Opportunities In Uncertain Times: Speaker, Clare Waters

Staying afloat during COVID is undoubtedly priority one, but according to BDC executive advisor Clare Waters, there’s a wide berth for growth opportunities as well. From augmenting your mindset towards surrender (simple, right?) to keeping an eye on emerging needs and accelerating technology, Waters provided 10 salient tips for thriving in and after the pandemic economy, plus five key qualities of authentic leaders: humility, courage, openness, compassion and wisdom.