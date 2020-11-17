Cross-border Business Post-US Election with Paul Wells

By now, we’re all aware of the impact of the U.S. election on our nerves, but how will it affect your business? Maryscott Greenwood (Partner, Crestview Strategy), Christopher Sands (Director of the Wilson Center’s Canada Institute) and journalist Paul Wells had a stimulating tete-a-tete-a-tete on the subject. Their wide-ranging discussion involved everything from trade policy to cyber sabotage to how the future president’s secretary selections could sway the trajectory of cross-border commerce. “This really [marks] a sea change in American politics,” Sands said, noting the rising profiles of younger faces in American leadership. “This was a strange election: For such a diverse country, you’ve [had] two 70-year old, white men running for president. I don’t think that will be the case in 2024.”