Diversity in Business Panel with Amad Abdullah, Avery Francis, Lauren Griffith and Emily Mills

Jason Maghanoy, the head of business development at St. Joseph Media, led a panel on the topic of implementing diversity and inclusion practices in business as part of the Growth CEO Summit’s first day of breakout sessions. Panelists included Amad Abdullah, president of KW Signs, Avery Francis, award-winning talent strategist and founder of Bridge School as well as DITTO (Diversity and Inclusion Talks TO), Lauren Griffith, manager of diversity, inclusion and belonging at Canadian Tire Corporation, and Emily Mills, founder of How She Hustles.