Startup List 2020
Meet Canada’s Top New Growth Companies for 2020
The dynamos on our Startup List 2020 of Canada’s top new growth companies point the way to the future, with a dizzying array of fresh ideas. They’ve successfully brought innovative ideas, products and services to market. Disruptors? You know it. Meet this year’s cohort.
- Rank
- Company
- 2-Year Growth (%)
- 2019 Revenue ($mil)
- Industry
- City
- Province
- Employees 2019 (Full-time Equivalent)
|
1
|
8662
|
50-100
|
Professional Services
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
42
|
2
|
8408
|
5-10
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Port Moody
|
BC
|
7
|
3
|
8257
|
5-10
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Cambridge
|
ON
|
3
|
4
|
6633
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
12
|
5
|
5282
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
18
|
6
|
5011
|
20-50
|
Industrial Services
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
5
|
7
|
4313
|
10-20
|
Software
|
Saint-Laurent
|
QC
|
25
|
8
|
3477
|
2-5
|
Human Resources
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
16
|
9
|
3375
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
7
|
10
|
3372
|
5-10
|
Software
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
30
|
11
|
3311
|
2-5
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
14
|
12
|
3081
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Saint-Jérôme
|
QC
|
68
|
13
|
3041
|
2-5
|
Health Care
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
112
|
14
|
2882
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
30
|
15
|
2692
|
50-100
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
47
|
16
|
2113
|
20-50
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
15
|
17
|
1717
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
6
|
18
|
1617
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Victoria
|
BC
|
3
|
19
|
1530
|
100-200
|
Health Care
|
Etobicoke
|
ON
|
381
|
20
|
1464
|
1-2
|
Human Resources
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
17
|
21
|
1459
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
18
|
22
|
1423
|
1-2
|
Financial Services
|
Burnaby
|
BC
|
17
|
23
|
1410
|
5-10
|
Health Care
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
47
|
24
|
1346
|
1-2
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
34
|
25
|
1286
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
10
|
26
|
1264
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
4
|
27
|
1245
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
1
|
28
|
1214
|
1-2
|
Professional Services
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
5
|
29
|
1194
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
5
|
30
|
1108
|
1-2
|
Professional Services
|
North York
|
ON
|
80
|
31
|
1102
|
1-2
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
4
|
32
|
1093
|
1-2
|
Health Care
|
Windsor
|
ON
|
12
|
33
|
1091
|
1-2
|
Manufacturing
|
Victoria
|
BC
|
13
|
34
|
1077
|
1-2
|
Construction
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
20
|
35
|
1061
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
15
|
36
|
1041
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
28
|
37
|
1029
|
1-2
|
Professional Services
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
9
|
38
|
978
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Brossard
|
QC
|
11
|
39
|
976
|
10-20
|
Manufacturing
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
262
|
40
|
903
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
15
|
41
|
890
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
30
|
42
|
882
|
1-2
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
7
|
43
|
868
|
1-2
|
Information Technology
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
3
|
44
|
776
|
5-10
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
16
|
45
|
727
|
1-2
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
50
|
46
|
718
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Montreal
|
QC
|
19
|
47
|
714
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Woodbridge
|
ON
|
8
|
48
|
713
|
2-5
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Victoriaville
|
QC
|
3
|
49
|
662
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
18
|
50
|
535
|
2-5
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
33
|
51
|
475
|
5-10
|
Real Estate
|
Grande Prairie
|
AB
|
62
|
52
|
467
|
1-2
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
3
|
53
|
417
|
2-5
|
Construction
|
Surrey
|
BC
|
3
|
54
|
408
|
1-2
|
Financial Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
12
|
55
|
396
|
5-10
|
Industrial Services
|
Brampton
|
ON
|
28
|
56
|
389
|
1-2
|
Retail (traditional and/or e-commerce)
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
7
|
57
|
385
|
1-2
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Markham
|
ON
|
8
|
58
|
385
|
1-2
|
Professional Services
|
Winnipeg
|
MB
|
9
|
59
|
378
|
1-2
|
Software
|
Sherbrooke
|
QC
|
18
|
60
|
360
|
1-2
|
Health Care
|
Ottawa
|
ON
|
10
|
61
|
352
|
2-5
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
27
|
62
|
316
|
20-50
|
Telecommunications
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
102
|
63
|
314
|
1-2
|
Software
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
44
|
64
|
310
|
1-2
|
Construction
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
5
|
65
|
294
|
5-10
|
Biotech
|
Kitchener
|
ON
|
25
|
66
|
284
|
5-10
|
Professional Services
|
Calgary
|
AB
|
13
|
67
|
265
|
1-2
|
Consumer Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
7
|
68
|
264
|
50-100
|
Construction
|
Burnaby
|
BC
|
65
|
69
|
226
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Markham
|
ON
|
15
|
70
|
217
|
5-10
|
Construction
|
Etobicoke
|
ON
|
50
|
71
|
209
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
12
|
72
|
201
|
5-10
|
Software
|
DeBolt
|
AB
|
45
|
73
|
188
|
10-20
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Langley
|
BC
|
10
|
74
|
145
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
17
|
75
|
134
|
2-5
|
Health Care
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
35
|
76
|
117
|
5-10
|
Real Estate
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
123
|
77
|
107
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
14
|
78
|
104
|
10-20
|
Professional Services
|
Vancouver
|
BC
|
100
|
79
|
98
|
5-10
|
Marketing & Media
|
London
|
ON
|
63
|
80
|
95
|
50-100
|
Wholesale & Distribution
|
Mississauga
|
ON
|
12
|
81
|
76
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
8
|
82
|
71
|
2-5
|
Manufacturing
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
21
|
83
|
69
|
2-5
|
Professional Services
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
20
|
84
|
67
|
1-2
|
Information Technology
|
Edmonton
|
AB
|
18
|
85
|
29
|
2-5
|
Information Technology
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
15
