Helping Your Business Adapt and Grow: Keynote Speaker, Tiffani Bova

Tiffany Bova — Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist — is something of a growth guru in her role at Salesforce, and she imparted some of her evolutionary wisdom to week two’s attendees. In her COVID-appropriate session, “Preparing Your Business to Adapt, Respond and Grow,” Bova called growth a “thinking game,” explaining that with an agile combination of beginner’s mind, small pivots over time, and an emphasis on company values, trust and transparency, businesses will be able to navigate the pandemic’s choppy waters intact.