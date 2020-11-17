How Technology Has Made the Impossible Possible: Keynote Speaker, Dr. Brett Belchetz

First citing activist luminary Nelson Mandela, Dr. Brett Belchetz shared the exciting (and at times complicated) trajectory of Maple, the virtual platform revolutionizing the Canadian healthcare landscape. Despite its amazing success, Belchetz said it wasn’t a straight line to the top: Belchetz wisely noted that the company’s greatest opportunities for failure, like COVID, ended up being its biggest success stories (the business grew six-fold in recent months). Two key takeaways, per Belchetz: Have a cause that others can rally behind and ignore the haters.