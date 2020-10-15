Startup List 2020

Meet Canada’s Top New Growth Companies for 2020

Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
The dynamos on our Startup List 2020 of Canada’s top new growth companies point the way to the future, with a dizzying array of fresh ideas. They’ve successfully brought innovative ideas, products and services to market. Disruptors? You know it. Meet this year’s cohort.

  • Rank
  • Company
  • 2-Year Growth (%)
  • 2019 Revenue ($mil)
  • Industry
  • City
  • Province
  • Employees 2019 (Full-time Equivalent)
Company Growth Rev. Industry City Prv. Em.
1
8662
50-100
Professional Services
Calgary
AB
42
2
8408
5-10
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Port Moody
BC
7
3
8257
5-10
Transportation & Logistics
Cambridge
ON
3
4
6633
5-10
Marketing & Media
Calgary
AB
12
5
5282
5-10
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
18
6
5011
20-50
Industrial Services
Surrey
BC
5
7
4313
10-20
Software
Saint-Laurent
QC
25
8
3477
2-5
Human Resources
Toronto
ON
16
9
3375
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Toronto
ON
7
10
3372
5-10
Software
Toronto
ON
30
11
3311
2-5
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
14
12
3081
2-5
Professional Services
Saint-Jérôme
QC
68
13
3041
2-5
Health Care
Edmonton
AB
112
14
2882
2-5
Professional Services
Montreal
QC
30
15
2692
50-100
Wholesale & Distribution
Vancouver
BC
47
16
2113
20-50
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Toronto
ON
15
17
1717
1-2
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
6
18
1617
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Victoria
BC
3
19
1530
100-200
Health Care
Etobicoke
ON
381
20
1464
1-2
Human Resources
Ottawa
ON
17
21
1459
2-5
Information Technology
Mississauga
ON
18
22
1423
1-2
Financial Services
Burnaby
BC
17
23
1410
5-10
Health Care
Toronto
ON
47
24
1346
1-2
Transportation & Logistics
Ottawa
ON
34
25
1286
5-10
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
10
26
1264
1-2
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
4
27
1245
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Calgary
AB
1
28
1214
1-2
Professional Services
Calgary
AB
5
29
1194
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Ottawa
ON
5
30
1108
1-2
Professional Services
North York
ON
80
31
1102
1-2
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Toronto
ON
4
32
1093
1-2
Health Care
Windsor
ON
12
33
1091
1-2
Manufacturing
Victoria
BC
13
34
1077
1-2
Construction
Vancouver
BC
20
35
1061
1-2
Marketing & Media
Surrey
BC
15
36
1041
1-2
Marketing & Media
Edmonton
AB
28
37
1029
1-2
Professional Services
Calgary
AB
9
38
978
1-2
Marketing & Media
Brossard
QC
11
39
976
10-20
Manufacturing
Vancouver
BC
262
40
903
1-2
Marketing & Media
Edmonton
AB
15
41
890
5-10
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
30
42
882
1-2
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Montreal
QC
7
43
868
1-2
Information Technology
Surrey
BC
3
44
776
5-10
Transportation & Logistics
Mississauga
ON
16
45
727
1-2
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
50
46
718
2-5
Information Technology
Montreal
QC
19
47
714
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Woodbridge
ON
8
48
713
2-5
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Victoriaville
QC
3
49
662
2-5
Construction
Toronto
ON
18
50
535
2-5
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
33
51
475
5-10
Real Estate
Grande Prairie
AB
62
52
467
1-2
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
3
53
417
2-5
Construction
Surrey
BC
3
54
408
1-2
Financial Services
Toronto
ON
12
55
396
5-10
Industrial Services
Brampton
ON
28
56
389
1-2
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
Calgary
AB
7
57
385
1-2
Wholesale & Distribution
Markham
ON
8
58
385
1-2
Professional Services
Winnipeg
MB
9
59
378
1-2
Software
Sherbrooke
QC
18
60
360
1-2
Health Care
Ottawa
ON
10
61
352
2-5
Software
Vancouver
BC
27
62
316
20-50
Telecommunications
Toronto
ON
102
63
314
1-2
Software
Vancouver
BC
44
64
310
1-2
Construction
Toronto
ON
5
65
294
5-10
Biotech
Kitchener
ON
25
66
284
5-10
Professional Services
Calgary
AB
13
67
265
1-2
Consumer Services
Toronto
ON
7
68
264
50-100
Construction
Burnaby
BC
65
69
226
2-5
Manufacturing
Markham
ON
15
70
217
5-10
Construction
Etobicoke
ON
50
71
209
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
12
72
201
5-10
Software
DeBolt
AB
45
73
188
10-20
Wholesale & Distribution
Langley
BC
10
74
145
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
17
75
134
2-5
Health Care
Toronto
ON
35
76
117
5-10
Real Estate
Toronto
ON
123
77
107
5-10
Marketing & Media
Toronto
ON
14
78
104
10-20
Professional Services
Vancouver
BC
100
79
98
5-10
Marketing & Media
London
ON
63
80
95
50-100
Wholesale & Distribution
Mississauga
ON
12
81
76
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
8
82
71
2-5
Manufacturing
Toronto
ON
21
83
69
2-5
Professional Services
Toronto
ON
20
84
67
1-2
Information Technology
Edmonton
AB
18
85
29
2-5
Information Technology
Toronto
ON
15
