX system in their vehicles to keep them connected and productive on the go.
One of the benefits of DeX functionality is that it streamlines the hardware required to get the job done – and less time spent changing from device to device means improved efficiency on the job. To achieve that objective, the Galaxy Tab Active3 and Galaxy XCover Pro also feature Knox Capture, an enterprise-grade scanning app that enables employees to easily capture all major barcode types with an experience that is as intuitive as snapping a photo. For warehouse associates scanning packages for delivery, or nurses scanning wristbands in a hospital, this means that functions that would typically require specialized scanning hardware can all be done on their smartphone, streamlining the experience for both employees and their IT teams.
Collaboration and Connection
From construction to field work, and across multiple job sites and offices, teams need tech that lets them collaborate and stay connected with each other. The Galaxy XCover Pro puts instant communication right at workers’ fingertips thanks to easily programmable keys for a Push-to-Talk feature that can launch Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie at the touch of a button. For teams deployed across several sites where distance would be a factor with traditional communications gear, Push-to-Talk on the Galaxy XCover Pro lets teams actively collaborate without worrying about radio signals or frequencies.
Constant communication and active collaboration can also be a drain on your battery, especially during those long days in-field, which is why the entire Galaxy rugged line-up comes equipped with a long battery life. When running low on juice, workers on the go can easily swap in a convenient replacement battery so that their Galaxy devices last until long after the job is done–especially key for workers in remote areas where charging on the job isn’t an option.
Spurred by these extraordinary times, the adoption of new technology and digital tools such as portable, rugged devices is happening at an accelerated pace, allowing industries to not only stay alive but thrive.
To learn more about the Samsung Rugged line-up, visit: Samsung.com.