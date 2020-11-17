How to Build a Rocketship: Keynote Speaker, Rajen Ruparell

In his spirited keynote, “How to Build a Rocket Ship,” Rajen Ruparell — CEO and founder Endy — explained exactly how one of Canada’s biggest names in bedding has moved so many mattresses in its relatively short life. The secret sauce, according to Ruparell? A combination of laser-focus, marketing efficiencies and, chiefly, employees who are curious, risk-tolerant and purpose-driven. The result? Annual revenue in excess of $100 million, which undoubtedly helps Ruparell (and many Endy-loving Canadians) sleep better at night.